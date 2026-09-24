Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Poised For Growth As Companies Expand Pipelines Across Oncology Indications

MENAFN - GetNews) Key Antibody Drug Conjugates companies such as AbbVie, Genmab, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Roche, Sutro Biopharma, and Ambrx.

(Albany, US), September 24, 2026 - DelveInsight's "Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast 2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the antibody drug conjugates, historical and competitive landscape as well as the antibody drug conjugates market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Report



Antibody Drug Conjugates are a class of drugs designed as a targeted therapy for treating disease, but at the moment, are widely used for the management or treatment of cancer, consisting of an antibody linked to a biologically active cytotoxic payload or drug.

The first Antibody Drug Conjugate to be approved was MYLOTARG, which was later voluntarily withdrawn from the market in 2017 after confirmatory trials failed to verify clinical benefit and demonstrated safety concerns, including a high number of early deaths.

Currently, four Antibody Drug Conjugates have been granted FDA approval for patients with breast cancer, including KADCYLA, ENHERTU, TRODELVY, and DATROWAY.

The thirteen US FDA-approved Antibody Drug Conjugates are KADCYLA, ADCETRIS, BESPONSA, EMRELIS, LUMOXITI, POLIVY, PADCEV, TRODELVY, ENHERTU, BLENREP, ZYNLONTA, TIVDAK, and ELAHERE. The Antibody Drug Conjugates market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted 7MM market size from 2020 to 2034.

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Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Overview

Antibody Drug Conjugates represent a paradigm shift in cancer therapeutics, offering a targeted and potent approach with the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes while minimizing adverse effects associated with conventional chemotherapy. Unlike chemotherapy, which has poor specificity towards tumor cells/tissues and is often associated with a poor therapeutic response and substantial toxicities to normal healthy tissues, Antibody Drug Conjugates target and kill tumor cells without harming healthy cells by integrating the antigen specificity of monoclonal antibodies with antibody fragments. An ADC consists of a tumor-targeting monoclonal antibody conjugated to a cytotoxic payload through a sophisticatedly designed chemical linker, enabling precise targeting and potent effectiveness simultaneously.

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Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Key Growth Drivers



Daiichi Sankyo is poised to play its part in revolutionizing cancer treatments with its portfolio of Antibody Drug Conjugates, with ENHERTU as the primary revenue driver for the company and Dato DXd as the next major likely revenue contributor, jointly developed and commercialized with AstraZeneca.

Given the current limitations in the pipeline, drugs in this class show significant promise in treating breast cancer, NSCLC, urothelial cancer, and DLBCL, highlighting the need for dedicated development efforts in this area.

Potential drugs in the pipeline, including Ifinatamab deruxtecan, Patritumab deruxtecan, ARX788, AZD8205, Raludotatug deruxtecan, and Farletuzumab ecteribulin, are expected to change market dynamics as healthcare spending rises across the world. In a late-breaking session at ASCO 2024, GSK announced noteworthy results in the DREAMM-8 Study, particularly in light of GSK's decision in late 2022 to withdraw BLENREP from the US market, with the new data potentially supporting a case for BLENREP's reintroduction.

Antibody Drug Conjugates Epidemiology

The Antibody Drug Conjugates epidemiology chapter provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented as total cases of selected indication, total eligible patients of selected indication, and total treated cases in selected indication in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2020 to 2034.



The total incident cases of breast cancer in the US comprised around 300,000 cases in 2024.

Among EU4 and the UK, the highest number of incident cases of DLBCL was found in Germany, approximately 25% of the cases in the EU and the UK, followed by France.

In 2024, the estimated incidence of ovarian cancer in Japan was approximately 13,000 cases.

In 2024, there were an estimated 34,000 incident cases of multiple myeloma in the US. The estimated incidence of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the US was nearly 200,000 cases in 2024.

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Antibody Drug Conjugates Treatment

The primary antitumor action of Antibody Drug Conjugates is via targeting of the cytotoxic payload to the tumor cells. On binding of the monoclonal antibody to the target antigen, the ADC is internalized into the tumor cell, and eventual linker breakdown promotes intracellular release of the payload, where it exerts its microtubule- or DNA-damaging effects. The antibody moiety can also exert anticancer effects in a payload-independent manner, by disrupting the antigen's downstream function or promoting antibody-dependent activation of immune response, including ADCC, such as with trastuzumab.

Antibody Drug Conjugates Drug Chapters

The drug chapter segment of the report encloses a detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late-stage (Phase III and Phase II) pipeline drugs for Antibody Drug Conjugates. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.

Marketed drugs covered include ENHERTU (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki, AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo), a HER2-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate indicated for HER2-positive breast cancer and NSCLC with activating HER2 mutations, and ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin, Pfizer/Takeda), a CD30-directed antibody and microtubule inhibitor conjugate indicated for classical Hodgkin lymphoma and related CD30-expressing malignancies.

Emerging drugs covered include Telisotuzumab vedotin (AbbVie), a cMet-targeting ADC in Phase III for NSCLC; Patritumab deruxtecan (Daiichi Sankyo/Merck), a HER3-directed ADC also in Phase III for NSCLC; and Ifinatamab deruxtecan (Daiichi Sankyo/Merck), a potential first-in-class B7-H3-directed ADC being evaluated across a global Phase II/III program in lung cancer and other solid tumors.

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Outlook

The use of antibody-drug conjugates is revolutionizing the treatment of solid tumors, especially HER2+ breast cancer, delaying progression and prolonging survival in one of the most aggressive subtypes of the disease. ENHERTU is expected to alter the way major cancer types are treated, with sales steadily rising due to market penetration and label expansion, while TRODELVY was the first antibody-drug conjugate with an overall survival benefit, including in HR+/HER2- breast cancer, the largest form of the disease.

Over ~200 antibody-drug conjugates are in pre-clinical/clinical development, reflecting a new era of targeted cancer therapy. The market is currently dominated by Roche, but Daiichi Sankyo is expected to lead this new era. In February 2024, AbbVie closed a USD 10.1 billion deal acquiring ImmunoGen, gaining ELAHERE along with two pipeline ADC candidates, pivekimab sunirine and IMGN-151.

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Scope of the Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Forecast Period: 2025–2034

Geographies Covered: US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the UK, and Japan Coverage: Current treatment practices, emerging Antibody Drug Conjugates drugs, market share of individual therapies, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs

Table of Content

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary of ADC

Key Events

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

ADC Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM

ADC: Background and Overview

Treatment and Management

Target Patient Pool

Marketed Therapies

Emerging Therapies

ADC: Seven Major Market Analysis

SWOT Analysis of ADC

KOL Views of ADC

Unmet Needs of ADC

Market Access and Reimbursement

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

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