War Update: 185 Clashes On Front Line, 27 Attacks Repelled In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this is stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the operational situation as of 22:00.

“A total of 185 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched one missile strike, carried out 43 airstrikes, and dropped 173 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 4,118 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 1,869 shelling attacks on settlements and positions of our troops,” the report says.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks toward Mala Slobidka, Bila Bereza, Korenok, Rivne, and Kindrativka.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units five times near Lyman, Mala Vovcha, and Ternova; one engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy assaults near Podoly, Kivsharivka, and Novoosynove; two engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled four attempts by Russian forces to advance near Drobysheve, Lyman, Nadiia, and Shyikivka; one engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces stopped one enemy assault near Pyskunivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, Illinivka, Osykove, Torske, Mykolaipillia, and Novopavlivka; one more engagement is still ongoing.

A total of 27 attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk sector. Russian forces attempted to advance near Kucheriv Yar, Sofiivka, Rodynske, Dorozhnie, Novyi Donbas, Svitle, Dobropillia, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka. Two attacks are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 37 Russian troops were killed and 14 wounded in the sector today. Three vehicles, two artillery systems, nine pieces of special equipment, one ammunition depot and 51 enemy shelters were destroyed. Two vehicles, one artillery system, two UAV command posts and 119 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 235 drones of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Five enemy attacks were recorded in the Huliaipole secto r near Vozdvyzhivka, Rivne, and Charivne; one more engagement is ongoing.

Ukrainian forcesRussian ammunition depot in Huliaipole

In the Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv and Dnipro River sectors, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other sectors of the front, the General Staff said.

As Ukrinform reported, total combat losses of Russian forces in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to September 24, 2026, amount to approximately 1,523,980 personnel.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine