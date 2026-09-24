FM, Iranian Counterpart Discuss Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Sept. 24 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi met Thursday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meetings in New York to discuss efforts to end the dangerous escalation gripping the region.

The two ministers discussed ongoing efforts to reach a sustainable ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, with the aim of paving the way toward a comprehensive resolution to the crisis.

Safadi stressed the importance of concerted regional and international efforts to restore calm and achieve lasting security and stability, on the basis of safeguarding the security of all countries in the region, respecting international law and the principles of good-neighborly relations, and refraining from interference in the internal affairs of states.

He also underscored the need to ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Safadi reiterated Jordan's condemnation of Iranian attacks against Jordan and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, stressing the need for an immediate end to such attacks.

He affirmed that Jordan would continue taking all necessary and available measures to confront the attacks and protect its territory, sovereignty and the safety of its citizens.

Safadi further emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as the means to address the underlying causes of tension and escalation that have persisted in the region in recent years, and to lay the foundations for greater security and stability across the region.

//Petra// MF