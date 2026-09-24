Google To Unveil New Gemini AI Model

Google is preparing to launch Gemini 4, the next flagship version of its artificial intelligence model, and is aiming to release it well before the end of 2026, The Information reports.

Google DeepMind Chief Technology Officer Koray Kavukcuoglu said the company plans to make an early post-training version of the model available as soon as possible, citing promising results from its development.

According to Kavukcuoglu, Gemini 4 is currently undergoing post-training refinement, a stage in which developers improve the model's performance, reasoning abilities and reliability based on additional training and evaluation.

Google is reportedly moving quickly to advance the project as competition in the AI industry intensifies. Companies including OpenAI, Anthropic and other major technology firms are continuing to develop increasingly capable models, putting pressure on Google to maintain its position in the rapidly evolving market.

No specific release date has been announced. However, the company's comments suggest that Gemini 4 could arrive significantly earlier than the end of the year if the remaining testing and refinement proceed as planned.

The launch could be particularly important for Google because Gemini is being integrated across a growing number of the company's products and services, including Search, Android and Workspace. A new flagship model could therefore affect not only AI applications but also how millions of users interact with Google's broader ecosystem.