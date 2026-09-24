Norway To Allocate $9B To Support Ukraine In 2027

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to the Norwegian government's website, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said this during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Finnish President Alexander Stubb on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Ukrinform reports.

The leaders discussed, among other things, prospects for achieving a full or partial ceasefire, as well as Western support for Ukraine.

"We are seeing a surge in Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, disrupting energy supplies and grain exports. We will maintain our support in order to strengthen Ukraine's overall defense capability and resilience," Stoere said.

Norway's PM warns of threat of hybrid attacks by Russia

The Norwegian government will also be allocating NOK 85 billion in support to Ukraine in 2027. Most of this funding will be provided as military support, with air defense as a key priority area.

Norway also provides life-saving humanitarian aid and support to safeguard Ukraine's energy supply.

"This support is vital not only for Ukraine, but also for ensuring the safety and security of our own country, which shares a border with Russia. Funding provided under the Nansen Support Program for Ukraine is coordinated closely with the EU and our European partners, and is allocated in line with Ukraine's needs. We will also continue to support efforts that pave the way for genuine negotiations between Ukraine and Russia," Stoere said.

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