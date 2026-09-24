Associate Professor, Melbourne Centre for the Study of Higher Education, The University of Melbourne

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Associate Professor Gwilym Croucher is a higher education analyst at the University of Melbourne. He is a research academic in the Melbourne Centre for the Study of Higher Education and was a 2017-18 Fulbright scholar based at the University of California, Berkeley. Gwilym has been a chief investigator on a number of large research projects, including ARC Discovery and Office of Learning and Teaching grants. He is the author of several monographs on Australian higher education and its history. He is a regular media commentator and former higher education policy adviser.

2018–present Associate professor, The university of Melbourne

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