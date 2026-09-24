AFU General Staff Streamlines Procedure For Discharge From Military Service

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in a comment to Ukrinform by Lieutenant Volodymyr Molodii, Spokesperson for the General Staff on human capital issues.

“As of today, the General Staff has streamlined the procedure for discharging service members from military service. All applicable legal provisions concerning discharge from service have been consolidated into a single practical instruction for officials involved in the discharge process. The document systematizes the sequence of actions to be taken by officials of military units, Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TRSC), healthcare institutions and other participants in the process. In other words, it determines who must take the necessary actions and at what stage,” Molodii said.

According to him, the main goal is to ensure a unified approach to organizing discharges, improve coordination among all the structures involved, and give service members a clearer understanding of what documents are required, what stages the procedure entails, and what actions must be taken by the officials responsible.

At the same time, the Spokesperson emphasized that the algorithm approved by the General Staff“does not establish any new grounds for discharge, but merely reminds officials how to proceed depending on the grounds already provided for by law.”

As Molodii explained, the first step is to determine the grounds for a service member's discharge, as this determines the subsequent procedure, the required documents and the necessary formalities. The next step is to collect and prepare the documents and submit a report. Some documents may concern military registration, equipment and benefits, health status, and other matters.

The service member must then undergo the necessary procedures, which may include, depending on the grounds for discharge, a medical examination by the Military Medical Commission, preparation of documents for pension benefits, and other formalities.

The next step is for the military unit to formally process the discharge. After that, the service member must receive the documents and information needed following discharge, including information on further actions related to military registration. The final step is registration with a TRSC after discharge.

“After being removed from the personnel rolls of the military unit, a service member must report to a TRSC within five days and register for military service,” the Spokesperson said.

Molodii emphasized that during the discharge process, every service member can seek advice and assistance from various structures.

First and foremost, they can contact their commander, who can help properly prepare the report, explain the general procedure and direct the service member to the officials responsible.

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They can also contact the personnel service, which will assist with processing the discharge. In addition, specialists in the civil-military cooperation office can provide information on rights, guarantees and benefits provided by law, including those available after discharge, and provide assistance through completion of the discharge procedure and removal from the military unit's personnel rolls.

If the discharge is related to a service member's health, the service member should contact a healthcare institution where matters related to the Military Medical Commission are handled, the Spokesperson said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the“Psychological Preparation for Combat Conditions” course was launched in the Army+ app. The course helps service members understand their own reactions to severe stress, manage their condition, and support a fellow service member in a difficult situation.