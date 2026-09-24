Torex Gold Provides Q3 2026 Morelos Drilling & Exploration Update
|Drill Hole
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Core Length
(m)
| True Width
(m)
| Au
(gpt)
| Ag
(gpt)
| Cu
(%)
| AuEq
(gpt)
|MLE26-023D*
|423.0
|443.7
|20.7
|NA
|5.80
|15.4
|1.50
|8.42
|MLE26-024D*
|565.9
|582.0
|16.2
|NA
|7.34
|17.1
|1.51
|10.01
|
|602.5
|642.9
|40.4
|NA
|3.73
|21.4
|1.38
|6.23
|MLE26-025*
|210.2
|216.5
|6.3
|NA
|4.44
|8.8
|0.01
|4.57
|
|452.5
|483.7
|31.2
|NA
|7.68
|43.6
|1.89
|11.28
|MLE26-035D
|525.9
|546.1
|20.2
|NA
|8.42
|26.4
|1.23
|10.75
Notes to Table:
1) Intercepts are reported both as core length and true widths. NA = Not Available (true width/thickness will be determined once the geological modeling is complete).
2) Core recovery is shown in Table 5.
3) Drill holes portraying an * contain relevant inclusion within the main intercept. These higher-grade inclusions are shown in Table 5.
4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6140) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna.
5) All assay results are uncapped. Core lengths subject to rounding.
Media Luna
The 2026 Media Luna drilling program is focused on upgrading Inferred Resources to the Indicated category to support reserve replacement. Through September 14, a total of 17,264 m had been drilled, representing 59% of the planned 29,300 m drilling program for this year. This includes an additional 4,300 m of drilling that was approved in the second quarter to explore the eastern extension of the Media Luna resource boundary, north of the San Miguel corridor. The program commenced in August and is focused on drilling systematic east-west sections to confirm mineralization continuity that has been interpreted to have a north-south control. Assay results in this release total 7,785 m over 33 drill holes at Media Luna drilled between May 1 and July 26, 2026. Detailed drilling results can be found in Table 5 of this release.
Drilling results are expected to support the expansion of the Indicated Resources into the eastern section of the defined Inferred Resource envelope as well as adding new Inferred Resources further east, beyond the boundary of defined resources (Figure 2). Notable results from drilling within the resource boundary are highlighted in Table 2, including 18.37 gpt AuEq over 18.2 m in MLUI-005 and 21.30 gpt AuEq over 9.6 m in MLUI-013, supporting the optimization of mine development and production plans for the coming years.
Table 2: Highlights from the Q3 2026 drilling program at the Media Luna mine1,2,3,4,5
|Drill Hole
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Core Length
(m)
| True Width
(m)
| Au
(gpt)
| Ag
(gpt)
| Cu
(%)
| AuEq
(gpt)
|MLLI-060*
|127.7
|158.5
|30.9
|25.4
|4.46
|23.8
|1.46
|7.12
|MLLI-063*
|127.3
|144.4
|17.1
|13.3
|10.71
|31.1
|1.68
|13.82
|
|155.2
|158.2
|3.0
|2.4
|9.13
|62.5
|1.72
|12.70
|MLUI-003*
|141.2
|186.8
|45.7
|44.0
|3.96
|11.2
|1.02
|5.74
|
|232.3
|250.5
|18.2
|17.3
|5.04
|37.6
|2.60
|9.73
|MLUI-004*
|77.3
|85.4
|8.1
|7.8
|1.48
|60.9
|1.64
|4.90
|
|143.2
|182.0
|38.9
|36.3
|11.95
|41.8
|2.58
|16.64
|MLUI-005*
|39.3
|46.1
|6.8
|6.3
|13.89
|69.8
|2.00
|18.01
|
|112.6
|158.0
|45.4
|43.3
|3.37
|16.9
|1.13
|5.41
|
|163.0
|181.2
|18.2
|16.6
|11.92
|88.7
|3.30
|18.37
|
|200.8
|211.0
|10.2
|9.5
|3.25
|47.4
|3.25
|9.10
|
|248.0
|252.0
|4.0
|3.8
|4.39
|30.4
|1.33
|6.93
|MLUI-008*
|49.4
|55.4
|6.1
|5.3
|1.54
|26.7
|0.76
|3.10
|
|72.4
|101.7
|29.3
|25.3
|4.34
|81.6
|2.53
|9.47
|MLUI-013
|318.5
|328.1
|9.6
|6.7
|17.32
|52.6
|2.05
|21.30
|MLUI-029
|287.1
|298.8
|11.7
|8.0
|4.74
|58.9
|4.00
|11.95
Notes to Table:
1) Intercepts are reported both as core length and true widths.
2) Core recovery is shown in Table 5.
3) Drill holes portraying an * contain relevant inclusion within the main intercept. These higher-grade inclusions are shown in Table 5.
4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6140) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna.
5) All assay results are uncapped. Core lengths subject to rounding.
Media Luna North
The Media Luna North reserve definition program is designed to de-risk stopes planned for the first year of production. Through September 14, a total of 6,854 m of drilling had been completed, representing 60% of the planned 11,500 m targeted for this year. Assay results presented in this release total 3,421 m over 18 holes drilled at Media Luna North between May 10 to July 22, 2026. Detailed drilling results can be found in Table 6 of this release.
Drilling results continue to confirm the geological model and are expected to locally extend the Inferred Resources for approximately 30 m to the north-west (Figure 1). Notable intercepts of drill holes MLND-016 (5.98 gpt AuEq over 38.6 m and 6.10 gpt AuEq over 11.8 m), MLND-025 (10.61 gpt AuEq over 42.5 m, including 17.36 gpt AuEq over 17.5 m), and MLND-024 (10.05 gpt AuEq over 40.6 m, including 18.13 gpt AuEq over 15.0 m and 12.47 gpt AuEq over 17.8 m) define mineralized zones with grades moderately above prior estimates that fall within the current mine plan stopes (Figure 5).
Table 3: Highlights from the Q3 2026 drilling program at Media Luna North1,2,3,4,5
|Drill Hole
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Core Length
(m)
| True Width
(m)
| Au
(gpt)
| Ag
(gpt)
| Cu
(%)
| AuEq
(gpt)
|MLND-010*
|127.0
|160.4
|33.4
|31.4
|5.68
|87.3
|4.40
|13.93
|
|177.5
|215.9
|38.4
|36.6
|5.29
|183.9
|6.67
|18.47
|MLND-011*
|126.1
|157.1
|31.1
|29.0
|1.08
|38.0
|1.88
|4.62
|MLND-013*
|67.8
|79.6
|11.7
|11.0
|0.74
|56.6
|2.72
|5.88
|
|134.6
|158.4
|23.8
|22.6
|0.77
|35.5
|1.97
|4.41
|MLND-014*
|62.6
|80.3
|17.7
|16.2
|1.53
|29.7
|1.80
|4.84
|
|120.0
|149.3
|29.3
|27.6
|0.83
|35.3
|1.84
|4.27
|MLND-015*
|114.6
|167.5
|52.9
|49.4
|2.42
|38.4
|1.77
|5.79
|MLND-016*
|106.4
|145.0
|38.6
|36.4
|1.07
|47.4
|2.66
|5.98
|
|159.9
|171.6
|11.8
|11.1
|0.67
|55.3
|2.91
|6.10
|MLND-017*
|123.8
|144.0
|20.2
|18.2
|1.48
|58.4
|2.01
|5.48
|MLND-022*
|134.3
|160.0
|25.7
|22.5
|1.86
|132.9
|4.92
|11.56
|MLND-023*
|136.0
|160.0
|24.0
|22.2
|2.06
|88.5
|3.74
|9.26
|
|176.0
|193.6
|17.6
|16.2
|0.99
|49.4
|1.90
|4.71
|MLND-024*
|65.0
|77.3
|12.3
|11.5
|0.80
|40.8
|1.76
|4.18
|
|120.5
|161.1
|40.6
|38.1
|1.68
|95.8
|4.40
|10.05
|
|171.7
|189.5
|17.8
|16.6
|2.13
|151.9
|5.17
|12.47
|
|199.6
|220.0
|20.4
|19.1
|2.81
|23.9
|1.06
|4.83
|MLND-025*
|116.0
|158.5
|42.5
|39.8
|2.14
|86.2
|4.54
|10.61
Notes to Table:
1) Intercepts are reported both as core length and true widths.
2) Core recovery is shown in Table 6.
3) Drill holes portraying an * contain relevant inclusion within the main intercept. These higher-grade inclusions are shown in Table 6.
4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0132) + (Cu (%) * 1.6145) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (89% Au, 88% Ag, and 92% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna North.
5) All assay results are uncapped. Core lengths subject to rounding.
ELG UNDERGROUND
Through September 14, a total of 24,070 m of drilling had been completed year-to-date at ELG Underground, representing 67% of the 36,000 m of drilling planned for the year, targeting to upgrade Inferred Resources to the Indicated category, add new Inferred Resources along extensions of established mine areas and mineralized trends, and drill test new targets. Assay results presented in this release comprise 9,278 m over 49 holes drilled between May 2 to July 24, 2026. Detailed results can be found in Table 7 of this release.
At the El Limón Sur trend, follow-up drilling continues to confirm and extend mineralization along second order structures parallel to the main trend (Figures 7 and 8). Recent results extend mineralization to the west of the current resource toward the El Limón Sur trend around 800 m.a.s.l., with notable intercepts LS-512 (7.02 gpt AuEq over 11.3 m), LS-513 (10.38 gpt AuEq over 4.1 m), and LS-517 (56.8 gpt AuEq over 6.4 m). Deeper holes have encountered narrower, moderate-grade intercepts at depth, such as LS-516 (5.51 gpt AuEq over 1.0 m) and LS-527 (4.36 gpt AuEq over 1.6 m), with LS-522 (3.21 gpt AuEq over 2.2 m) confirming that mineralization extends to the Guajes Tunnel elevation at approximately 550 m.a.s.l. (Figure 8).
Drilling at approximately 950 m.a.s.l. between the La Flaca and Del Medio faults targeting to test resource gaps along the main trend encountered mineralization within the average grades of the deposit including 4.53 gpt AuEq over 9.1 m in SST-478, 4.27 gpt AuEq over 3.8 m in SST-476, and 3.08 gpt AuEq over 6.4 m in SST-475, opening the potential for new resources at shallower levels near existing infrastructure (Figure 7).
Drilling along the north-east trending Del Medio fault system encountered mineralization that replicates the ore control at the La Flaca fault, returning intercepts that validate a mineralization potential that is yet to be explored (Figure 6). Notable intercepts along this emergent ore control include drill holes SST-484 (19.93 gpt AuEq over 7.0 m, including 26.56 gpt AuEq over 5.0 m), SST-485 (6.41 gpt AuEq over 6.5 m), and SST-487 (5.26 gpt AuEq over 18.5 m). Mineralization remains open along the strike of the Del Medio fault and at depth down to at least 500 m.a.s.l.
In a new area of exploration, high-grade mineralization was encountered in the westernmost extension of the Z71 fault outside of the current resource profile (Figure 6). Notable intercepts of 14.32 gpt AuEq over 35.0 m at drill hole SST-491 and 9.39 gpt AuEq over 8.6 m at drill hole SST-492 indicate that mineralization potential remains open in all directions. This area will be a focus of follow-up drilling during 2027.
Table 4: Highlights from the Q3 2026 drilling program at the ELG Underground1,2,3,4,5
|Drill Hole
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Core Length
(m)
| True Width
(m)
| Au
(gpt)
| Ag
(gpt)
| Cu
(%)
| AuEq
(gpt)
|LS-512*
|214.7
|226.0
|11.3
|11.0
|5.63
|9.3
|0.79
|7.02
|LS-513*
|109.7
|113.8
|4.1
|3.9
|10.15
|8.6
|0.07
|10.38
|LS-517*
|112.6
|119.0
|6.4
|6.3
|56.35
|19.5
|0.13
|56.80
|SST-475
|130.6
|137.0
|6.4
|5.2
|2.81
|2.4
|0.15
|3.08
|
|153.6
|155.6
|2.0
|1.6
|1.37
|12.1
|1.37
|3.74
|SST-476*
|135.3
|137.9
|2.6
|2.1
|1.83
|15.5
|0.62
|3.03
|
|143.0
|146.8
|3.8
|2.6
|2.65
|12.0
|0.91
|4.27
|SST-478
|147.9
|157.0
|9.1
|7.5
|3.84
|10.4
|0.34
|4.53
|SST-484*
|63.9
|70.4
|6.5
|6.2
|3.11
|4.6
|0.15
|3.41
|
|78.0
|85.0
|7.0
|6.5
|19.90
|1.2
|0.01
|19.93
|SST-485*
|75.0
|81.5
|6.5
|5.6
|6.09
|4.4
|0.16
|6.41
|SST-487*
|61.4
|79.9
|18.5
|17.5
|4.77
|3.9
|0.27
|5.26
|SST-491*
|125.0
|160.0
|35.0
|21.8
|12.53
|27.0
|0.90
|14.32
|SST-492*
|169.1
|171.0
|1.9
|1.3
|5.62
|31.3
|1.17
|7.91
|
|177.9
|186.5
|8.6
|5.4
|5.49
|41.5
|2.09
|9.39
Notes to Table:
1) Intercepts are reported both as core length and true widths.
2) Core recovery is shown in Table 7.
3) Drill holes portraying an * contain relevant inclusion within the main intercept. These higher-grade inclusions are shown in Table 7.
4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6140) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for ELG Underground.
5) All assay results are uncapped. Core lengths subject to rounding.
MORELOS DISTRICT
Initial exploration work at the Morelos regional targets Atzcala and El Naranjo is ongoing, focused on confirming the continuity of mineralization and defining the mineralization controls and mineralized footprint.
At Atzcala, 1,817 m has been drilled year-to-date over 4 holes at the first two priority targets, with drilling currently ongoing at both targets with two rigs. Initial drilling has confirmed the presence of a shallow, oxidized, epithermal-style system that will be the focus for the remainder of the planned 10,000 m drill testing program for 2026. These targets were defined by Controlled-Source Audio-frequency Magneto-Tellurics (CSAMT) geophysics, refined geological mapping, and consistent gold and epithermal pathfinder geochemistry at surface related with a northeast-southwest phreatomagmatic breccia corridor. This updated interpretation provides a more constrained framework for drill testing and improves confidence of target location.
At El Naranjo, 2,312 m drilled at the first priority target indicated that an epithermal-style system is increasingly developing towards the northern portion of the target. Drilling suggests that both the detachment level of the phreatomagmatic breccia and the principal gold-deposition horizon occur at relatively shallow depths. Intercepts are consistent with the exploration model and support the presence of shallow, oxidized epithermal-style mineralization in structures up to approximately 20 m wide within the first 150 m below surface.
MORELOS GEOLOGY
The Media Luna Cluster and ELG Underground are located within the Morelos Property and are hosted within the Mesozoic carbonate-rich Morelos Platform, overlayed by Cuautla and Mezcala formations and have been intruded by Paleocene stocks, sills, and dikes of granodioritic to tonalitic composition.
The north-south thick-skin deep-seated faults control the architecture of the mineralized zones with sub-parallel second-order faults generating favourable traps for the different mineralizing fluids during the multiple stages of deformation.
Cu-Ag and later Au mineralization is hosted within the intense extension fractures in the footwalls and hanging walls of the faults related to the emplacement of the approximately north-south-striking dikes and breccias. Mineralization is better developed along the contact of Morelos formation limestones and Media Luna granodiorite. The margins of altered dikes and sills of the calc-silicate envelope also act as a secondary control of mineralization.
The mineral assemblage is characterized by pyroxene, garnet, and magnetite. Metal deposition occurred during hydrated minerals alteration and is associated with a mineral assemblage comprising of amphibole, phlogopite, chlorite, and calcite ± quartz ± epidote as well as variable amounts of magnetite and sulfides, primarily pyrrhotite. The style of mineralization is characterized by Au with locally high Ag and Cu grades. Given that Au precipitates due to the buffer exerted by the early stage of calc-silicate alteration and sulfide mineralization, it occurs as free Au and is generally dissociated from the earlier Cu mineralization event that is mainly represented by chalcopyrite
QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL ("QA/QC")
Torex maintains an industry-standard analytical QA/QC and data verification program to monitor laboratory performance. Results from these programs confirm the reliability of the assay results.
The exploration program and analytical QA/QC program for Media Luna Cluster drilling is currently overseen by José Antonio San Vicente Díaz, Exploration Manager, Mexico for Minera Media Luna, S.A. de C.V ("MML"), a subsidiary of the Company. All samples reported have been checked against Company and lab standards and blanks. No core duplicate samples are taken.
Core is sawn in half, with half the core retained in the core box and the other half bagged and tagged for shipment to the sample preparation facility. Sample preparation is carried out by ALS, at its facility in Zacatecas, Mexico, under ALS's Global Quality Management System and associated QA/QC procedures. Sample preparation consists of crushing a 1 kg sample to >70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverization of 500 g to >85% passing 75 μm. Au is analyzed at ALS facilities in Vientiane, Laos PDR, and Vancouver, Canada, both of which are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017. Au is analyzed following internal analytical protocols (Au-AA23), comprising a 30 g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples yielding results >10 gpt Au are re-assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21). Cu and Ag analyses are completed at the ALS facilities in Vancouver, Canada as part of a multi-element geochemical analysis by four-acid digestion with detection by ICP-MS under ALS internal analytical protocol ME-MS61r. Approximately 5% of the samples collected from exploration are sent for analysis checks and assayed for Au, Ag, and Cu. External pulp check assays for QA/QC purposes are performed at Bureau Veritas in Vancouver, Canada, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory.
Internal and external check control results are reviewed daily by the MML database team and an external audit by GeoSoporte Mexico is carried out quarterly. The pulp check samples are analyzed for Au, Ag, and Cu. Overall comparability between Bureau Veritas and ALS Global is good, with high correlation.
The analytical QA/QC program for mine exploration and delineation programs at ELG Underground, Media Luna, and Media Luna North are overseen by Carlo Nasi, Manager, Geology for MML.
All sample preparation and analytical work for the mine exploration and mine delineation program is performed by Corporación Química Platinum S.A. de C.V. ("CQPSACV") an accredited lab (ISO 9001) at MML site facilities in Mexico. The lab is independent of the Company.
Mine exploration core samples are HQ or NQ sized drill core sawn lengthwise in half. One half of the core is bagged and sealed for analytical analysis, and one half of the core is retained in the core box for reference. Mine delineation program samples are whole core BQ sized drill core. All the core is photographed. For HQ and NQ core size, photos are taken before and after being sawn. Data is stored in a core photo database.
At MML site facilities in Mexico, sample preparation is carried out by CQPSACV using CQPSACV internal protocols PT-100_PME Dry and PT-100-PME Crush and consists of dry and crush 3 to 5 kg, and occasionally >5 kg to >75% passing 2 mm followed by pulverization of 500 g to >85% passing μm. Assaying for Au, Ag, Cu, and iron ("Fe") is carried out by CQPSACV in the MML site facilities following internal analytical protocols. Au analysis comprises a 30 g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish (PT-312-DEAu). Samples yielding results >10.0 ppm Au are re-assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finishing (PT-101-PFA 30). Ag up 300 ppm, Cu up to 2,500 ppm, and Fe up to 3% analysis are completed via Aqua Regia digestion and atomic absorption finish (PT-102-PDP). Ag samples yielding results >300 ppm are re-assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finishing (PT-101-PFA). Both Cu overlimits >2,500 ppm and Fe overlimits >3% are re-assayed via Aqua Regia digestion and atomic absorption finish (PT-102-PDP-AL). Multi-element geochemical analysis is done by an Aqua Regia digestion with detection by ICP-OES using SGSSACV internal analytical protocol GE_ICP40Q12 and CQPSACV internal analytical protocol PT-321_DMI. Multi-element analysis is carried out at CQPSACV laboratory in Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico.
External pulp check assays for QA/QC purposes are performed at ALS Chemex, de Mexico S.A. de C.V., accredited laboratories and independent of the Company. The pulp check samples are analyzed for Au, Ag, and Cu. Overall comparability is good between MML site facilities and ALS Chemex.
Additional information on sampling and analyses, analytical labs, and methods used for data verification is available in the Company's technical report entitled the "Morelos Property, NI 43-101 Technical Report, ELG Mine Complex Life of Mine Plan and Media Luna Feasibility Study, Guerrero State, Mexico", dated effective March 16, 2022 filed on March 31, 2022 (the "2022 Technical Report") and in the annual information form ("AIF") dated March 25, 2026, each filed on SEDAR+ at and the Company's website at .
QUALIFIED PERSON
Scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Marie-Christine Gosselin, P.Geo. Senior Geologist, MRE, with Torex Gold Resources Inc. and a "qualified person" ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101. Ms. Gosselin has verified the data disclosed herein, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the drill results. Verification included site visits, visually reviewing the drill holes in three dimensions, comparing the assay results to the original assay certificates, reviewing the drilling database, and reviewing core photography consistent with standard practice.
ABOUT TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.
Torex Gold Resources Inc. is a Canadian mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold, copper, and silver from its flagship Morelos Complex in Guerrero, Mexico. The Company also owns the Los Reyes gold-silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico and a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects, including Batopilas and Guigui in Chihuahua, Mexico, La Gloria in Sonora, Mexico, and Medicine Springs in Nevada, USA, as well as an option to acquire the Gryphon project in Nevada, USA.
The Company's key strategic objectives are: optimize Morelos production and costs; disciplined growth and capital allocation; grow reserves and resources; project delivery excellence; retain and attract best industry talent and other exploration projects; and be an industry leader in responsible mining. In addition to realizing the full potential of the Morelos Property, the Company continues to seek opportunities to acquire assets that enable diversification and deliver value to shareholders.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.
Andrew Snowden
President and CEO
Direct: (647) 260-1505
...
Shaun Silveira
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Direct: (289) 514-9813
...
CAUTIONARY NOTES ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” and“forward-looking information” (collectively,“Forward-Looking Information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“objective”,“target”,“continue”,“potential”,“focus”,“demonstrate”,“believe”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“plan”,“intend”,“seek”,“may”,“will”,“would”,“could”, or similar words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“will”,“would”,“could”,“may” or“are expected to” occur. Forward-Looking Information in this press release includes, without limitation, statements regarding: the potential for the Company's drilling and exploration programs to replace depleted reserves, expand or upgrade mineral resources, convert mineral resources to mineral reserves, extend mine life and support a more robust or extended production profile at Morelos; the potential for mineralization extensions, continuity and resource growth at the Media Luna Cluster and other regional targets; the delineation of additional Inferred Resources and resource additions through future drilling; the timing, scope, objectives, progress and success of current and future drilling and exploration programs, and mineral reserve and mineral resource updates; the commencement and timing of first production at Media Luna North; the Company's ability to achieve reserve replacement and resource growth; the Company's future organic growth opportunities, and the achievement of the Company's strategic objectives, including optimizing production and costs, disciplined growth and capital allocation, growing reserves and resources, project delivery excellence, retaining and attracting talent, and maintaining leadership in responsible mining.
Forward-Looking Information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the accuracy of geological interpretations and drilling results; the continuity of mineralization; the ability of exploration programs to identify additional mineralization and convert mineralization into mineral resources or mineral reserves; the ability to complete planned drilling programs on the timelines anticipated; the availability of personnel, equipment and contractors; the receipt and maintenance of required permits, licences and approvals; the ability to successfully advance exploration targets and projects; the assumptions underlying mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; and such other assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management as are considered reasonable in the circumstances.
Forward-Looking Information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Information, including, without limitation: risks relating to exploration, drilling and development activities; the possibility that drilling results will not be indicative of future exploration results or support anticipated geological interpretations; risks that mineralization may not support future mineral resource or mineral reserve additions, upgrades or conversions; risks associated with mineral resource and mineral reserve estimation; operational, technical, geotechnical, metallurgical and processing risks; permitting, regulatory, environmental, community relations and social licence risks; labour and contractor availability risks; cost escalation and inflationary pressures; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's annual information form dated March 25, 2026 (the“AIF”), management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the“MD&A”) and other continuous disclosure documents filed by the Company. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the Forward-Looking Information, other factors may cause results to differ materially from those anticipated, estimated, described or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. The Forward-Looking Information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update any Forward-Looking Information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The AIF, MD&A and other disclosure documents of the Company are available on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at .
Figure 1: Plan view of the Media Luna Cluster highlighting recent drilling results across the San Miguel corridor, Media Luna, and Media Luna North.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 2: Plan view highlighting recent drilling results from the San Miguel corridor and Media Luna mine.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Note: inclusions are noted in Table 5.
Figure 3: Detailed sections from the San Miguel corridor indicating strong evidence of a vertically continuous mineralized feeder controlled by the San Miguel fault.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Note: inclusions are noted in table 5.
Figure 4: Detailed section from the San Miguel corridor showing previous drilling proximal to the San Miguel fault that provides additional evidence for potentially continuous mineralization along the corridor.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Note: inclusions are noted in table 8.
Figure 5: Section from Media Luna North where drilling continues to confirm the geological model.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Note: inclusions are noted in table 6.
Figure 6: Recent drilling results from ELG Underground.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Note: inclusions are noted in table 7.
Figure 7: Long section of the El Limón Sur trend showing potential to expand resources beyond the boundary of defined resources.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Note: inclusions are noted in table 7.
Figure 8: Cross-section of the El Limón Sur trend depicting that drilling continues to support the addition of new resources at 800 m.a.s.l. and that drilling has encountered mineralization at approximately the Guajes Tunnel elevation.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Note: inclusions are noted in table 7.
Table 5: Media Luna Cluster drill results1,2,3,4,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Intercept
|
|Drill Hole
|Program
|UTM-E (m)
| UTM-N
(m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Final Depth (m)
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Core Length
(m)
|True Width (m)
| Au
(gpt)
| Ag
(gpt)
| Cu
(%)
| AuEq
(gpt)
| Core
Recovery
(%)
|MLLI-060
|Infill
|422987.0
|1984734.7
|917.3
|64
|37
|219
|127.7
|158.5
|30.9
|25.4
|4.46
|23.8
|1.46
|7.12
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|133.5
|137.5
|4.0
|3.3
|12.55
|19.0
|0.72
|13.96
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|147.6
|151.9
|4.3
|3.5
|9.05
|75.4
|4.84
|17.82
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|178.4
|180.8
|2.3
|2.0
|7.93
|66.3
|1.85
|11.76
|100%
|MLLI-061
|Infill
|422987.0
|1984734.7
|916.9
|70
|33
|244
|103.1
|105.0
|1.9
|1.6
|31.96
|3.9
|0.03
|32.06
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|152.6
|156.0
|3.4
|2.8
|2.94
|2.5
|0.24
|3.36
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|210.6
|212.6
|2.0
|1.7
|9.38
|199.2
|5.87
|21.38
|100%
|MLLI-062
|Infill
|422986.6
|1984735.1
|917.9
|50
|46
|192
|121.2
|126.9
|5.7
|4.5
|3.31
|15.5
|1.20
|5.44
|99%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|121.8
|122.6
|0.9
|0.7
|4.89
|60.8
|4.09
|12.26
|99%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|147.0
|166.5
|19.5
|15.3
|3.67
|24.5
|0.88
|5.40
|99%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|147.7
|151.6
|3.9
|3.0
|11.46
|70.1
|2.52
|16.43
|99%
|MLLI-063
|Infill
|422986.3
|1984735.6
|917.8
|36
|45
|167
|127.3
|144.4
|17.1
|13.3
|10.71
|31.1
|1.68
|13.82
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|127.3
|128.3
|1.0
|0.8
|144.44
|33.0
|0.85
|146.24
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|155.2
|158.2
|3.0
|2.4
|9.13
|62.5
|1.72
|12.70
|99%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|157.0
|158.2
|1.2
|1.0
|19.38
|47.1
|1.20
|21.92
|98%
|MLLI-064
|Infill
|422986.1
|1984735.9
|917.9
|24
|49
|144
|132.8
|140.7
|8.0
|5.9
|5.73
|48.4
|1.71
|9.11
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|137.3
|138.4
|1.1
|0.8
|19.00
|19.6
|0.50
|20.06
|100%
|MLLI-065
|Infill
|422986.9
|1984735.0
|917.3
|71
|39
|225
|128.0
|152.1
|24.1
|18.6
|3.36
|8.8
|0.74
|4.67
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|146.4
|152.1
|5.7
|4.4
|6.70
|11.8
|1.35
|9.03
|100%
|MLLI-066
|Infill
|422986.3
|1984735.0
|918.4
|42
|52
|153
|117.1
|122.9
|5.8
|4.0
|3.00
|7.7
|0.59
|4.04
|100%
|MLUI-003
|Infill
|423074.3
|1985021.6
|1063.8
|148
|-5
|252
|141.2
|186.8
|45.7
|44.0
|3.96
|11.2
|1.02
|5.74
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|161.5
|164.5
|3.0
|2.9
|11.69
|2.4
|0.55
|12.62
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|232.3
|250.5
|18.2
|17.3
|5.04
|37.6
|2.60
|9.73
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|234.1
|242.9
|8.8
|8.4
|7.09
|3.9
|10.00
|23.28
|98%
|MLUI-004
|Infill
|423074.4
|1985021.6
|1064.0
|140
|-1
|306
|77.3
|85.4
|8.1
|7.8
|1.48
|60.9
|1.64
|4.90
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|143.2
|182.0
|38.9
|36.3
|11.95
|41.8
|2.58
|16.64
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|154.8
|158.9
|4.1
|3.9
|71.04
|70.9
|3.22
|77.14
|100%
Notes to Table
1) Core lengths subject to rounding.
2) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N.
3) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.
4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6140) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna.
5) All assay results are uncapped.
Table 5 (continued): Media Luna Cluster drill results1,2,3,4,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Intercept
|
|Drill Hole
|Program
|UTM-E (m)
| UTM-N
(m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Final Depth (m)
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Core Length
(m)
|True Width (m)
| Au
(gpt)
| Ag
(gpt)
| Cu
(%)
| AuEq
(gpt)
| Core
Recovery
(%)
|MLUI-005
|Infill
|423074.6
|1985021.7
|1064.0
|133
|3
|297
|39.3
|46.1
|6.8
|6.3
|13.89
|69.8
|2.00
|18.01
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|40.3
|42.3
|2.0
|1.9
|12.41
|175.6
|5.40
|23.37
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|45.7
|46.1
|0.4
|0.4
|166.69
|27.5
|0.16
|167.30
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|71.3
|73.8
|2.5
|2.3
|3.50
|86.0
|2.84
|9.18
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|72.6
|73.1
|0.6
|0.6
|13.24
|315.5
|10.00
|33.40
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|98.9
|104.4
|5.6
|5.1
|3.32
|4.1
|0.25
|3.77
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|103.8
|104.4
|0.6
|0.6
|18.74
|4.4
|0.12
|18.99
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|112.6
|158.0
|45.4
|43.3
|3.37
|16.9
|1.13
|5.41
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|130.2
|132.2
|2.0
|1.9
|10.88
|57.6
|5.37
|20.28
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|150.0
|152.8
|2.8
|2.6
|10.41
|42.9
|2.36
|14.76
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|163.0
|181.2
|18.2
|16.6
|11.92
|88.7
|3.30
|18.37
|86%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|170.5
|181.2
|10.7
|9.8
|18.57
|138.3
|5.28
|28.85
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|200.8
|211.0
|10.2
|9.5
|3.25
|47.4
|3.25
|9.10
|95%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|204.0
|211.0
|7.0
|6.5
|4.38
|57.9
|4.01
|11.59
|95%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|248.0
|252.0
|4.0
|3.8
|4.39
|30.4
|1.33
|6.93
|100%
|MLUI-006
|Infill
|423074.4
|1985021.1
|1063.8
|160
|-7
|120
|107.7
|115.0
|7.3
|6.8
|3.37
|90.3
|3.61
|10.34
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|107.7
|110.8
|3.1
|2.9
|6.93
|183.8
|7.59
|21.52
|100%
|MLUI-007
|Infill
|423075.0
|1985021.4
|1065.7
|121
|29
|228
|87.6
|94.4
|6.8
|6.2
|5.01
|27.9
|0.86
|6.75
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|91.9
|93.4
|1.4
|1.3
|15.52
|31.4
|0.89
|17.36
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|114.9
|119.2
|4.3
|3.9
|2.23
|17.1
|0.50
|3.27
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|114.9
|115.6
|0.7
|0.6
|7.13
|55.7
|1.74
|10.65
|100%
|MLUI-008
|Infill
|423075.1
|1985021.3
|1065.0
|124
|19
|230
|49.4
|55.4
|6.1
|5.3
|1.54
|26.7
|0.76
|3.10
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|72.4
|101.7
|29.3
|25.3
|4.34
|81.6
|2.53
|9.47
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|76.1
|79.5
|3.4
|2.9
|7.82
|220.2
|6.76
|21.54
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|84.3
|91.9
|7.6
|6.6
|8.80
|129.8
|3.99
|16.89
|100%
Notes to Table
1) Core lengths subject to rounding.
2) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N.
3) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.
4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6140) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna.
5) All assay results are uncapped.
Table 5 (continued): Media Luna Cluster drill results1,2,3,4,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Intercept
|
|Drill Hole
|Program
|UTM-E (m)
| UTM-N
(m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Final Depth (m)
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Core Length
(m)
|True Width (m)
| Au
(gpt)
| Ag
(gpt)
| Cu
(%)
| AuEq
(gpt)
| Core
Recovery
(%)
|MLUI-009
|Infill
|423209.4
|1984568.9
|1282.4
|350
|-51
|354
|319.3
|322.3
|3.0
|2.2
|4.34
|65.4
|3.01
|10.03
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|319.3
|320.4
|1.1
|0.8
|6.23
|135.7
|6.55
|18.53
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|334.3
|348.0
|13.7
|10.5
|2.50
|7.4
|0.35
|3.16
|100%
|MLUI-010
|Infill
|422807.4
|1984843.9
|939.4
|114
|37
|125
|68.8
|75.0
|6.2
|4.7
|1.08
|55.5
|1.73
|4.59
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|71.8
|72.2
|0.4
|0.3
|9.29
|335.7
|10.00
|29.71
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|89.2
|99.0
|9.8
|7.3
|2.38
|19.3
|0.82
|3.95
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|89.2
|92.5
|3.3
|2.5
|5.89
|41.7
|1.74
|9.23
|100%
|MLUI-011
|Infill
|423209.2
|1984568.2
|1285.2
|357
|-48
|360
|326.0
|328.6
|2.6
|1.9
|5.75
|9.4
|0.65
|6.92
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|326.4
|327.5
|1.1
|0.8
|9.29
|17.2
|1.13
|11.33
|100%
|MLUI-012
|Infill
|422807.4
|1984844.1
|940.5
|109
|50
|94
|6.6
|7.9
|1.3
|0.9
|13.05
|7.4
|0.13
|13.35
|100%
|MLUI-013
|Infill
|423210.5
|1984569.5
|1282.1
|4
|-46
|357
|318.5
|328.1
|9.6
|6.7
|17.32
|52.6
|2.05
|21.30
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|320.3
|325.3
|5.1
|3.6
|28.18
|60.2
|2.15
|32.41
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|334.2
|339.0
|4.8
|3.4
|2.13
|1.7
|0.20
|2.47
|100%
|MLUI-014
|Infill
|422807.3
|1984844.1
|938.2
|117
|24
|135
|78.0
|80.6
|2.6
|1.8
|2.24
|85.6
|2.73
|7.75
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|96.1
|103.2
|7.1
|5.8
|1.24
|17.6
|0.79
|2.74
|100%
|MLUI-015
|Infill
|423210.2
|1984569.7
|1282.1
|4
|-51
|342
|312.3
|322.1
|9.8
|6.5
|3.36
|28.6
|1.40
|5.99
|98%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|317.4
|320.7
|3.3
|2.2
|6.89
|41.4
|1.70
|10.15
|98%
|MLUI-016
|Infill
|422807.0
|1984843.9
|938.9
|132
|33
|110
|62.8
|65.3
|2.5
|2.2
|5.32
|92.1
|3.73
|12.50
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|62.8
|63.8
|1.0
|0.9
|11.84
|185.2
|7.13
|25.71
|100%
|MLUI-017
|Infill
|423209.7
|1984569.3
|1282.1
|10
|-47
|335
|297.4
|304.0
|6.6
|4.7
|1.58
|20.5
|0.94
|3.37
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|302.1
|304.0
|1.9
|1.4
|4.75
|46.0
|1.78
|8.21
|100%
|MLUI-018
|Infill
|423209.0
|1984567.9
|1282.3
|338
|-61
|345
|324.4
|326.4
|1.9
|1.2
|1.73
|7.6
|0.62
|2.83
|100%
|MLUI-019
|Infill
|423209.2
|1984568.2
|1282.2
|345
|-57
|345
|291.0
|304.9
|13.9
|8.4
|4.18
|40.8
|1.53
|7.17
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|302.4
|304.6
|2.2
|1.3
|21.51
|161.5
|6.66
|34.32
|100%
|MLUI-020
|Infill
|422806.9
|1984843.8
|939.6
|142
|42
|150
|38.8
|39.6
|0.7
|0.5
|0.58
|46.8
|1.24
|3.17
|100%
|MLUI-021
|infill
|423209.8
|1984568.5
|1282.2
|357
|-58
|330
|279.8
|297.8
|18.0
|10.9
|1.05
|22.2
|0.58
|2.27
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|286.6
|287.2
|0.6
|0.3
|7.58
|96.5
|2.29
|12.51
|100%
Notes to Table
1) Core lengths subject to rounding.
2) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N.
3) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.
4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6140) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna.
5) All assay results are uncapped.
Table 5 (continued): Media Luna Cluster drill results1,2,3,4,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Intercept
|
|Drill Hole
|Program
|UTM-E (m)
| UTM-N
(m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Final Depth (m)
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Core Length
(m)
|True Width (m)
| Au
(gpt)
| Ag
(gpt)
| Cu
(%)
| AuEq
(gpt)
| Core
Recovery
(%)
|MLUI-022
|Infill
|422807.0
|1984843.8
|938.8
|144
|32
|126
|53.7
|57.6
|3.9
|3.2
|2.04
|49.9
|1.58
|5.23
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|56.1
|57.0
|0.9
|0.8
|2.84
|143.2
|4.74
|12.31
|100%
|MLUI-023
|Infill
|422806.5
|1984842.7
|939.3
|154
|37
|145
|26.3
|35.9
|9.6
|7.5
|1.23
|65.7
|2.04
|5.35
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|26.3
|27.1
|0.8
|0.6
|3.84
|300.0
|10.00
|23.80
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|43.0
|47.2
|4.2
|3.3
|1.64
|9.3
|0.33
|2.30
|100%
|MLUI-024
|Infill
|423209.0
|1984567.9
|1282.2
|5
|-57
|321
|273.2
|314.5
|41.3
|27.0
|3.07
|17.3
|0.56
|4.19
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|286.2
|287.1
|0.9
|0.6
|6.83
|140.3
|3.35
|14.02
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|288.4
|289.6
|1.2
|0.8
|38.67
|12.7
|0.25
|39.23
|100%
|MLUI-025
|Infill
|423211.5
|1984568.9
|1281.1
|25
|-45
|330
|No significant results
|MLUI-026
|Infill
|423044.0
|1985006.9
|1088.5
|231
|-46
|95
|67.4
|74.3
|6.8
|4.8
|2.34
|11.8
|1.40
|4.75
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|69.5
|71.8
|2.3
|1.6
|3.90
|26.0
|3.08
|9.20
|100%
|MLUI-027
|Infill
|423211.2
|1984568.9
|1282.1
|19
|-49
|300
|288.6
|291.5
|2.9
|2.1
|1.14
|16.3
|1.22
|3.31
|100%
|MLUI-029
|Infill
|423210.8
|1984568.8
|1282.2
|14
|-53
|309
|287.1
|298.8
|11.7
|8.0
|4.74
|58.9
|4.00
|11.95
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|289.8
|293.0
|3.2
|2.2
|9.60
|107.4
|8.35
|24.44
|100%
|MLS-001
|Drill Test
|422553.0
|1984638.3
|704.0
|173
|-20
|480
|438.0
|461.8
|23.8
|22.6
|0.99
|55.2
|1.60
|4.28
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|460.0
|460.8
|0.8
|0.7
|7.16
|100.3
|5.53
|17.37
|100%
|MLS-002
|Drill Test
|422553.3
|1984639.5
|704.3
|162
|-23
|630
|Dike intercepted obliterating the target
|MLE26-017
|Adv. Expl.
|423172.6
|1984221.3
|1205.0
|179
|-76
|230
|No significant values
|MLE26-021D
|Adv. Expl.
|423385.0
|1983907.0
|1143.3
|
|
|532
|315.5
|317.9
|2.4
|NA
|1.99
|20.2
|0.01
|2.27
|94%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|486.2
|491.3
|5.0
|NA
|2.41
|3.0
|0.27
|2.89
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|501.0
|504.2
|3.2
|NA
|2.47
|3.5
|0.19
|2.83
|100%
|MLE26-022
|Adv. Expl.
|423384.9
|1983904.8
|1143.3
|182
|-83
|230
|No significant values
|MLE26-023D
|Adv. Expl.
|423282.1
|1984057.3
|1143.1
|
|
|497
|423.0
|443.7
|20.7
|NA
|5.80
|15.4
|1.50
|8.42
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|424.1
|427.8
|3.7
|NA
|12.60
|23.1
|1.48
|15.28
|100%
Notes to Table
1) Core lengths subject to rounding. NA=Not Available (true width/thickness will be determined once the geological modelling is completed).
2) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N.
3) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.
4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6140) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna.
5) All assay results are uncapped.
Table 5 (continued): Media Luna drill results1,2,3,4,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Intercept
|
|Drill Hole
|Program
|UTM-E (m)
| UTM-N
(m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Final Depth (m)
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Core Length
(m)
|True Width (m)
| Au
(gpt)
| Ag
(gpt)
| Cu
(%)
| AuEq
(gpt)
| Core
Recovery
(%)
|MLE26-024D
|Adv. Expl.
|423384.9
|1983904.8
|1143.3
|
|
|698
|565.9
|582.0
|16.2
|NA
|7.34
|17.1
|1.51
|10.01
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|571.0
|576.6
|5.5
|NA
|15.51
|39.2
|3.61
|21.84
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|602.5
|642.9
|40.4
|NA
|3.73
|21.4
|1.38
|6.23
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|603.2
|613.2
|10.0
|NA
|8.63
|40.4
|3.00
|13.98
|100%
|MLE26-025
|Adv. Expl.
|423282.1
|1984056.8
|1143.0
|0
|-83
|525
|210.2
|216.5
|6.3
|NA
|4.44
|8.8
|0.01
|4.57
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|452.5
|483.7
|31.2
|NA
|7.68
|43.6
|1.89
|11.28
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|460.7
|466.1
|5.4
|NA
|10.75
|106.9
|4.22
|18.93
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|473.4
|475.7
|2.3
|NA
|18.65
|30.1
|1.39
|21.28
|100%
|MLE26-026
|Adv. Expl.
|423281.5
|1984058.2
|1143.0
|340
|-61
|119
|No significant values
|MLE26-028D
|Adv. Expl.
|423281.5
|1984058.2
|1143.0
|
|
|420
|367.7
|377.4
|9.7
|NA
|3.35
|16.7
|1.16
|5.44
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|375.2
|377.4
|2.2
|NA
|9.07
|34.6
|2.54
|13.60
|100%
|MLE26-029
|Adv. Expl.
|423075.2
|1984090.3
|1169.6
|352
|-83
|170
|No significant values
|MLE26-030D
|Adv. Expl.
|423075.2
|1984090.3
|1169.6
|
|
|482
|No significant values
|MLE26-031
|Adv. Expl.
|423385.6
|1983906.6
|1143.2
|339
|-67
|167
|No significant values
|MLE26-032D
|Adv. Expl.
|423385.6
|1983906.6
|1143.2
|
|
|535
|397.5
|399.7
|2.1
|NA
|2.95
|13.0
|0.01
|3.12
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|485.5
|495.8
|10.3
|NA
|2.12
|5.3
|0.44
|2.91
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|486.9
|488.4
|1.4
|NA
|7.94
|11.2
|1.03
|9.75
|100%
|MLE26-034
|Adv. Expl.
|423011.9
|1984319.0
|1260.5
|180
|-65
|260
|No significant values
|MLE26-035D
|Adv. Expl.
|423385.6
|1983906.6
|1143.2
|
|
|633
|525.9
|546.1
|20.2
|NA
|8.42
|26.4
|1.23
|10.75
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|529.0
|529.5
|0.5
|NA
|46.40
|30.6
|1.38
|49.01
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|533.4
|534.0
|0.6
|NA
|26.00
|25.0
|2.09
|29.69
|100%
|MLW26-1139
|Res. Del.
|421150.4
|1984901.0
|1121.2
|269
|-77
|957
|No significant values
Notes to Table
1) Core lengths subject to rounding. NA=Not Available (true width/thickness will be determined once the geological modelling is completed).
2) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N.
3) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.
4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6140) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna.
5) All assay results are uncapped.
Table 6: Media Luna Cluster (Media Luna North) drill results1,2,3,4,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Intercept
|
|Drill Hole
|Program
|UTM-E (m)
| UTM-N
(m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Final Depth (m)
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Core Length
(m)
|True Width (m)
| Au
(gpt)
| Ag
(gpt)
| Cu
(%)
| AuEq
(gpt)
| Core
Recovery
(%)
|MLND-008
|Delin.
|421932.4
|1985845.2
|699.1
|132
|7
|174
|108.3
|110.2
|1.8
|1.7
|0.76
|50.9
|3.05
|6.36
|100%
|MLND-009
|Delin.
|421932.0
|1985845.0
|700.0
|138
|9
|70
|51.3
|52.9
|1.6
|1.5
|5.73
|84.9
|1.32
|8.99
|100%
|MLND-010
|Delin.
|421922.9
|1985860.9
|701.6
|133
|28
|306
|64.2
|103.9
|39.7
|37.3
|0.69
|18.8
|0.94
|2.45
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|127.0
|160.4
|33.4
|31.4
|5.68
|87.3
|4.40
|13.93
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|133.7
|144.2
|10.5
|9.9
|12.56
|136.6
|6.84
|25.41
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|177.5
|215.9
|38.4
|36.6
|5.29
|183.9
|6.67
|18.47
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|179.0
|182.0
|3.0
|2.9
|13.39
|229.4
|9.15
|31.19
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|186.6
|189.2
|2.6
|2.5
|30.22
|593.4
|6.00
|47.73
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|193.1
|193.7
|0.6
|0.6
|30.47
|215.6
|7.08
|44.74
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|289.5
|299.3
|9.8
|9.2
|0.38
|25.0
|0.88
|2.14
|100%
|MLND-011
|Delin.
|421923.1
|1985861.7
|701.4
|127
|18
|171
|99.0
|101.2
|2.2
|2.1
|3.16
|10.0
|1.12
|5.09
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|100.7
|101.2
|0.6
|0.5
|11.14
|11.4
|0.98
|12.88
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|111.5
|119.0
|7.5
|7.1
|0.63
|49.7
|2.39
|5.15
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|114.5
|116.0
|1.5
|1.4
|0.72
|108.0
|5.56
|11.13
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|126.1
|157.1
|31.1
|29.0
|1.08
|38.0
|1.88
|4.62
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|131.8
|135.3
|3.4
|3.2
|3.04
|148.2
|7.46
|17.03
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|150.0
|151.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.48
|141.5
|7.48
|15.42
|100%
|MLND-012
|Delin.
|421923.2
|1985861.6
|701.4
|127
|21
|201
|67.3
|73.2
|5.9
|5.4
|0.60
|53.9
|2.08
|4.67
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|70.9
|72.2
|1.3
|1.2
|1.24
|128.9
|5.63
|12.03
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|98.0
|101.9
|3.9
|3.6
|0.28
|30.1
|1.98
|3.87
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|110.8
|156.5
|45.7
|42.7
|0.33
|28.0
|1.45
|3.04
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|134.0
|156.5
|22.5
|21.0
|0.47
|33.4
|1.96
|4.08
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|155.0
|156.5
|1.5
|1.4
|1.78
|84.2
|5.94
|12.49
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|155.0
|156.5
|1.5
|1.4
|1.78
|84.2
|5.94
|4.21
|100%
|MLND-013
|Delin.
|421923.1
|1985861.8
|702.1
|130
|23
|177
|67.8
|79.6
|11.7
|11.0
|0.74
|56.6
|2.72
|5.88
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|74.5
|76.2
|1.6
|1.5
|1.92
|128.4
|6.44
|14.02
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|119.0
|122.0
|3.0
|2.8
|0.28
|28.5
|1.48
|3.05
|100%
Notes to Table
1) Core lengths subject to rounding.
2) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N.
3) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.
4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0132) + (Cu (%) * 1.6145) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (89% Au, 88% Ag, and 92% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna North.
5) All assay results are uncapped.
Table 6 (continued): Media Luna Cluster (Media Luna North) drill results1,2,3,4,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Intercept
|
|Drill Hole
|Program
|UTM-E (m)
| UTM-N
(m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Final Depth (m)
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Core Length
(m)
|True Width (m)
| Au
(gpt)
| Ag
(gpt)
| Cu
(%)
| AuEq
(gpt)
| Core
Recovery
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|134.6
|158.4
|23.8
|22.6
|0.77
|35.5
|1.97
|4.41
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|138.0
|138.9
|0.9
|0.9
|7.23
|32.3
|2.24
|11.28
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|153.8
|156.0
|2.3
|2.1
|1.96
|157.1
|8.33
|17.49
|100%
|MLND-014
|Delin.
|421923.2
|1985861.7
|702.2
|128
|25
|184
|62.6
|80.3
|17.7
|16.2
|1.53
|29.7
|1.80
|4.84
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|72.6
|74.0
|1.5
|1.3
|8.28
|126.8
|7.64
|22.28
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|99.0
|101.9
|2.8
|2.6
|0.80
|17.6
|0.96
|2.58
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|120.0
|149.3
|29.3
|27.6
|0.83
|35.3
|1.84
|4.27
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|124.0
|125.0
|1.0
|0.9
|1.70
|93.7
|5.34
|11.55
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|141.1
|143.7
|2.6
|2.5
|3.69
|105.2
|5.90
|14.60
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|155.6
|160.1
|4.5
|4.2
|1.20
|67.5
|3.03
|6.98
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|157.5
|158.4
|0.9
|0.9
|1.31
|132.3
|6.66
|13.81
|100%
|MLND-015
|Delin.
|421922.1
|1985862.7
|701.3
|129
|29
|270
|59.4
|65.9
|6.5
|6.0
|0.87
|65.1
|2.06
|5.05
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|79.0
|81.3
|2.3
|2.2
|6.42
|57.3
|2.31
|10.90
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|92.2
|94.1
|1.9
|1.8
|1.94
|19.6
|1.30
|4.29
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|114.6
|167.5
|52.9
|49.4
|2.42
|38.4
|1.77
|5.79
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|136.0
|138.0
|1.9
|1.8
|4.37
|95.4
|5.40
|14.35
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|155.0
|162.5
|7.5
|7.0
|11.23
|98.3
|3.79
|18.65
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|225.0
|229.4
|4.3
|4.1
|0.90
|19.0
|0.63
|2.17
|100%
|MLND-016
|Delin.
|421923.3
|1985862.1
|702.8
|136
|18
|201
|57.2
|60.6
|3.4
|3.3
|0.43
|27.3
|0.84
|2.14
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|76.7
|82.0
|5.3
|5.1
|0.36
|40.5
|1.41
|3.17
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|93.5
|97.1
|3.7
|3.5
|13.35
|31.1
|1.88
|16.80
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|93.5
|94.2
|0.8
|0.7
|54.06
|17.9
|1.11
|56.09
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|106.4
|145.0
|38.6
|36.4
|1.07
|47.4
|2.66
|5.98
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|120.8
|123.2
|2.4
|2.2
|5.32
|73.0
|4.54
|13.62
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|135.0
|137.5
|2.5
|2.3
|2.64
|214.3
|10.00
|21.61
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|143.1
|145.0
|1.9
|1.8
|1.86
|140.0
|8.28
|17.06
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|159.9
|171.6
|11.8
|11.1
|0.67
|55.3
|2.91
|6.10
|100%
Notes to Table
1) Core lengths subject to rounding.
2) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N.
3) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.
4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0132) + (Cu (%) * 1.6145) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (89% Au, 88% Ag, and 92% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna North.
5) All assay results are uncapped.
Table 6 (continued): Media Luna Cluster (Media Luna North) drill results1,2,3,4,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Intercept
|
|Drill Hole
|Program
|UTM-E (m)
| UTM-N
(m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Final Depth (m)
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Core Length
(m)
|True Width (m)
| Au
(gpt)
| Ag
(gpt)
| Cu
(%)
| AuEq
(gpt)
| Core
Recovery
(%)
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|159.9
|161.4
|1.5
|1.4
|0.92
|120.4
|5.77
|11.83
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|168.3
|171.0
|2.7
|2.6
|1.83
|135.0
|7.86
|16.30
|100%
|MLND-017
|Delin.
|421923.2
|1985862.1
|703.3
|136
|40
|219
|69.6
|83.6
|14.0
|12.9
|0.96
|30.9
|1.08
|3.10
|98%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|78.2
|78.7
|0.5
|0.5
|2.51
|91.0
|4.67
|11.25
|98%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|123.8
|144.0
|20.2
|18.2
|1.48
|58.4
|2.01
|5.48
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|137.0
|138.7
|1.7
|1.5
|5.96
|169.6
|5.38
|16.88
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|140.0
|140.7
|0.7
|0.6
|10.72
|268.1
|7.09
|25.71
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|157.0
|162.0
|5.0
|4.5
|0.59
|35.4
|1.22
|3.03
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|187.0
|197.0
|10.0
|9.0
|3.57
|6.2
|0.22
|4.01
|100%
|MLND-018
|Delin.
|421923.4
|1985862.0
|702.3
|120
|35
|183
|88.7
|95.5
|6.8
|6.3
|2.52
|78.9
|4.23
|10.39
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|89.5
|92.1
|2.5
|2.3
|5.94
|191.1
|10.00
|24.61
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|115.2
|119.9
|4.7
|4.3
|0.66
|46.0
|1.90
|4.34
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|115.2
|115.7
|0.5
|0.5
|2.39
|163.0
|6.83
|15.56
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|131.5
|143.4
|11.9
|11.0
|1.22
|10.2
|0.93
|2.86
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|131.5
|132.5
|0.9
|0.9
|6.13
|25.1
|1.61
|9.06
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|165.5
|177.7
|12.2
|11.2
|0.73
|31.4
|1.46
|3.50
|100%
|MLND-019
|Delin.
|421923.7
|1985862.3
|702.7
|136
|50
|102
|87.1
|90.0
|2.9
|2.6
|1.20
|65.9
|1.15
|3.92
|100%
|MLND-020
|Delin.
|421923.6
|1985862.0
|702.5
|129
|35
|190
|61.9
|66.6
|4.7
|4.2
|3.19
|29.1
|1.22
|5.54
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|62.8
|63.8
|1.0
|0.9
|10.82
|26.7
|0.65
|12.22
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|76.3
|105.3
|29.1
|26.1
|1.42
|18.0
|0.98
|3.24
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|94.2
|96.0
|1.8
|1.6
|13.61
|22.4
|1.52
|16.37
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|117.9
|169.1
|51.2
|46.2
|0.83
|25.5
|1.25
|3.19
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|148.4
|150.3
|1.9
|1.7
|1.89
|146.1
|6.66
|14.57
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|160.5
|162.1
|1.6
|1.4
|8.59
|52.2
|1.38
|11.50
|100%
|MLND-021
|Delin.
|421923.3
|1985862.0
|702.5
|124
|35
|186
|63.2
|172.6
|109.5
|100.0
|1.47
|16.9
|0.92
|3.18
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|68.7
|69.2
|0.6
|0.5
|55.13
|17.5
|0.80
|56.65
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|74.8
|75.9
|1.1
|1.0
|14.94
|20.1
|0.47
|15.97
|100%
Notes to Table
1) Core lengths subject to rounding.
2) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N.
3) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.
4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0132) + (Cu (%) * 1.6145) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (89% Au, 88% Ag, and 92% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna North.
5) All assay results are uncapped.
Table 6 (continued): Media Luna Cluster (Media Luna North) drill results1,2,3,4,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Intercept
|
|Drill Hole
|Program
|UTM-E (m)
| UTM-N
(m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Final Depth (m)
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Core Length
(m)
|True Width (m)
| Au
(gpt)
| Ag
(gpt)
| Cu
(%)
| AuEq
(gpt)
| Core
Recovery
(%)
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|90.9
|92.4
|1.6
|1.4
|6.94
|131.5
|8.95
|23.12
|100%
|MLND-022
|Delin.
|421923.3
|1985862.0
|702.3
|136
|35
|210
|77.0
|79.3
|2.3
|2.0
|4.96
|11.8
|0.81
|6.42
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|120.6
|128.3
|7.8
|6.8
|1.19
|9.0
|1.04
|2.99
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|134.3
|160.0
|25.7
|22.5
|1.86
|132.9
|4.92
|11.56
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|142.5
|145.0
|2.5
|2.2
|3.28
|211.8
|7.92
|18.86
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|150.0
|155.4
|5.4
|4.7
|3.38
|275.5
|9.44
|22.25
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|180.4
|187.0
|6.6
|5.8
|3.04
|9.7
|0.49
|3.96
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|180.4
|181.1
|0.7
|0.6
|11.34
|11.9
|0.46
|12.24
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|202.0
|205.6
|3.6
|3.2
|7.18
|12.5
|0.24
|7.73
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|204.8
|205.6
|0.8
|0.7
|18.63
|19.2
|0.41
|19.55
|100%
|MLND-023
|Delin.
|421923.6
|1985862.0
|702.2
|136
|30
|210
|67.9
|78.0
|10.1
|9.3
|0.89
|16.5
|0.55
|2.00
|97%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|121.0
|123.3
|2.3
|2.1
|0.32
|17.9
|1.54
|3.04
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|136.0
|160.0
|24.0
|22.2
|2.06
|88.5
|3.74
|9.26
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|147.0
|152.0
|5.0
|4.6
|1.96
|149.4
|6.05
|13.71
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|176.0
|193.6
|17.6
|16.2
|0.99
|49.4
|1.90
|4.71
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|183.3
|184.3
|1.0
|0.9
|9.23
|72.3
|2.37
|14.01
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|203.7
|208.9
|5.2
|4.8
|3.51
|60.5
|2.02
|7.57
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|203.7
|205.0
|1.3
|1.2
|5.92
|170.7
|6.43
|18.56
|100%
|MLND-024
|Delin.
|421923.6
|1985862.0
|702.2
|136
|30
|210
|65.0
|77.3
|12.3
|11.5
|0.80
|40.8
|1.76
|4.18
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|97.0
|105.9
|8.9
|8.3
|5.00
|41.7
|2.11
|8.96
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|99.0
|101.1
|2.1
|2.0
|20.14
|94.2
|5.36
|30.03
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|120.5
|161.1
|40.6
|38.1
|1.68
|95.8
|4.40
|10.05
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|146.2
|161.1
|15.0
|14.0
|2.94
|181.3
|7.93
|18.13
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|171.7
|189.5
|17.8
|16.6
|2.13
|151.9
|5.17
|12.47
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|178.5
|184.0
|5.5
|5.2
|5.66
|345.5
|11.86
|29.37
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|199.6
|220.0
|20.4
|19.1
|2.81
|23.9
|1.06
|4.83
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|219.4
|220.0
|0.7
|0.6
|55.76
|9.7
|0.25
|56.30
|100%
Notes to Table
1) Core lengths subject to rounding.
2) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N.
3) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.
4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0132) + (Cu (%) * 1.6145) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (89% Au, 88% Ag, and 92% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna North.
5) All assay results are uncapped.
Table 6 (continued): Media Luna Cluster (Media Luna North) drill results1,2,3,4,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Intercept
|
|Drill Hole
|Program
|UTM-E (m)
| UTM-N
(m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Final Depth (m)
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Core Length
(m)
|True Width (m)
| Au
(gpt)
| Ag
(gpt)
| Cu
(%)
| AuEq
(gpt)
| Core
Recovery
(%)
|MLND-025
|Delin.
|421923.2
|1985862.6
|701.2
|136
|22
|192
|62.2
|104.4
|42.1
|39.5
|0.64
|19.2
|1.10
|2.67
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|83.6
|85.2
|1.6
|1.5
|1.43
|50.5
|3.22
|7.29
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|97.2
|98.8
|1.6
|1.5
|0.56
|113.1
|6.37
|12.33
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|116.0
|158.5
|42.5
|39.8
|2.14
|86.2
|4.54
|10.61
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|131.9
|138.8
|7.0
|6.5
|3.61
|116.3
|6.39
|15.46
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|141.0
|158.5
|17.5
|16.4
|3.28
|143.4
|7.55
|17.36
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|169.1
|174.5
|5.4
|5.0
|1.05
|80.2
|3.47
|7.71
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|169.1
|171.4
|2.3
|2.1
|1.07
|158.2
|6.86
|14.24
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|179.0
|187.0
|8.0
|7.6
|0.70
|176.9
|4.16
|9.74
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|179.0
|182.2
|3.2
|3.0
|1.65
|205.7
|9.33
|19.42
|100%
|MLND-026
|Delin.
|421923.7
|1985862.0
|701.5
|124
|28
|175
|95.4
|101.8
|6.3
|5.9
|0.59
|44.2
|2.46
|5.15
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|95.9
|96.6
|0.6
|0.6
|0.95
|123.6
|6.64
|13.30
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|113.6
|136.0
|22.5
|20.8
|0.82
|7.8
|0.77
|2.17
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|145.4
|149.6
|4.3
|3.9
|0.74
|43.3
|1.56
|3.83
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|161.0
|170.4
|9.4
|8.7
|0.48
|16.9
|1.30
|2.80
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|162.3
|163.5
|1.2
|1.1
|1.32
|70.6
|4.54
|9.59
|100%
Notes to Table
1) Core lengths subject to rounding.
2) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N.
3) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.
4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0132) + (Cu (%) * 1.6145) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (89% Au, 88% Ag, and 92% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna North.
5) All assay results are uncapped.
Table 7: ELG Underground drill results1,2,3,4,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Intercept
|
|Drill Hole
|Program
|UTM-E (m)
| UTM-N
(m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Final Depth (m)
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Core Length
(m)
|True Width (m)
| Au
(gpt)
| Ag
(gpt)
| Cu
(%)
| AuEq
(gpt)
| Core
Recovery
(%)
|LS-489
|Infill
|422128.5
|1989208.9
|924.5
|269
|-59
|348
|No significant results
|LS-495
|Infill
|422062.7
|1989292.9
|902.1
|87
|-67
|417
|255.1
|257.5
|2.4
|1.7
|0.40
|17.7
|1.04
|2.31
|100%
|LS-507
|
|422222.6
|1989459.1
|812.6
|277
|-4
|210
|No significant results
|LS-508
|Infill
|422222.5
|1989458.9
|813.2
|277
|9
|210
|105.2
|106.8
|1.6
|1.6
|1.26
|46.0
|0.75
|3.05
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|111.8
|112.8
|1.1
|1.0
|6.89
|1.9
|0.01
|6.94
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|151.0
|152.7
|1.7
|1.7
|2.92
|8.0
|0.17
|3.29
|100%
|LS.509
|Step-Out
|422222.4
|1989459.1
|813.1
|278
|6
|200
|127.8
|130.0
|2.2
|2.1
|2.09
|23.0
|0.48
|3.16
|99%
|LS-510
|Step-Out
|422222.5
|1989459.0
|812.1
|278
|-18
|220
|No significant results
|LS-511
|Step-Out
|422222.4
|1989459.0
|811.7
|278
|-31
|225
|17.7
|19.0
|1.3
|1.2
|1.82
|14.1
|0.79
|3.28
|100%
|LS-512
|Step-Out
|422222.3
|1989458.5
|813.5
|258
|13
|246
|214.7
|226.0
|11.3
|11.0
|5.63
|9.3
|0.79
|7.02
|100%
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|220.4
|223.0
|2.7
|2.6
|13.80
|14.6
|1.11
|15.79
|100%
|LS-513
|Step-Out
|422222.5
|1989458.6
|812.6
|259
|-3
|256
|109.7
|113.8
|4.1
|3.9
|10.15
|8.6
|0.07
|10.38
|100%
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|110.4
|111.0
|0.6
|0.6
|19.87
|17.1
|0.16
|20.35
|100%
|LS-514
|Step-Out
|422222.4
|1989458.6
|813.9
|259
|20
|249
|No significant results
|LS-515
|Step-Out
|422222.5
|1989458.6
|813.0
|259
|5
|228
|18.7
|21.4
|2.7
|2.6
|2.15
|4.7
|0.16
|2.47
|99%
|LS-516
|Step-Out
|422197.2
|1989512.3
|808.5
|278
|-34
|259
|193.4
|194.4
|1.0
|0.9
|5.17
|5.6
|0.16
|5.51
|100%
|LS-517
|Infill
|422197.0
|1989512.1
|809.6
|270
|0
|210
|112.6
|119.0
|6.4
|6.3
|56.35
|19.5
|0.13
|56.80
|100%
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|112.6
|115.2
|2.6
|2.5
|123.69
|20.0
|0.00
|123.94
|100%
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|118.0
|119.0
|1.0
|1.0
|41.79
|19.8
|0.01
|42.05
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|134.1
|135.3
|1.2
|1.1
|6.89
|31.6
|0.91
|8.76
|100%
|LS-518
|Infill
|422197.2
|1989512.0
|809.1
|270
|-14
|190
|No significant results
|LS-519
|Step-Out
|422197.0
|1989512.4
|808.8
|278
|-22
|231
|27.0
|27.9
|0.9
|0.8
|2.32
|18.6
|0.05
|2.64
|100%
|LS-520
|Infill
|422197.4
|1989511.7
|809.1
|258
|-17
|39
|6.3
|6.9
|0.6
|0.5
|0.60
|12.6
|0.39
|1.39
|97%
|LS-521
|Step-Out
|422196.8
|1989512.2
|810.3
|270
|10
|150
|16.0
|19.0
|3.0
|2.8
|4.02
|16.1
|0.09
|4.37
|100%
|LS-522
|Infill
|422200.4
|1989508.9
|808.2
|165
|-81
|330
|268.4
|270.6
|2.2
|1.3
|0.49
|25.5
|1.48
|3.21
|100%
|LS-523
|Infill
|422197.7
|1989513.7
|811.2
|313
|30
|90
|No significant results
|LS-524
|Infill
|422199.3
|1989508.2
|811.3
|208
|30
|45
|8.0
|10.0
|2.0
|1.7
|7.77
|7.5
|0.08
|8.00
|100%
Notes to Table
1) Core lengths subject to rounding.
2) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N.
3) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.
4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6140) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for ELG Underground.
5) All assay results are uncapped.
Table 7 (continued): ELG Underground drill results1,2,3,4,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Intercept
|
|Drill Hole
|Program
|UTM-E (m)
| UTM-N
(m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Final Depth (m)
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Core Length
(m)
|True Width (m)
| Au
(gpt)
| Ag
(gpt)
| Cu
(%)
| AuEq
(gpt)
| Core
Recovery
(%)
|LS-525
|Infill
|422222.7
|1989458.4
|812.4
|258
|-17
|200
|No significant results
|LS-526
|Infill
|422222.7
|1989458.9
|812.4
|268
|-13
|190
|No significant results
|LS-527
|Infill
|422222.4
|1989458.9
|811.9
|268
|-31
|198
|174.8
|176.3
|1.6
|1.3
|1.53
|35.8
|1.47
|4.36
|100%
|SST-475
|Infill
|422092.6
|1990075.4
|1040.8
|125
|-39
|165
|130.6
|137.0
|6.4
|5.2
|2.81
|2.4
|0.15
|3.08
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|153.6
|155.6
|2.0
|1.6
|1.37
|12.1
|1.37
|3.74
|100%
|SST-476
|Infill
|422093.3
|1990076.5
|1040.5
|108
|-45
|159
|135.3
|137.9
|2.6
|2.1
|1.83
|15.5
|0.62
|3.03
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|143.0
|146.8
|3.8
|2.6
|2.65
|12.0
|0.91
|4.27
|100%
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|143.6
|144.4
|0.8
|0.7
|5.34
|20.7
|1.55
|8.11
|100%
|SST-477
|Infill
|422093.4
|1990076.3
|1040.9
|113
|-34
|160
|No significant results
|SST-478
|Infill
|422092.4
|1990075.1
|1040.8
|140
|-37
|170
|147.9
|157.0
|9.1
|7.5
|3.84
|10.4
|0.34
|4.53
|100%
|SST-467
|Infill
|422258.6
|1989845.8
|902.6
|339
|-26
|80
|No significant results
|SST-469
|Infill
|422260.5
|1989846.3
|903.2
|20
|-1
|70
|35.7
|38.2
|2.5
|2.5
|9.42
|8.7
|0.44
|10.24
|100%
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|36.8
|37.5
|0.7
|0.7
|18.37
|12.2
|0.54
|19.39
|100%
|SST-471
|Infill
|422258.2
|1989845.7
|903.2
|310
|-2
|60
|15.0
|16.4
|1.4
|1.4
|1.43
|5.8
|0.20
|1.83
|97%
|SST-472
|Infill
|422260.7
|1989846.2
|902.6
|25
|-20
|114
|68.8
|70.2
|1.4
|1.3
|2.36
|1.3
|0.00
|2.38
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|106.4
|107.6
|1.2
|1.1
|0.33
|30.4
|1.26
|2.74
|100%
|SST-473
|Infill
|422261.0
|1989846.2
|903.2
|35
|1
|70
|No significant results
|SST-474
|Infill
|422092.5
|1990075.0
|1041.4
|145
|-16
|234
|No significant results
|SST-477
|Infill
|422093.4
|1990076.3
|1040.9
|113
|-34
|160
|No significant results
|SST-479
|Infill
|422092.4
|1990075.0
|1041.2
|150
|-26
|210
|No significant results
|SST-480
|Infill
|422092.2
|1990074.7
|1041.1
|159
|-24
|250
|No significant results
|SST-481
|Infill
|422093.2
|1990076.3
|1040.6
|126
|-51
|150
|133.0
|136.0
|3.0
|2.1
|2.24
|2.9
|0.14
|2.50
|100%
|SST-482
|Infill
|422093.1
|1990076.6
|1040.4
|113
|-56
|162
|No significant results
|SST-483
|Infill
|422210.5
|1990125.9
|678.1
|146
|40
|139
|76.0
|78.0
|2.0
|1.6
|0.95
|7.6
|0.22
|1.41
|100%
1) Core lengths subject to rounding.
2) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N.
3) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.
4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6140) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for ELG Underground.
5) All assay results are uncapped.
Table 7 (continued): ELG Underground drill results1,2,3,4,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Intercept
|
|Drill Hole
|Program
|UTM-E (m)
| UTM-N
(m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Final Depth (m)
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Core Length
(m)
|True Width (m)
| Au
(gpt)
| Ag
(gpt)
| Cu
(%)
| AuEq
(gpt)
| Core
Recovery
(%)
|SST-484
|Infill
|422210.7
|1990125.8
|675.2
|142
|-6
|160
|63.9
|70.4
|6.5
|6.2
|3.11
|4.6
|0.15
|3.41
|100%
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|66.6
|67.5
|0.9
|0.8
|11.55
|10.6
|0.46
|12.42
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|78.0
|85.0
|7.0
|6.5
|19.90
|1.2
|0.01
|19.93
|100%
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|79.0
|84.0
|5.0
|4.6
|26.53
|1.4
|0.01
|26.56
|100%
|SST-485
|Infill
|422210.6
|1990126.0
|674.3
|142
|-39
|200
|75.0
|81.5
|6.5
|5.6
|6.09
|4.4
|0.16
|6.41
|100%
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|80.8
|81.5
|0.7
|0.6
|26.34
|3.2
|0.09
|26.52
|100%
|SST-486
|Infill
|422210.6
|1990125.9
|674.9
|143
|-19
|140
|63.9
|66.5
|2.6
|2.3
|1.76
|2.7
|0.08
|1.92
|100%
|SST-487
|Infill
|422210.5
|1990125.7
|675.7
|146
|6
|162
|61.4
|79.9
|18.5
|17.5
|4.77
|3.9
|0.27
|5.26
|100%
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|66.1
|67.0
|0.9
|0.9
|19.00
|1.4
|0.00
|19.02
|100%
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|69.6
|70.1
|0.5
|0.5
|80.65
|4.3
|0.10
|80.87
|100%
|SST-484
|Infill
|422210.7
|1990125.8
|675.2
|142
|-6
|160
|63.9
|70.4
|6.5
|6.2
|3.11
|4.6
|0.15
|3.41
|100%
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|66.6
|67.5
|0.9
|0.8
|11.55
|10.6
|0.46
|12.42
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|78.0
|85.0
|7.0
|6.5
|19.90
|1.2
|0.01
|19.93
|100%
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|79.0
|84.0
|5.0
|4.6
|26.53
|1.4
|0.01
|26.56
|100%
|SST-485
|Infill
|422210.6
|1990126.0
|674.3
|142
|-39
|200
|75.0
|81.5
|6.5
|5.6
|6.09
|4.4
|0.16
|6.41
|100%
|SST-488
|Infill
|422211.3
|1990126.7
|675.8
|116
|9
|165
|No significant results
|SST-489
|Infill
|422211.5
|1990126.6
|675.0
|118
|-16
|170
|84.0
|87.0
|3.0
|2.7
|2.48
|0.8
|0.00
|2.49
|100%
|SST-490
|Infill
|422211.2
|1990126.2
|676.9
|132
|27
|110
|58.6
|60.0
|1.4
|1.3
|10.35
|1.9
|0.12
|10.57
|100%
|SST-491
|Infill
|422573.1
|1989975.2
|1000.4
|281
|-74
|168
|125.0
|160.0
|35.0
|21.8
|12.53
|27.0
|0.90
|14.32
|100%
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|127.7
|130.6
|2.9
|1.8
|26.11
|16.9
|0.62
|27.32
|100%
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|146.3
|152.9
|6.6
|4.1
|25.86
|41.1
|2.19
|29.91
|100%
|SST-492
|Infill
|422572.9
|1989975.2
|1000.3
|281
|-68
|209
|169.1
|171.0
|1.9
|1.3
|5.62
|31.3
|1.17
|7.91
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|177.9
|186.5
|8.6
|5.4
|5.49
|41.5
|2.09
|9.39
|100%
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|180.0
|183.9
|3.9
|2.5
|9.10
|81.4
|4.14
|16.81
|100%
|SST-493
|Infill
|422573.6
|1989975.2
|1000.4
|301
|-81
|189
|175.8
|177.2
|1.3
|0.7
|1.59
|30.1
|0.88
|3.40
|100%
Notes to Table
1) Core lengths subject to rounding.
2) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N.
3) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.
4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6140) and use the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for ELG Underground.
5) All assay results are uncapped.
Table 8: Previously reported drilling results1,2,3,4,5,6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Intercept
|
|Drill Hole
|Program
|UTM-E (m)
| UTM-N
(m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Final Depth (m)
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Core Length
(m)
|True Width (m)
| Au
(gpt)
| Ag
(gpt)
| Cu
(%)
| AuEq
(gpt)
| Core
Recovery
(%)
|MLE-003
|Drill Test.
|423022.8
|1984429.2
|1307.7
|109
|-51
|803
|618.7
|679.7
|60.9
|NA
|4.89
|49.0
|2.11
|8.93
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|689.3
|701.3
|12.0
|NA
|14.73
|26.0
|2.00
|18.29
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|692.6
|697.0
|4.4
|NA
|28.82
|23.5
|2.30
|32.84
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|753.4
|771.7
|18.3
|NA
|18.84
|158.2
|4.52
|28.14
|100%
|MLE26-016D
|Adv. Expl.
|423385.0
|1983907.0
|1143.3
|
|
|680
|489.7
|499.8
|10.1
|NA
|2.58
|4.6
|0.46
|3.38
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|505.6
|508.6
|3.0
|NA
|2.56
|9.3
|0.73
|3.86
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|642.6
|645.0
|2.4
|NA
|4.58
|1.4
|0.04
|4.66
|100%
|MLE26-018D
|Adv. Expl.
|423172.6
|1984221.3
|1205.0
|
|
|533
|422.8
|431.7
|8.8
|NA
|0.79
|100.2
|1.82
|4.98
|100%
|MLE26-019D
|Adv. Expl.
|423385.0
|1983907.0
|1143.3
|
|
|557
|509.7
|512.1
|2.4
|NA
|2.59
|10.9
|1.41
|4.99
|100%
|MLE26-020
|Adv. Expl.
|423282.1
|1984057.3
|1143.1
|360
|-68
|593
|402.5
|441.4
|38.9
|NA
|2.63
|17.9
|1.00
|4.47
|99%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|414.2
|415.5
|1.3
|NA
|36.07
|67.3
|2.14
|40.37
|100%
|ML21-753
|Adv. Expl.
|421867.8
|1984351.1
|1113.5
|235
|-75
|938
|836.0
|847.0
|11.0
|NA
|4.00
|19.4
|0.78
|5.50
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|845.0
|846.0
|1.0
|NA
|38.20
|25.0
|0.61
|39.51
|100%
|ML21-756
|Adv. Expl.
|421869.5
|1984348.7
|1113.6
|351
|-76
|577
|537.4
|553.8
|16.5
|NA
|9.75
|4.2
|0.56
|10.71
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|551.2
|553.8
|2.7
|NA
|56.50
|8.2
|0.75
|57.82
|100%
|SP22-004
|Adv. Expl.
|421892.2
|1984629.5
|913.8
|220
|-64
|394
|344.0
|350.0
|6.1
|NA
|19.16
|29.0
|0.45
|20.25
|100%
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|348.8
|349.4
|0.6
|NA
|184.30
|25.2
|0.06
|184.72
|100%
Notes to Table
1) Core lengths subject to rounding. NA=Not Available (true width/thickness will be determined once the geological modelling is completed).
2) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N.
3) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.
4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6140) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna.
5) All assay results are uncapped.
6) For more information on the above drilling results, please refer to the Company's press releases below, all of which are available on and :
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Torex Gold Resources Inc.
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