FM: Any Proposal To Resolve Palestinian Issue At Jordan's Expense Unacceptable

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 24 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi said that any proposal to resolve the Palestinian issue at the expense of Jordan is unacceptable and cannot be implemented, stressing that the Kingdom will confront any such efforts with all available means.

Speaking at a press conference following the ministerial meeting of the International Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Safadi said that "absurd" statements made by Israeli officials in recent days regarding the possibility of resolving the Palestinian issue at Jordan's expense demonstrate that the Israeli government continues to pursue a policy of war.

He also warned of the consequences of continued settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank and its impact on the prospects for achieving a two-state solution.

Safadi said settlement activity in the West Bank is expanding at an unprecedented pace, noting that Israeli plans are aimed at undermining the possibility of establishing a viable Palestinian state.

He warned against the proposed E1 settlement project, saying its construction would sever the northern and southern parts of the West Bank, making it increasingly difficult to achieve the territorial contiguity required for a two-state solution.

Safadi also warned of escalating settler violence, land confiscations and home demolitions, which he said have resulted in the displacement of more than 1,400 Palestinians from their homes in the West Bank.

He called on the international community to take effective measures to preserve the possibility of achieving a two-state solution, warning that a failure to act could lead to a further escalation and prolongation of the conflict.

Safadi further cautioned against attacks on Islamic and Christian holy sites, saying such actions could ignite a religious war.

"Israel may be able to start such a war, but no one will be able to end it," he warned.

//Petra// MF