Switzerland To Provide Funding For Ukrainian Grain Storage, Support Organic Sector

This issue was discussed during a meeting between Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotskyi and Jacques Gerber, the Swiss Federal Council Delegate for Ukraine, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food.

The sides focused on logistics, as up to 30 million tonnes of agricultural products remain at risk due to restrictions on maritime exports. Ukraine therefore needs to increase its temporary crop storage capacity until export routes resume stable operations.

"Today, it is important not to lose the crops that have already been grown and to ensure that agricultural producers can continue working. At the same time, we need to develop areas that generate greater added value – organic production, the dairy and meat sectors, and processing. With export opportunities limited, this allows us to generate more revenue from smaller physical volumes of products and increases the resilience of the agricultural sector," Vysotskyi said.

Nearly 1,600 tonnes of Ukrainian food delivered to Malawi

The FAO project is also expected to provide voucher assistance to small farmers in addition to supporting temporary grain storage. To ensure that the assistance is targeted, the Ukrainian side proposed coordinating it through the State Agrarian Register. The needs of agricultural producers for grain bags have already been identified through the register.

The sides also discussed the development of organic production and other high-value-added sectors.

Separately, the Swiss side presented a CHF 30 million program to support Ukrainian businesses. It will cover agribusiness, the food industry and the woodworking industry. The program will provide grants to government agencies, business associations, and small and medium-sized enterprises. It is scheduled to be launched in early November.

Another potential area of cooperation could be the development of infrastructure for the safe disposal of animal by-products. The Ukrainian side proposed considering a pilot project that would help meet European veterinary and environmental requirements while also expanding small producers' access to the relevant infrastructure.