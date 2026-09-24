Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Issuance Of Shares For Debt

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "proposes", "intends", "plans", "aims", "believes" and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements or information with respect to: the proposed settlement of the Debt through the issuance of Common Shares; the number of Common Shares to be issued and the deemed price per Common Share; the four month and one day hold period applicable to the Common Shares; the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals, including the final acceptance of the Exchange; the Company's reliance on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101; the Company's aim to become a key player in the barium and iodine contrast markets; the Company's plan to transition into a high-margin domestic manufacturer of radiology drugs; the Company's belief that the Frances Creek project's mineral will replace the current synthetic products in the pharmaceutical marketplace with higher quality, lower cost imaging products; and the Company's belief that it can ensure quality and cost efficiency by controlling all primary input costs. The forward-looking information is based on a number of factors, expectations and assumptions which have been used to develop such information, and which may prove to be incorrect. Such material factors, expectations and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to complete the settlement of the Debt on the terms proposed; the availability of the exemptions under MI 61-101; the receipt of all necessary regulatory, exchange and third-party approvals, including final acceptance of the Exchange; and the continued development and commercialization of the Company's products. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors, expectations and assumptions which have been used. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information, including, without limitation: the failure to complete the settlement of the Debt; the failure to obtain, or delays in obtaining, required regulatory or Exchange acceptance; the unavailability of the exemptions under MI 61-101; risks relating to the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of the Company's products; commodity price volatility; exploration, development and operating risks; and general market, economic and financing conditions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date specified in this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurances that they will prove to be correct. To view the source version of this press release, please visit Source: Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd.