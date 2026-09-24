The Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market Size Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 8.6% During The Forecast Period From 2026 To 2034 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Insulin Delivery Devices market was valued at USD 20.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 42.8 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America is the largest market and Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing, with the market structure classified as consolidated.

(Albany, US) September 24, 2026 - DelveInsight's Insulin Delivery Devices Market Insights Report 2034 provides current and forecast market analysis, individual leading Insulin Delivery Devices companies' market shares, challenges, Insulin Delivery Devices Market Drivers, barriers, trends, and key market Insulin Delivery Devices companies in the market.

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Key Takeaways from the Insulin Delivery Devices Market Report



In July 2025, Medtronic received CE Mark approval to expand the indicated population for its MiniMed 780G automated insulin delivery system to include individuals as young as two years old, pregnant women, and people with insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes. Strategic significance: Broadens Medtronic's addressable AID market beyond its historical type 1 diabetes core base.

In March 2024, the FDA cleared the Sequel Twiist automated insulin delivery system, the first AID system to directly measure the volume and flow of delivered insulin. Strategic significance: Introduces a differentiated safety mechanism for detecting delivery blockages and dosing errors.

In February 2024, Tandem Diabetes Care launched the Tandem Mobi, a miniaturized tubeless-adjacent insulin pump. Strategic significance: Reinforces Tandem's competitive position in device miniaturization within the tethered pump category.

Growth is supported by the rising global prevalence of diabetes, the accelerating shift toward automated insulin delivery and closed-loop systems, growing adoption of smart and connected insulin pens, and expanding indications of leading device platforms to insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes populations. The leading Insulin Delivery Devices Companies include Medtronic plc, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Ypsomed Holding AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Beta Bionics, Inc., Terumo Corporation, and others.

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Insulin Delivery Devices Overview

Insulin delivery devices are medical tools used to administer insulin to people with diabetes, since insulin cannot be taken orally and must be delivered into subcutaneous tissue. The category spans insulin pens (reusable, disposable/prefilled, and smart/connected), insulin pumps (tethered/durable and patch/tubeless), automated insulin delivery (AID) systems that bundle a pump, continuous glucose monitor, and dosing algorithm, insulin syringes, and insulin jet injectors and needle-free delivery systems, serving type 1 and type 2 diabetes populations across homecare, hospital, and diabetes clinic settings.

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Key Growth Drivers



The global diabetes burden continues to expand rapidly: an estimated 591 million people were living with diabetes in 2025, a figure projected to approach 854 million by 2050, a 46% increase, sustaining broad-based demand for insulin administration devices.

The accelerating shift toward automated insulin delivery (AID) and closed-loop systems - including Medtronic's MiniMed 780G, Insulet's Omnipod 5, Tandem's Control-IQ+ platform, and Beta Bionics' iLet Bionic Pancreas - is reducing patient dosing burden and improving glycemic control through integrated CGM and dosing algorithms.

Growing adoption of smart and connected insulin pens, such as Medtronic's InPen and Novo Nordisk's NovoPen Echo Plus and Mallya connected pen cap, is extending automation and dose-tracking benefits to the much larger population managing diabetes through multiple daily injections.

Expanding regulatory indications are broadening the eligible patient base: Medtronic's July 2025 CE Mark expansion for MiniMed 780G now covers children as young as two, pregnant women, and people with insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes.

Rising preference for home-based diabetes management continues to favor self-administered, discreet, and connected insulin delivery devices, supported by remote monitoring capabilities that reduce the need for frequent clinical visits. Continued product innovation and competitive launch activity - including Tandem's Mobi launch, Insulet's Omnipod 5 CGM interoperability approvals, and PharmaSens' patch pump development - sustains replacement and upgrade-driven demand across the market.

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Insulin Delivery Devices Market Segment Analysis

The Insulin Delivery Devices market is segmented by Product Type (Insulin Pens [Reusable, Disposable/Prefilled, and Smart/Connected], Insulin Pumps [Tethered/Durable and Patch/Tubeless], Insulin Syringes, Insulin Jet Injectors, and Others), System Type (Automated Insulin Delivery/Closed-Loop Systems and Conventional/Open-Loop Delivery), Diabetes Type (Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes), End-User (Homecare Settings, Hospitals, Diabetes and Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World).

By Product Type, insulin pens led the market with a 43% share in 2025, reflecting their status as the most widely prescribed insulin delivery method globally, particularly among the much larger type 2 diabetes population and in emerging markets where pump therapy penetration remains limited.

By System Type, conventional (open-loop) insulin delivery held the largest share in 2025, reflecting the scale of the installed base of pen and syringe users, while automated insulin delivery (AID) systems represented the fastest-growing system type as expanding indications and device miniaturization drive adoption beyond the historical type 1 diabetes core market.

By Diabetes Type, type 2 diabetes accounted for 58% of the market in 2025, reflecting that more than 90% of the global diabetic population has type 2 diabetes, a large share of which requires insulin therapy as the disease progresses.

By End-User, homecare settings held 66% share in 2025, reflecting that the overwhelming majority of insulin therapy is self-administered by patients in daily life, supported by devices specifically designed for safe, accurate self-administration with remote data sharing to healthcare providers.

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Insulin Delivery Devices Market Competitive Landscape

The Insulin Delivery Devices market is classified as Consolidated. Medtronic, Insulet, Tandem Diabetes Care, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, Roche, and Ypsomed collectively dominate through comprehensive portfolios spanning pens, pumps, and AID systems, alongside specialist and regional vendors including Becton Dickinson, Beta Bionics, Terumo, Abbott, CeQur, EOFLOW, and Biocon. Medtronic and Insulet lead in automated insulin delivery through the MiniMed 780G and Omnipod 5 platforms respectively, while Tandem Diabetes Care leads in tethered pump miniaturization and Beta Bionics leads in autonomous, algorithm-driven closed-loop delivery through the iLet Bionic Pancreas. M&A activity continues to reshape the field, including Novo Nordisk's acquisition of Biocorp and Abbott's acquisition of Bigfoot Biomedical.

Insulin Delivery Devices Companies

Medtronic plc, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Ypsomed Holding AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Beta Bionics, Inc., Terumo Corporation, and others.

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Restraints

Despite strong momentum, the market faces certain constraints. The continued availability and clinical effectiveness of oral antidiabetic medications delays the transition to injectable or pump-based insulin therapy for many type 2 diabetes patients. An increased number of device-related product recalls in recent years has raised safety and reliability concerns, requiring manufacturers to invest in quality system improvements. High device and consumable costs, combined with limited insurance reimbursement outside North America and Western Europe, constrain adoption of advanced pumps, AID systems, and smart pens. Recently implemented U.S. tariffs on imported medical devices and components have increased production costs for manufacturers reliant on global supply chains, a pressure that may be passed through to patients. The steep learning curve associated with advanced pump and AID technology can also limit adoption among older patients less comfortable with connected digital health tools.

Scope of the Insulin Delivery Devices Market Report



Coverage – Global

Forecast Period – 2026–2034

Insulin Delivery Devices Companies – Medtronic plc, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Ypsomed Holding AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Beta Bionics, Inc., Terumo Corporation, and others

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Restraints and Regulatory Analysis Insulin Delivery Devices Porter's Five Forces Analysis and Market Assessment

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Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary of Interventional Cardiology Devices Market

Key Factors Impacting the Interventional Cardiology Devices Market

Impact Analysis: AI, Geopolitical, Trade, and Economic Developments

Regulatory Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Assessment

Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Competitive Landscape

Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Startup Funding and Investment Trends

Company and Product Profiles

KOL Views

Project Approach

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