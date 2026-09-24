Jordan Will Stand Against Any Attempt To Resolve Palestinian Issue At Its Expense - Safadi

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi on Thursday dismissed“absurd” statements by Israeli officials on resolving the Palestinian at the expense of the Jordan, saying,“This is impossible, and we will stand against it with all our capabilities."

Safadi's remarks came during a press conference following a ministerial meeting of the International Coalition for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, held on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Al Mamlaka reported.

The foreign minister emphasised that statements made by Israeli officials in recent days“clearly demonstrate an approach driven by a mentality of war.”

He also warned against the dangers of constructing the "E1" settlement, highlighting the“severe” threat it poses to the prospects of achieving a two-state solution.

“Settlement activity is expanding at an "unprecedented rate, Safadi said, adding that the“explicit aim of Israeli settlement plans is to eradicate any chance of implementing the two-state solution, the sole path to achieving a just peace,” according to Al Mamlaka.

He also said that Israel has already issued tenders for parts of the "E1" settlement and is preparing to launch new ones, warning that its establishment would sever the northern West Bank from the south, posing a major risk to the viability of a two-state outcome.

Safadi underscored that the dangers of settlement expansion, settler violence and land confiscation are "escalating dramatically", citing the displacement of over 1,400 Palestinians from their homes in the West Bank due to settler attacks and house demolitions.

He also cautioned against attacks on Islamic and Christian holy sites, warning that such actions risk igniting a religious war that Israel might start, but no one will be able to end.

Addressing the rise in Israeli hate speech, Safadi said that recent remarks made by Israeli ministers "clearly reflect that their methodology is one of war, and that they want to kill the two-state solution".

“The danger compounds as settlement expansion persists, Safadi stressed, urging the international community to move to deter the measures taken by the Israeli government and curb its "aggression and expansionism".

The opportunity to implement the two-state solution is "narrowing", Safadi warned, noting that without international action, "there will be no two-state solution to talk about; there will be a sustained conflict that will escalate."