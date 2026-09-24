France On Putin At G20: U.S. To Decide Who Is Invited
“This year, the United States holds the G20 presidency, and as the host country, it is responsible for organizing the discussions and determining the list of invitees,” the spokesperson said.
He declined to directly comment on the possibility of inviting Putin, instead stressing that France notes Russia's growing international isolation.
“For our part, we would rather note Russia's isolation, caused by one person's decision to continue Russia's aggression against Ukraine. This was also evident during yesterday's UN Security Council meeting in New York,” the French Foreign Ministry representative said.
According to him, France's current priority remains continuing and strengthening support for Ukraine so that its population can withstand Russian attacks, particularly ahead of winter.
The Spokesperson also recalled that France continues working within the Coalition of the Willing on reliable security guarantees for Ukraine.
“The continuation of Russian strikes on Ukraine in recent days, including last night, shows that at this stage Russia is in fact not ready to make peace and sit down at the negotiating table,” he added.Read also: Zelensky ready to meet Putin on sidelines of G20 summit
As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the G20 summit in December could provide a platform for a substantive trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States and Russia.
Photo: The White House
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