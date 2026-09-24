(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Torex Gold Provides Q3 2026 Morelos Drilling & Exploration Update San Miguel corridor shows strong potential to significantly add to resource profile September 24, 2026 6:00 PM EDT | Source: Torex Gold Resources Inc. (All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torex") (TSX: TXG) (OTCQX: TORXF) reports strong results from the Company's ongoing drilling and exploration programs at the Morelos Property, supporting the Company's strategy to grow reserves and resources, extend mine life, and enhance the long-term production profile at Morelos. Andrew Snowden, President & CEO of Torex, stated: "The latest drilling continued to deliver exceptional results with 15 rigs currently in operation across the Morelos Property. I'm particularly excited about the San Miguel corridor, a new area of interest which spans from Media Luna West to southeast of the Media Luna mine. Drilling has shown strong potential for the entire corridor to be mineralized which could considerably add to the overall Morelos resource inventory. Recent drilling results have been encouraging, with high-grade intercepts including 11.28 grams per tonne gold equivalent ("gpt AuEq")1 over 31.2 m ("metres") in drill hole MLE26-025 and 10.75 gpt AuEq over 20.2 m in MLE26-035D. This has supported an additional 13,400 m of drilling in the Media Luna Cluster this year, bringing our 2026 exploration budget for Morelos to a record $51 million. "At the Media Luna mine, drilling to the east of the current Indicated Resource boundary is expected to support the conversion of Inferred Resources to the Indicated category, with notable high-grade intercepts encountered including 18.37 gpt AuEq over 18.2 m in MLUI-005 and 21.30 gpt AuEq over 9.6 m in MLUI-013. At Media North, drilling continues to confirm the geological model and de-risk stopes planned for the first year of production when the project comes online later this year. "ELG Underground also continues to show promising results that highlight the potential to offset reserve depletion and add to the resource inventory with our year-end reserve and resource update expected in March 2027. For example, follow-up drilling along the southern extension of the El Limón Sur trend continues to confirm and extend mineralization along second order structures running parallel to the main trend with mineralization at depth extending to the Guajes Tunnel. Drilling along the Del Medio fault between the El Limón Sur and Sub-Sill trends replicated the mineralization ore control that was defined along the La Flaca fault and returned excellent grades, including 19.93 gpt AuEq over 7.0 m in drill hole SST-484. Drilling conducted along the easternmost portion of the Z71 fault, an area that hasn't previously been drilled, also encountered mineralization, including 14.32 gpt AuEq over 35.0 m in drill hole SST-491." "Finally, the regional drilling programs at both Atzcala and El Naranjo are well underway with the first targets now drilled in both areas. Initial results suggest epithermal mineralized systems lie within both target areas, with the presence of shallow, oxidized, epithermal-style mineralization, which is a positive early indication for continued exploration efforts at these sites. "With the outstanding drilling and exploration results we continue to see across the entire Morelos Property, and Media Luna North tracking to plan for first ore by the end of the year, we are well-positioned to continue to add mine life and deliver strong returns for our shareholders long into the future through organic growth at our flagship asset." 1. For additional information on the calculation of AuEq presented throughout this release see Tables 1 to 8, below, and the notes thereto, which include the relevant metal prices and recoveries used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for each deposit. For more information on year-end 2025 mineral reserve and resource estimates, please refer to the press release dated March 24, 2026, titled Torex Gold Reports Year-End 2025 Reserves & Resources. MEDIA LUNA CLUSTER The San Miguel Corridor The San Miguel corridor has shown potential for continuous mineralization along the east-west trending San Miguel fault from Media Luna West to southeast of the Media Luna mine (Figures 1 and 2). The corridor was identified through historic mineralized drill holes around the Cuajiote fault and recent drilling that was conducted to the southeast of the Media Luna resource boundary. Results to date have been encouraging and have resulted in an additional 9,100 m of follow-up drilling to be included in the 2026 drilling program in this area. Through September 14, 15,799 m has been drilled at the San Miguel corridor, including 14,689 m from surface and 1,110 m from underground, representing 58% of the 27,100 m planned to explore the corridor this year. Assay results presented in this release cover 5,330 m of drilling conducted from June 3 through August 7, 2026. Detailed drilling results can be found in Table 5 of this release. Recent drilling in the San Miguel corridor southeast of the Media Luna mine provides strong evidence of a vertically continuous mineralized feeder controlled by the San Miguel fault as depicted by sections A-A' and B-B' in Figures 2 and 3. Drilling in both mineralized zones returned high-grade results, including 11.28 gpt AuEq over 31.2 m in drill hole MLE26-025 and 10.75 gpt AuEq over 20.2 m and 5.86 gpt AuEq over 25.0 m in MLE26-035D. Mineralization at the potential feeder zone shown in section B-B' has a vertical extent of over 100 m hosted at the fringes of a diatreme breccia also controlled by the fault. Mineralized intercepts in drill holes MLE26-025 (noted above), MLE26-023D (8.42 gpt AuEq over 20.7 m), and previously reported MLE26-020 (4.47 gpt AuEq over 38.9 m; see Table 8) show that mineralization extends to the west from the main feeder for at least 300 m within the calc-silicate alteration zone developed at the contact of the underlying granodiorite stock and the Morelos limestone. Previously released drill holes proximal to the San Miguel fault indicate that mineralization is found to the west along the corridor toward Media Luna West and the Cuajiote fault, as shown by section C-C' in Figures 1 and 4. Notable intercepts including 5.50 gpt AuEq over 11.0 m in ML21-753, 10.71 gpt AuEq over 16.5 m in ML21-756, and 20.25 gpt AuEq over 6.1 m in SP22-004 portray mineralization extending for at least 100 m from the main San Miguel fault, which acted as a mineralization feeder (see Table 8 for historical drilling results). While these results suggest strong potential to add to the resource inventory of Media Luna with the year-end reserve and resource update in March 2027, the potential of the San Miguel corridor has yet to be fully realized and will be a key area of focus for the Company over the coming years. When considering the resource inventory defined at Media Luna West earlier this year in combination with the historic drilling results and the high-grade results returned from drilling to date southeast of the Media Luna mine, this exploration corridor has potential to become a meaningful contributor to future Morelos resource growth. A follow-up, systematic drilling program along north-south sections aimed at connecting the mineralization along the San Miguel corridor will be considered as part of the 2027 drilling and exploration budget, comprising an estimated 30,000 m of drilling. Table 1: Highlights from the Q3 2026 drilling program at the San Miguel corridor1,2,3,4,5

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) True Width

(m) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Cu

(%) AuEq

(gpt) MLE26-023D* 423.0 443.7 20.7 NA 5.80 15.4 1.50 8.42 MLE26-024D* 565.9 582.0 16.2 NA 7.34 17.1 1.51 10.01

602.5 642.9 40.4 NA 3.73 21.4 1.38 6.23 MLE26-025* 210.2 216.5 6.3 NA 4.44 8.8 0.01 4.57

452.5 483.7 31.2 NA 7.68 43.6 1.89 11.28 MLE26-035D 525.9 546.1 20.2 NA 8.42 26.4 1.23 10.75

Notes to Table:

1) Intercepts are reported both as core length and true widths. NA = Not Available (true width/thickness will be determined once the geological modeling is complete).

2) Core recovery is shown in Table 5.

3) Drill holes portraying an * contain relevant inclusion within the main intercept. These higher-grade inclusions are shown in Table 5.

4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6140) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna.

5) All assay results are uncapped. Core lengths subject to rounding.

Media Luna

The 2026 Media Luna drilling program is focused on upgrading Inferred Resources to the Indicated category to support reserve replacement. Through September 14, a total of 17,264 m had been drilled, representing 59% of the planned 29,300 m drilling program for this year. This includes an additional 4,300 m of drilling that was approved in the second quarter to explore the eastern extension of the Media Luna resource boundary, north of the San Miguel corridor. The program commenced in August and is focused on drilling systematic east-west sections to confirm mineralization continuity that has been interpreted to have a north-south control. Assay results in this release total 7,785 m over 33 drill holes at Media Luna drilled between May 1 and July 26, 2026. Detailed drilling results can be found in Table 5 of this release.

Drilling results are expected to support the expansion of the Indicated Resources into the eastern section of the defined Inferred Resource envelope as well as adding new Inferred Resources further east, beyond the boundary of defined resources (Figure 2). Notable results from drilling within the resource boundary are highlighted in Table 2, including 18.37 gpt AuEq over 18.2 m in MLUI-005 and 21.30 gpt AuEq over 9.6 m in MLUI-013, supporting the optimization of mine development and production plans for the coming years.

Table 2: Highlights from the Q3 2026 drilling program at the Media Luna mine1,2,3,4,5

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) True Width

(m) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Cu

(%) AuEq

(gpt) MLLI-060* 127.7 158.5 30.9 25.4 4.46 23.8 1.46 7.12 MLLI-063* 127.3 144.4 17.1 13.3 10.71 31.1 1.68 13.82

155.2 158.2 3.0 2.4 9.13 62.5 1.72 12.70 MLUI-003* 141.2 186.8 45.7 44.0 3.96 11.2 1.02 5.74

232.3 250.5 18.2 17.3 5.04 37.6 2.60 9.73 MLUI-004* 77.3 85.4 8.1 7.8 1.48 60.9 1.64 4.90

143.2 182.0 38.9 36.3 11.95 41.8 2.58 16.64 MLUI-005* 39.3 46.1 6.8 6.3 13.89 69.8 2.00 18.01

112.6 158.0 45.4 43.3 3.37 16.9 1.13 5.41

163.0 181.2 18.2 16.6 11.92 88.7 3.30 18.37

200.8 211.0 10.2 9.5 3.25 47.4 3.25 9.10

248.0 252.0 4.0 3.8 4.39 30.4 1.33 6.93 MLUI-008* 49.4 55.4 6.1 5.3 1.54 26.7 0.76 3.10

72.4 101.7 29.3 25.3 4.34 81.6 2.53 9.47 MLUI-013 318.5 328.1 9.6 6.7 17.32 52.6 2.05 21.30 MLUI-029 287.1 298.8 11.7 8.0 4.74 58.9 4.00 11.95

Notes to Table:

1) Intercepts are reported both as core length and true widths.

2) Core recovery is shown in Table 5.

3) Drill holes portraying an * contain relevant inclusion within the main intercept. These higher-grade inclusions are shown in Table 5.

4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6140) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna.

5) All assay results are uncapped. Core lengths subject to rounding.

Media Luna North

The Media Luna North reserve definition program is designed to de-risk stopes planned for the first year of production. Through September 14, a total of 6,854 m of drilling had been completed, representing 60% of the planned 11,500 m targeted for this year. Assay results presented in this release total 3,421 m over 18 holes drilled at Media Luna North between May 10 to July 22, 2026. Detailed drilling results can be found in Table 6 of this release.

Drilling results continue to confirm the geological model and are expected to locally extend the Inferred Resources for approximately 30 m to the north-west (Figure 1). Notable intercepts of drill holes MLND-016 (5.98 gpt AuEq over 38.6 m and 6.10 gpt AuEq over 11.8 m), MLND-025 (10.61 gpt AuEq over 42.5 m, including 17.36 gpt AuEq over 17.5 m), and MLND-024 (10.05 gpt AuEq over 40.6 m, including 18.13 gpt AuEq over 15.0 m and 12.47 gpt AuEq over 17.8 m) define mineralized zones with grades moderately above prior estimates that fall within the current mine plan stopes (Figure 5).

Table 3: Highlights from the Q3 2026 drilling program at Media Luna North1,2,3,4,5

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) True Width

(m) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Cu

(%) AuEq

(gpt) MLND-010* 127.0 160.4 33.4 31.4 5.68 87.3 4.40 13.93

177.5 215.9 38.4 36.6 5.29 183.9 6.67 18.47 MLND-011* 126.1 157.1 31.1 29.0 1.08 38.0 1.88 4.62 MLND-013* 67.8 79.6 11.7 11.0 0.74 56.6 2.72 5.88

134.6 158.4 23.8 22.6 0.77 35.5 1.97 4.41 MLND-014* 62.6 80.3 17.7 16.2 1.53 29.7 1.80 4.84

120.0 149.3 29.3 27.6 0.83 35.3 1.84 4.27 MLND-015* 114.6 167.5 52.9 49.4 2.42 38.4 1.77 5.79 MLND-016* 106.4 145.0 38.6 36.4 1.07 47.4 2.66 5.98

159.9 171.6 11.8 11.1 0.67 55.3 2.91 6.10 MLND-017* 123.8 144.0 20.2 18.2 1.48 58.4 2.01 5.48 MLND-022* 134.3 160.0 25.7 22.5 1.86 132.9 4.92 11.56 MLND-023* 136.0 160.0 24.0 22.2 2.06 88.5 3.74 9.26

176.0 193.6 17.6 16.2 0.99 49.4 1.90 4.71 MLND-024* 65.0 77.3 12.3 11.5 0.80 40.8 1.76 4.18

120.5 161.1 40.6 38.1 1.68 95.8 4.40 10.05

171.7 189.5 17.8 16.6 2.13 151.9 5.17 12.47

199.6 220.0 20.4 19.1 2.81 23.9 1.06 4.83 MLND-025* 116.0 158.5 42.5 39.8 2.14 86.2 4.54 10.61

Notes to Table:

1) Intercepts are reported both as core length and true widths.

2) Core recovery is shown in Table 6.

3) Drill holes portraying an * contain relevant inclusion within the main intercept. These higher-grade inclusions are shown in Table 6.

4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0132) + (Cu (%) * 1.6145) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (89% Au, 88% Ag, and 92% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna North.

5) All assay results are uncapped. Core lengths subject to rounding.

ELG UNDERGROUND

Through September 14, a total of 24,070 m of drilling had been completed year-to-date at ELG Underground, representing 67% of the 36,000 m of drilling planned for the year, targeting to upgrade Inferred Resources to the Indicated category, add new Inferred Resources along extensions of established mine areas and mineralized trends, and drill test new targets. Assay results presented in this release comprise 9,278 m over 49 holes drilled between May 2 to July 24, 2026. Detailed results can be found in Table 7 of this release.

At the El Limón Sur trend, follow-up drilling continues to confirm and extend mineralization along second order structures parallel to the main trend (Figures 7 and 8). Recent results extend mineralization to the west of the current resource toward the El Limón Sur trend around 800 m.a.s.l., with notable intercepts LS-512 (7.02 gpt AuEq over 11.3 m), LS-513 (10.38 gpt AuEq over 4.1 m), and LS-517 (56.8 gpt AuEq over 6.4 m). Deeper holes have encountered narrower, moderate-grade intercepts at depth, such as LS-516 (5.51 gpt AuEq over 1.0 m) and LS-527 (4.36 gpt AuEq over 1.6 m), with LS-522 (3.21 gpt AuEq over 2.2 m) confirming that mineralization extends to the Guajes Tunnel elevation at approximately 550 m.a.s.l. (Figure 8).

Drilling at approximately 950 m.a.s.l. between the La Flaca and Del Medio faults targeting to test resource gaps along the main trend encountered mineralization within the average grades of the deposit including 4.53 gpt AuEq over 9.1 m in SST-478, 4.27 gpt AuEq over 3.8 m in SST-476, and 3.08 gpt AuEq over 6.4 m in SST-475, opening the potential for new resources at shallower levels near existing infrastructure (Figure 7).

Drilling along the north-east trending Del Medio fault system encountered mineralization that replicates the ore control at the La Flaca fault, returning intercepts that validate a mineralization potential that is yet to be explored (Figure 6). Notable intercepts along this emergent ore control include drill holes SST-484 (19.93 gpt AuEq over 7.0 m, including 26.56 gpt AuEq over 5.0 m), SST-485 (6.41 gpt AuEq over 6.5 m), and SST-487 (5.26 gpt AuEq over 18.5 m). Mineralization remains open along the strike of the Del Medio fault and at depth down to at least 500 m.a.s.l.

In a new area of exploration, high-grade mineralization was encountered in the westernmost extension of the Z71 fault outside of the current resource profile (Figure 6). Notable intercepts of 14.32 gpt AuEq over 35.0 m at drill hole SST-491 and 9.39 gpt AuEq over 8.6 m at drill hole SST-492 indicate that mineralization potential remains open in all directions. This area will be a focus of follow-up drilling during 2027.

Table 4: Highlights from the Q3 2026 drilling program at the ELG Underground1,2,3,4,5

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) True Width

(m) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Cu

(%) AuEq

(gpt) LS-512* 214.7 226.0 11.3 11.0 5.63 9.3 0.79 7.02 LS-513* 109.7 113.8 4.1 3.9 10.15 8.6 0.07 10.38 LS-517* 112.6 119.0 6.4 6.3 56.35 19.5 0.13 56.80 SST-475 130.6 137.0 6.4 5.2 2.81 2.4 0.15 3.08

153.6 155.6 2.0 1.6 1.37 12.1 1.37 3.74 SST-476* 135.3 137.9 2.6 2.1 1.83 15.5 0.62 3.03

143.0 146.8 3.8 2.6 2.65 12.0 0.91 4.27 SST-478 147.9 157.0 9.1 7.5 3.84 10.4 0.34 4.53 SST-484* 63.9 70.4 6.5 6.2 3.11 4.6 0.15 3.41

78.0 85.0 7.0 6.5 19.90 1.2 0.01 19.93 SST-485* 75.0 81.5 6.5 5.6 6.09 4.4 0.16 6.41 SST-487* 61.4 79.9 18.5 17.5 4.77 3.9 0.27 5.26 SST-491* 125.0 160.0 35.0 21.8 12.53 27.0 0.90 14.32 SST-492* 169.1 171.0 1.9 1.3 5.62 31.3 1.17 7.91

177.9 186.5 8.6 5.4 5.49 41.5 2.09 9.39

Notes to Table:

1) Intercepts are reported both as core length and true widths.

2) Core recovery is shown in Table 7.

3) Drill holes portraying an * contain relevant inclusion within the main intercept. These higher-grade inclusions are shown in Table 7.

4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6140) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for ELG Underground.

5) All assay results are uncapped. Core lengths subject to rounding.

MORELOS DISTRICT

Initial exploration work at the Morelos regional targets Atzcala and El Naranjo is ongoing, focused on confirming the continuity of mineralization and defining the mineralization controls and mineralized footprint.

At Atzcala, 1,817 m has been drilled year-to-date over 4 holes at the first two priority targets, with drilling currently ongoing at both targets with two rigs. Initial drilling has confirmed the presence of a shallow, oxidized, epithermal-style system that will be the focus for the remainder of the planned 10,000 m drill testing program for 2026. These targets were defined by Controlled-Source Audio-frequency Magneto-Tellurics (CSAMT) geophysics, refined geological mapping, and consistent gold and epithermal pathfinder geochemistry at surface related with a northeast-southwest phreatomagmatic breccia corridor. This updated interpretation provides a more constrained framework for drill testing and improves confidence of target location.

At El Naranjo, 2,312 m drilled at the first priority target indicated that an epithermal-style system is increasingly developing towards the northern portion of the target. Drilling suggests that both the detachment level of the phreatomagmatic breccia and the principal gold-deposition horizon occur at relatively shallow depths. Intercepts are consistent with the exploration model and support the presence of shallow, oxidized epithermal-style mineralization in structures up to approximately 20 m wide within the first 150 m below surface.

MORELOS GEOLOGY

The Media Luna Cluster and ELG Underground are located within the Morelos Property and are hosted within the Mesozoic carbonate-rich Morelos Platform, overlayed by Cuautla and Mezcala formations and have been intruded by Paleocene stocks, sills, and dikes of granodioritic to tonalitic composition.

The north-south thick-skin deep-seated faults control the architecture of the mineralized zones with sub-parallel second-order faults generating favourable traps for the different mineralizing fluids during the multiple stages of deformation.

Cu-Ag and later Au mineralization is hosted within the intense extension fractures in the footwalls and hanging walls of the faults related to the emplacement of the approximately north-south-striking dikes and breccias. Mineralization is better developed along the contact of Morelos formation limestones and Media Luna granodiorite. The margins of altered dikes and sills of the calc-silicate envelope also act as a secondary control of mineralization.

The mineral assemblage is characterized by pyroxene, garnet, and magnetite. Metal deposition occurred during hydrated minerals alteration and is associated with a mineral assemblage comprising of amphibole, phlogopite, chlorite, and calcite ± quartz ± epidote as well as variable amounts of magnetite and sulfides, primarily pyrrhotite. The style of mineralization is characterized by Au with locally high Ag and Cu grades. Given that Au precipitates due to the buffer exerted by the early stage of calc-silicate alteration and sulfide mineralization, it occurs as free Au and is generally dissociated from the earlier Cu mineralization event that is mainly represented by chalcopyrite

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL ("QA/QC")

Torex maintains an industry-standard analytical QA/QC and data verification program to monitor laboratory performance. Results from these programs confirm the reliability of the assay results.

The exploration program and analytical QA/QC program for Media Luna Cluster drilling is currently overseen by José Antonio San Vicente Díaz, Exploration Manager, Mexico for Minera Media Luna, S.A. de C.V ("MML"), a subsidiary of the Company. All samples reported have been checked against Company and lab standards and blanks. No core duplicate samples are taken.

Core is sawn in half, with half the core retained in the core box and the other half bagged and tagged for shipment to the sample preparation facility. Sample preparation is carried out by ALS, at its facility in Zacatecas, Mexico, under ALS's Global Quality Management System and associated QA/QC procedures. Sample preparation consists of crushing a 1 kg sample to >70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverization of 500 g to >85% passing 75 μm. Au is analyzed at ALS facilities in Vientiane, Laos PDR, and Vancouver, Canada, both of which are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017. Au is analyzed following internal analytical protocols (Au-AA23), comprising a 30 g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples yielding results >10 gpt Au are re-assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21). Cu and Ag analyses are completed at the ALS facilities in Vancouver, Canada as part of a multi-element geochemical analysis by four-acid digestion with detection by ICP-MS under ALS internal analytical protocol ME-MS61r. Approximately 5% of the samples collected from exploration are sent for analysis checks and assayed for Au, Ag, and Cu. External pulp check assays for QA/QC purposes are performed at Bureau Veritas in Vancouver, Canada, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory.

Internal and external check control results are reviewed daily by the MML database team and an external audit by GeoSoporte Mexico is carried out quarterly. The pulp check samples are analyzed for Au, Ag, and Cu. Overall comparability between Bureau Veritas and ALS Global is good, with high correlation.

The analytical QA/QC program for mine exploration and delineation programs at ELG Underground, Media Luna, and Media Luna North are overseen by Carlo Nasi, Manager, Geology for MML.

All sample preparation and analytical work for the mine exploration and mine delineation program is performed by Corporación Química Platinum S.A. de C.V. ("CQPSACV") an accredited lab (ISO 9001) at MML site facilities in Mexico. The lab is independent of the Company.

Mine exploration core samples are HQ or NQ sized drill core sawn lengthwise in half. One half of the core is bagged and sealed for analytical analysis, and one half of the core is retained in the core box for reference. Mine delineation program samples are whole core BQ sized drill core. All the core is photographed. For HQ and NQ core size, photos are taken before and after being sawn. Data is stored in a core photo database.

At MML site facilities in Mexico, sample preparation is carried out by CQPSACV using CQPSACV internal protocols PT-100_PME Dry and PT-100-PME Crush and consists of dry and crush 3 to 5 kg, and occasionally >5 kg to >75% passing 2 mm followed by pulverization of 500 g to >85% passing μm. Assaying for Au, Ag, Cu, and iron ("Fe") is carried out by CQPSACV in the MML site facilities following internal analytical protocols. Au analysis comprises a 30 g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish (PT-312-DEAu). Samples yielding results >10.0 ppm Au are re-assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finishing (PT-101-PFA 30). Ag up 300 ppm, Cu up to 2,500 ppm, and Fe up to 3% analysis are completed via Aqua Regia digestion and atomic absorption finish (PT-102-PDP). Ag samples yielding results >300 ppm are re-assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finishing (PT-101-PFA). Both Cu overlimits >2,500 ppm and Fe overlimits >3% are re-assayed via Aqua Regia digestion and atomic absorption finish (PT-102-PDP-AL). Multi-element geochemical analysis is done by an Aqua Regia digestion with detection by ICP-OES using SGSSACV internal analytical protocol GE_ICP40Q12 and CQPSACV internal analytical protocol PT-321_DMI. Multi-element analysis is carried out at CQPSACV laboratory in Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico.

External pulp check assays for QA/QC purposes are performed at ALS Chemex, de Mexico S.A. de C.V., accredited laboratories and independent of the Company. The pulp check samples are analyzed for Au, Ag, and Cu. Overall comparability is good between MML site facilities and ALS Chemex.

Additional information on sampling and analyses, analytical labs, and methods used for data verification is available in the Company's technical report entitled the "Morelos Property, NI 43-101 Technical Report, ELG Mine Complex Life of Mine Plan and Media Luna Feasibility Study, Guerrero State, Mexico", dated effective March 16, 2022 filed on March 31, 2022 (the "2022 Technical Report") and in the annual information form ("AIF") dated March 25, 2026, each filed on SEDAR+ at and the Company's website at .

QUALIFIED PERSON

Scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Marie-Christine Gosselin, P.Geo. Senior Geologist, MRE, with Torex Gold Resources Inc. and a "qualified person" ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101. Ms. Gosselin has verified the data disclosed herein, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the drill results. Verification included site visits, visually reviewing the drill holes in three dimensions, comparing the assay results to the original assay certificates, reviewing the drilling database, and reviewing core photography consistent with standard practice.

ABOUT TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. is a Canadian mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold, copper, and silver from its flagship Morelos Complex in Guerrero, Mexico. The Company also owns the Los Reyes gold-silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico and a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects, including Batopilas and Guigui in Chihuahua, Mexico, La Gloria in Sonora, Mexico, and Medicine Springs in Nevada, USA, as well as an option to acquire the Gryphon project in Nevada, USA.

The Company's key strategic objectives are: optimize Morelos production and costs; disciplined growth and capital allocation; grow reserves and resources; project delivery excellence; retain and attract best industry talent and other exploration projects; and be an industry leader in responsible mining. In addition to realizing the full potential of the Morelos Property, the Company continues to seek opportunities to acquire assets that enable diversification and deliver value to shareholders.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.

Andrew Snowden

President and CEO

Direct: (647) 260-1505

...

Shaun Silveira

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Direct: (289) 514-9813

...

CAUTIONARY NOTES ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” and“forward-looking information” (collectively,“Forward-Looking Information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“objective”,“target”,“continue”,“potential”,“focus”,“demonstrate”,“believe”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“plan”,“intend”,“seek”,“may”,“will”,“would”,“could”, or similar words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“will”,“would”,“could”,“may” or“are expected to” occur. Forward-Looking Information in this press release includes, without limitation, statements regarding: the potential for the Company's drilling and exploration programs to replace depleted reserves, expand or upgrade mineral resources, convert mineral resources to mineral reserves, extend mine life and support a more robust or extended production profile at Morelos; the potential for mineralization extensions, continuity and resource growth at the Media Luna Cluster and other regional targets; the delineation of additional Inferred Resources and resource additions through future drilling; the timing, scope, objectives, progress and success of current and future drilling and exploration programs, and mineral reserve and mineral resource updates; the commencement and timing of first production at Media Luna North; the Company's ability to achieve reserve replacement and resource growth; the Company's future organic growth opportunities, and the achievement of the Company's strategic objectives, including optimizing production and costs, disciplined growth and capital allocation, growing reserves and resources, project delivery excellence, retaining and attracting talent, and maintaining leadership in responsible mining.

Forward-Looking Information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the accuracy of geological interpretations and drilling results; the continuity of mineralization; the ability of exploration programs to identify additional mineralization and convert mineralization into mineral resources or mineral reserves; the ability to complete planned drilling programs on the timelines anticipated; the availability of personnel, equipment and contractors; the receipt and maintenance of required permits, licences and approvals; the ability to successfully advance exploration targets and projects; the assumptions underlying mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; and such other assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management as are considered reasonable in the circumstances.

Forward-Looking Information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Information, including, without limitation: risks relating to exploration, drilling and development activities; the possibility that drilling results will not be indicative of future exploration results or support anticipated geological interpretations; risks that mineralization may not support future mineral resource or mineral reserve additions, upgrades or conversions; risks associated with mineral resource and mineral reserve estimation; operational, technical, geotechnical, metallurgical and processing risks; permitting, regulatory, environmental, community relations and social licence risks; labour and contractor availability risks; cost escalation and inflationary pressures; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's annual information form dated March 25, 2026 (the“AIF”), management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the“MD&A”) and other continuous disclosure documents filed by the Company. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the Forward-Looking Information, other factors may cause results to differ materially from those anticipated, estimated, described or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. The Forward-Looking Information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update any Forward-Looking Information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The AIF, MD&A and other disclosure documents of the Company are available on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at .

Figure 1: Plan view of the Media Luna Cluster highlighting recent drilling results across the San Miguel corridor, Media Luna, and Media Luna North.







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Figure 2: Plan view highlighting recent drilling results from the San Miguel corridor and Media Luna mine.







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Note: inclusions are noted in Table 5.

Figure 3: Detailed sections from the San Miguel corridor indicating strong evidence of a vertically continuous mineralized feeder controlled by the San Miguel fault.







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Note: inclusions are noted in table 5.

Figure 4: Detailed section from the San Miguel corridor showing previous drilling proximal to the San Miguel fault that provides additional evidence for potentially continuous mineralization along the corridor.







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Note: inclusions are noted in table 8.

Figure 5: Section from Media Luna North where drilling continues to confirm the geological model.







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Note: inclusions are noted in table 6.

Figure 6: Recent drilling results from ELG Underground.







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Note: inclusions are noted in table 7.

Figure 7: Long section of the El Limón Sur trend showing potential to expand resources beyond the boundary of defined resources.







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Note: inclusions are noted in table 7.

Figure 8: Cross-section of the El Limón Sur trend depicting that drilling continues to support the addition of new resources at 800 m.a.s.l. and that drilling has encountered mineralization at approximately the Guajes Tunnel elevation.







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Note: inclusions are noted in table 7.

Table 5: Media Luna Cluster drill results1,2,3,4,5



















Intercept

Drill Hole Program UTM-E (m) UTM-N

(m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Final Depth (m) From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) True Width (m) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Cu

(%) AuEq

(gpt) Core

Recovery

(%) MLLI-060 Infill 422987.0 1984734.7 917.3 64 37 219 127.7 158.5 30.9 25.4 4.46 23.8 1.46 7.12 100% Including













133.5 137.5 4.0 3.3 12.55 19.0 0.72 13.96 100% Including













147.6 151.9 4.3 3.5 9.05 75.4 4.84 17.82 100%















178.4 180.8 2.3 2.0 7.93 66.3 1.85 11.76 100% MLLI-061 Infill 422987.0 1984734.7 916.9 70 33 244 103.1 105.0 1.9 1.6 31.96 3.9 0.03 32.06 100%















152.6 156.0 3.4 2.8 2.94 2.5 0.24 3.36 100%















210.6 212.6 2.0 1.7 9.38 199.2 5.87 21.38 100% MLLI-062 Infill 422986.6 1984735.1 917.9 50 46 192 121.2 126.9 5.7 4.5 3.31 15.5 1.20 5.44 99% Including













121.8 122.6 0.9 0.7 4.89 60.8 4.09 12.26 99%















147.0 166.5 19.5 15.3 3.67 24.5 0.88 5.40 99% Including













147.7 151.6 3.9 3.0 11.46 70.1 2.52 16.43 99% MLLI-063 Infill 422986.3 1984735.6 917.8 36 45 167 127.3 144.4 17.1 13.3 10.71 31.1 1.68 13.82 100% Including













127.3 128.3 1.0 0.8 144.44 33.0 0.85 146.24 100%















155.2 158.2 3.0 2.4 9.13 62.5 1.72 12.70 99% Including













157.0 158.2 1.2 1.0 19.38 47.1 1.20 21.92 98% MLLI-064 Infill 422986.1 1984735.9 917.9 24 49 144 132.8 140.7 8.0 5.9 5.73 48.4 1.71 9.11 100% Including













137.3 138.4 1.1 0.8 19.00 19.6 0.50 20.06 100% MLLI-065 Infill 422986.9 1984735.0 917.3 71 39 225 128.0 152.1 24.1 18.6 3.36 8.8 0.74 4.67 100% Including













146.4 152.1 5.7 4.4 6.70 11.8 1.35 9.03 100% MLLI-066 Infill 422986.3 1984735.0 918.4 42 52 153 117.1 122.9 5.8 4.0 3.00 7.7 0.59 4.04 100% MLUI-003 Infill 423074.3 1985021.6 1063.8 148 -5 252 141.2 186.8 45.7 44.0 3.96 11.2 1.02 5.74 100% Including













161.5 164.5 3.0 2.9 11.69 2.4 0.55 12.62 100%















232.3 250.5 18.2 17.3 5.04 37.6 2.60 9.73 100% Including













234.1 242.9 8.8 8.4 7.09 3.9 10.00 23.28 98% MLUI-004 Infill 423074.4 1985021.6 1064.0 140 -1 306 77.3 85.4 8.1 7.8 1.48 60.9 1.64 4.90 100%















143.2 182.0 38.9 36.3 11.95 41.8 2.58 16.64 100% Including













154.8 158.9 4.1 3.9 71.04 70.9 3.22 77.14 100%

Notes to Table

1) Core lengths subject to rounding.

2) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N.

3) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.

4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6140) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna.

5) All assay results are uncapped.

Table 5 (continued): Media Luna Cluster drill results1,2,3,4,5



















Intercept

Drill Hole Program UTM-E (m) UTM-N

(m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Final Depth (m) From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) True Width (m) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Cu

(%) AuEq

(gpt) Core

Recovery

(%) MLUI-005 Infill 423074.6 1985021.7 1064.0 133 3 297 39.3 46.1 6.8 6.3 13.89 69.8 2.00 18.01 100% Including













40.3 42.3 2.0 1.9 12.41 175.6 5.40 23.37 100% Including













45.7 46.1 0.4 0.4 166.69 27.5 0.16 167.30 100%















71.3 73.8 2.5 2.3 3.50 86.0 2.84 9.18 100% Including













72.6 73.1 0.6 0.6 13.24 315.5 10.00 33.40 100%















98.9 104.4 5.6 5.1 3.32 4.1 0.25 3.77 100% Including













103.8 104.4 0.6 0.6 18.74 4.4 0.12 18.99 100%















112.6 158.0 45.4 43.3 3.37 16.9 1.13 5.41 100% Including













130.2 132.2 2.0 1.9 10.88 57.6 5.37 20.28 100% Including













150.0 152.8 2.8 2.6 10.41 42.9 2.36 14.76 100%















163.0 181.2 18.2 16.6 11.92 88.7 3.30 18.37 86% Including













170.5 181.2 10.7 9.8 18.57 138.3 5.28 28.85 100%















200.8 211.0 10.2 9.5 3.25 47.4 3.25 9.10 95% Including













204.0 211.0 7.0 6.5 4.38 57.9 4.01 11.59 95%















248.0 252.0 4.0 3.8 4.39 30.4 1.33 6.93 100% MLUI-006 Infill 423074.4 1985021.1 1063.8 160 -7 120 107.7 115.0 7.3 6.8 3.37 90.3 3.61 10.34 100% Including













107.7 110.8 3.1 2.9 6.93 183.8 7.59 21.52 100% MLUI-007 Infill 423075.0 1985021.4 1065.7 121 29 228 87.6 94.4 6.8 6.2 5.01 27.9 0.86 6.75 100% Including













91.9 93.4 1.4 1.3 15.52 31.4 0.89 17.36 100%















114.9 119.2 4.3 3.9 2.23 17.1 0.50 3.27 100% Including













114.9 115.6 0.7 0.6 7.13 55.7 1.74 10.65 100% MLUI-008 Infill 423075.1 1985021.3 1065.0 124 19 230 49.4 55.4 6.1 5.3 1.54 26.7 0.76 3.10 100%















72.4 101.7 29.3 25.3 4.34 81.6 2.53 9.47 100% Including













76.1 79.5 3.4 2.9 7.82 220.2 6.76 21.54 100% Including













84.3 91.9 7.6 6.6 8.80 129.8 3.99 16.89 100%

Notes to Table

1) Core lengths subject to rounding.

2) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N.

3) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.

4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6140) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna.

5) All assay results are uncapped.

Table 5 (continued): Media Luna Cluster drill results1,2,3,4,5



















Intercept

Drill Hole Program UTM-E (m) UTM-N

(m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Final Depth (m) From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) True Width (m) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Cu

(%) AuEq

(gpt) Core

Recovery

(%) MLUI-009 Infill 423209.4 1984568.9 1282.4 350 -51 354 319.3 322.3 3.0 2.2 4.34 65.4 3.01 10.03 100% Including













319.3 320.4 1.1 0.8 6.23 135.7 6.55 18.53 100%















334.3 348.0 13.7 10.5 2.50 7.4 0.35 3.16 100% MLUI-010 Infill 422807.4 1984843.9 939.4 114 37 125 68.8 75.0 6.2 4.7 1.08 55.5 1.73 4.59 100% Including













71.8 72.2 0.4 0.3 9.29 335.7 10.00 29.71 100%















89.2 99.0 9.8 7.3 2.38 19.3 0.82 3.95 100% Including













89.2 92.5 3.3 2.5 5.89 41.7 1.74 9.23 100% MLUI-011 Infill 423209.2 1984568.2 1285.2 357 -48 360 326.0 328.6 2.6 1.9 5.75 9.4 0.65 6.92 100% Including













326.4 327.5 1.1 0.8 9.29 17.2 1.13 11.33 100% MLUI-012 Infill 422807.4 1984844.1 940.5 109 50 94 6.6 7.9 1.3 0.9 13.05 7.4 0.13 13.35 100% MLUI-013 Infill 423210.5 1984569.5 1282.1 4 -46 357 318.5 328.1 9.6 6.7 17.32 52.6 2.05 21.30 100% Including













320.3 325.3 5.1 3.6 28.18 60.2 2.15 32.41 100%















334.2 339.0 4.8 3.4 2.13 1.7 0.20 2.47 100% MLUI-014 Infill 422807.3 1984844.1 938.2 117 24 135 78.0 80.6 2.6 1.8 2.24 85.6 2.73 7.75 100%















96.1 103.2 7.1 5.8 1.24 17.6 0.79 2.74 100% MLUI-015 Infill 423210.2 1984569.7 1282.1 4 -51 342 312.3 322.1 9.8 6.5 3.36 28.6 1.40 5.99 98% Including













317.4 320.7 3.3 2.2 6.89 41.4 1.70 10.15 98% MLUI-016 Infill 422807.0 1984843.9 938.9 132 33 110 62.8 65.3 2.5 2.2 5.32 92.1 3.73 12.50 100% Including













62.8 63.8 1.0 0.9 11.84 185.2 7.13 25.71 100% MLUI-017 Infill 423209.7 1984569.3 1282.1 10 -47 335 297.4 304.0 6.6 4.7 1.58 20.5 0.94 3.37 100% Including













302.1 304.0 1.9 1.4 4.75 46.0 1.78 8.21 100% MLUI-018 Infill 423209.0 1984567.9 1282.3 338 -61 345 324.4 326.4 1.9 1.2 1.73 7.6 0.62 2.83 100% MLUI-019 Infill 423209.2 1984568.2 1282.2 345 -57 345 291.0 304.9 13.9 8.4 4.18 40.8 1.53 7.17 100% Including













302.4 304.6 2.2 1.3 21.51 161.5 6.66 34.32 100% MLUI-020 Infill 422806.9 1984843.8 939.6 142 42 150 38.8 39.6 0.7 0.5 0.58 46.8 1.24 3.17 100% MLUI-021 infill 423209.8 1984568.5 1282.2 357 -58 330 279.8 297.8 18.0 10.9 1.05 22.2 0.58 2.27 100% Including













286.6 287.2 0.6 0.3 7.58 96.5 2.29 12.51 100%

Notes to Table

1) Core lengths subject to rounding.

2) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N.

3) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.

4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6140) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna.

5) All assay results are uncapped.

Table 5 (continued): Media Luna Cluster drill results1,2,3,4,5



















Intercept

Drill Hole Program UTM-E (m) UTM-N

(m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Final Depth (m) From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) True Width (m) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Cu

(%) AuEq

(gpt) Core

Recovery

(%) MLUI-022 Infill 422807.0 1984843.8 938.8 144 32 126 53.7 57.6 3.9 3.2 2.04 49.9 1.58 5.23 100% Including













56.1 57.0 0.9 0.8 2.84 143.2 4.74 12.31 100% MLUI-023 Infill 422806.5 1984842.7 939.3 154 37 145 26.3 35.9 9.6 7.5 1.23 65.7 2.04 5.35 100% Including













26.3 27.1 0.8 0.6 3.84 300.0 10.00 23.80 100%















43.0 47.2 4.2 3.3 1.64 9.3 0.33 2.30 100% MLUI-024 Infill 423209.0 1984567.9 1282.2 5 -57 321 273.2 314.5 41.3 27.0 3.07 17.3 0.56 4.19 100% Including













286.2 287.1 0.9 0.6 6.83 140.3 3.35 14.02 100% Including













288.4 289.6 1.2 0.8 38.67 12.7 0.25 39.23 100% MLUI-025 Infill 423211.5 1984568.9 1281.1 25 -45 330 No significant results MLUI-026 Infill 423044.0 1985006.9 1088.5 231 -46 95 67.4 74.3 6.8 4.8 2.34 11.8 1.40 4.75 100% Including













69.5 71.8 2.3 1.6 3.90 26.0 3.08 9.20 100% MLUI-027 Infill 423211.2 1984568.9 1282.1 19 -49 300 288.6 291.5 2.9 2.1 1.14 16.3 1.22 3.31 100% MLUI-029 Infill 423210.8 1984568.8 1282.2 14 -53 309 287.1 298.8 11.7 8.0 4.74 58.9 4.00 11.95 100% Including













289.8 293.0 3.2 2.2 9.60 107.4 8.35 24.44 100% MLS-001 Drill Test 422553.0 1984638.3 704.0 173 -20 480 438.0 461.8 23.8 22.6 0.99 55.2 1.60 4.28 100% Including













460.0 460.8 0.8 0.7 7.16 100.3 5.53 17.37 100% MLS-002 Drill Test 422553.3 1984639.5 704.3 162 -23 630 Dike intercepted obliterating the target MLE26-017 Adv. Expl. 423172.6 1984221.3 1205.0 179 -76 230 No significant values MLE26-021D Adv. Expl. 423385.0 1983907.0 1143.3



532 315.5 317.9 2.4 NA 1.99 20.2 0.01 2.27 94%















486.2 491.3 5.0 NA 2.41 3.0 0.27 2.89 100%















501.0 504.2 3.2 NA 2.47 3.5 0.19 2.83 100% MLE26-022 Adv. Expl. 423384.9 1983904.8 1143.3 182 -83 230 No significant values MLE26-023D Adv. Expl. 423282.1 1984057.3 1143.1



497 423.0 443.7 20.7 NA 5.80 15.4 1.50 8.42 100% Including













424.1 427.8 3.7 NA 12.60 23.1 1.48 15.28 100%

Notes to Table

1) Core lengths subject to rounding. NA=Not Available (true width/thickness will be determined once the geological modelling is completed).

2) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N.

3) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.

4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6140) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna.

5) All assay results are uncapped.

Table 5 (continued): Media Luna drill results1,2,3,4,5



















Intercept

Drill Hole Program UTM-E (m) UTM-N

(m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Final Depth (m) From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) True Width (m) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Cu

(%) AuEq

(gpt) Core

Recovery

(%) MLE26-024D Adv. Expl. 423384.9 1983904.8 1143.3



698 565.9 582.0 16.2 NA 7.34 17.1 1.51 10.01 100% Including













571.0 576.6 5.5 NA 15.51 39.2 3.61 21.84 100%















602.5 642.9 40.4 NA 3.73 21.4 1.38 6.23 100% Including













603.2 613.2 10.0 NA 8.63 40.4 3.00 13.98 100% MLE26-025 Adv. Expl. 423282.1 1984056.8 1143.0 0 -83 525 210.2 216.5 6.3 NA 4.44 8.8 0.01 4.57 100%















452.5 483.7 31.2 NA 7.68 43.6 1.89 11.28 100% Including













460.7 466.1 5.4 NA 10.75 106.9 4.22 18.93 100% Including













473.4 475.7 2.3 NA 18.65 30.1 1.39 21.28 100% MLE26-026 Adv. Expl. 423281.5 1984058.2 1143.0 340 -61 119 No significant values MLE26-028D Adv. Expl. 423281.5 1984058.2 1143.0



420 367.7 377.4 9.7 NA 3.35 16.7 1.16 5.44 100% Including













375.2 377.4 2.2 NA 9.07 34.6 2.54 13.60 100% MLE26-029 Adv. Expl. 423075.2 1984090.3 1169.6 352 -83 170 No significant values MLE26-030D Adv. Expl. 423075.2 1984090.3 1169.6



482 No significant values MLE26-031 Adv. Expl. 423385.6 1983906.6 1143.2 339 -67 167 No significant values MLE26-032D Adv. Expl. 423385.6 1983906.6 1143.2



535 397.5 399.7 2.1 NA 2.95 13.0 0.01 3.12 100%















485.5 495.8 10.3 NA 2.12 5.3 0.44 2.91 100% Including













486.9 488.4 1.4 NA 7.94 11.2 1.03 9.75 100% MLE26-034 Adv. Expl. 423011.9 1984319.0 1260.5 180 -65 260 No significant values MLE26-035D Adv. Expl. 423385.6 1983906.6 1143.2



633 525.9 546.1 20.2 NA 8.42 26.4 1.23 10.75 100% Including













529.0 529.5 0.5 NA 46.40 30.6 1.38 49.01 100% Including













533.4 534.0 0.6 NA 26.00 25.0 2.09 29.69 100% MLW26-1139 Res. Del. 421150.4 1984901.0 1121.2 269 -77 957 No significant values

Notes to Table

1) Core lengths subject to rounding. NA=Not Available (true width/thickness will be determined once the geological modelling is completed).

2) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N.

3) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.

4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6140) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna.

5) All assay results are uncapped.

Table 6: Media Luna Cluster (Media Luna North) drill results1,2,3,4,5



















Intercept

Drill Hole Program UTM-E (m) UTM-N

(m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Final Depth (m) From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) True Width (m) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Cu

(%) AuEq

(gpt) Core

Recovery

(%) MLND-008 Delin. 421932.4 1985845.2 699.1 132 7 174 108.3 110.2 1.8 1.7 0.76 50.9 3.05 6.36 100% MLND-009 Delin. 421932.0 1985845.0 700.0 138 9 70 51.3 52.9 1.6 1.5 5.73 84.9 1.32 8.99 100% MLND-010 Delin. 421922.9 1985860.9 701.6 133 28 306 64.2 103.9 39.7 37.3 0.69 18.8 0.94 2.45 100%















127.0 160.4 33.4 31.4 5.68 87.3 4.40 13.93 100% Including













133.7 144.2 10.5 9.9 12.56 136.6 6.84 25.41 100%















177.5 215.9 38.4 36.6 5.29 183.9 6.67 18.47 100% Including













179.0 182.0 3.0 2.9 13.39 229.4 9.15 31.19 100% Including













186.6 189.2 2.6 2.5 30.22 593.4 6.00 47.73 100% Including













193.1 193.7 0.6 0.6 30.47 215.6 7.08 44.74 100%















289.5 299.3 9.8 9.2 0.38 25.0 0.88 2.14 100% MLND-011 Delin. 421923.1 1985861.7 701.4 127 18 171 99.0 101.2 2.2 2.1 3.16 10.0 1.12 5.09 100% Including













100.7 101.2 0.6 0.5 11.14 11.4 0.98 12.88 100%















111.5 119.0 7.5 7.1 0.63 49.7 2.39 5.15 100% Including













114.5 116.0 1.5 1.4 0.72 108.0 5.56 11.13 100%















126.1 157.1 31.1 29.0 1.08 38.0 1.88 4.62 100% Including













131.8 135.3 3.4 3.2 3.04 148.2 7.46 17.03 100%















150.0 151.0 1.0 1.0 1.48 141.5 7.48 15.42 100% MLND-012 Delin. 421923.2 1985861.6 701.4 127 21 201 67.3 73.2 5.9 5.4 0.60 53.9 2.08 4.67 100% Including













70.9 72.2 1.3 1.2 1.24 128.9 5.63 12.03 100%















98.0 101.9 3.9 3.6 0.28 30.1 1.98 3.87 100%















110.8 156.5 45.7 42.7 0.33 28.0 1.45 3.04 100% Including













134.0 156.5 22.5 21.0 0.47 33.4 1.96 4.08 100% Including













155.0 156.5 1.5 1.4 1.78 84.2 5.94 12.49 100% Including













155.0 156.5 1.5 1.4 1.78 84.2 5.94 4.21 100% MLND-013 Delin. 421923.1 1985861.8 702.1 130 23 177 67.8 79.6 11.7 11.0 0.74 56.6 2.72 5.88 100% Including













74.5 76.2 1.6 1.5 1.92 128.4 6.44 14.02 100%















119.0 122.0 3.0 2.8 0.28 28.5 1.48 3.05 100%

Notes to Table

1) Core lengths subject to rounding.

2) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N.

3) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.

4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0132) + (Cu (%) * 1.6145) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (89% Au, 88% Ag, and 92% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna North.

5) All assay results are uncapped.

Table 6 (continued): Media Luna Cluster (Media Luna North) drill results1,2,3,4,5



















Intercept

Drill Hole Program UTM-E (m) UTM-N

(m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Final Depth (m) From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) True Width (m) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Cu

(%) AuEq

(gpt) Core

Recovery

(%)















134.6 158.4 23.8 22.6 0.77 35.5 1.97 4.41 100% Including













138.0 138.9 0.9 0.9 7.23 32.3 2.24 11.28 100% Including













153.8 156.0 2.3 2.1 1.96 157.1 8.33 17.49 100% MLND-014 Delin. 421923.2 1985861.7 702.2 128 25 184 62.6 80.3 17.7 16.2 1.53 29.7 1.80 4.84 100% Including













72.6 74.0 1.5 1.3 8.28 126.8 7.64 22.28 100%















99.0 101.9 2.8 2.6 0.80 17.6 0.96 2.58 100%















120.0 149.3 29.3 27.6 0.83 35.3 1.84 4.27 100% Including













124.0 125.0 1.0 0.9 1.70 93.7 5.34 11.55 100% Including













141.1 143.7 2.6 2.5 3.69 105.2 5.90 14.60 100%















155.6 160.1 4.5 4.2 1.20 67.5 3.03 6.98 100% Including













157.5 158.4 0.9 0.9 1.31 132.3 6.66 13.81 100% MLND-015 Delin. 421922.1 1985862.7 701.3 129 29 270 59.4 65.9 6.5 6.0 0.87 65.1 2.06 5.05 100%















79.0 81.3 2.3 2.2 6.42 57.3 2.31 10.90 100%















92.2 94.1 1.9 1.8 1.94 19.6 1.30 4.29 100%















114.6 167.5 52.9 49.4 2.42 38.4 1.77 5.79 100% Including













136.0 138.0 1.9 1.8 4.37 95.4 5.40 14.35 100% Including













155.0 162.5 7.5 7.0 11.23 98.3 3.79 18.65 100%















225.0 229.4 4.3 4.1 0.90 19.0 0.63 2.17 100% MLND-016 Delin. 421923.3 1985862.1 702.8 136 18 201 57.2 60.6 3.4 3.3 0.43 27.3 0.84 2.14 100%















76.7 82.0 5.3 5.1 0.36 40.5 1.41 3.17 100%















93.5 97.1 3.7 3.5 13.35 31.1 1.88 16.80 100% Including













93.5 94.2 0.8 0.7 54.06 17.9 1.11 56.09 100%















106.4 145.0 38.6 36.4 1.07 47.4 2.66 5.98 100% Including













120.8 123.2 2.4 2.2 5.32 73.0 4.54 13.62 100% Including













135.0 137.5 2.5 2.3 2.64 214.3 10.00 21.61 100% Including













143.1 145.0 1.9 1.8 1.86 140.0 8.28 17.06 100%















159.9 171.6 11.8 11.1 0.67 55.3 2.91 6.10 100%

Notes to Table

1) Core lengths subject to rounding.

2) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N.

3) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.

4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0132) + (Cu (%) * 1.6145) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (89% Au, 88% Ag, and 92% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna North.

5) All assay results are uncapped.

Table 6 (continued): Media Luna Cluster (Media Luna North) drill results1,2,3,4,5



















Intercept

Drill Hole Program UTM-E (m) UTM-N

(m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Final Depth (m) From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) True Width (m) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Cu

(%) AuEq

(gpt) Core

Recovery

(%) Including













159.9 161.4 1.5 1.4 0.92 120.4 5.77 11.83 100% Including













168.3 171.0 2.7 2.6 1.83 135.0 7.86 16.30 100% MLND-017 Delin. 421923.2 1985862.1 703.3 136 40 219 69.6 83.6 14.0 12.9 0.96 30.9 1.08 3.10 98% Including













78.2 78.7 0.5 0.5 2.51 91.0 4.67 11.25 98%















123.8 144.0 20.2 18.2 1.48 58.4 2.01 5.48 100% Including













137.0 138.7 1.7 1.5 5.96 169.6 5.38 16.88 100% Including













140.0 140.7 0.7 0.6 10.72 268.1 7.09 25.71 100%















157.0 162.0 5.0 4.5 0.59 35.4 1.22 3.03 100%















187.0 197.0 10.0 9.0 3.57 6.2 0.22 4.01 100% MLND-018 Delin. 421923.4 1985862.0 702.3 120 35 183 88.7 95.5 6.8 6.3 2.52 78.9 4.23 10.39 100% Including













89.5 92.1 2.5 2.3 5.94 191.1 10.00 24.61 100%















115.2 119.9 4.7 4.3 0.66 46.0 1.90 4.34 100% Including













115.2 115.7 0.5 0.5 2.39 163.0 6.83 15.56 100%















131.5 143.4 11.9 11.0 1.22 10.2 0.93 2.86 100% Including













131.5 132.5 0.9 0.9 6.13 25.1 1.61 9.06 100%















165.5 177.7 12.2 11.2 0.73 31.4 1.46 3.50 100% MLND-019 Delin. 421923.7 1985862.3 702.7 136 50 102 87.1 90.0 2.9 2.6 1.20 65.9 1.15 3.92 100% MLND-020 Delin. 421923.6 1985862.0 702.5 129 35 190 61.9 66.6 4.7 4.2 3.19 29.1 1.22 5.54 100% Including













62.8 63.8 1.0 0.9 10.82 26.7 0.65 12.22 100%















76.3 105.3 29.1 26.1 1.42 18.0 0.98 3.24 100% Including













94.2 96.0 1.8 1.6 13.61 22.4 1.52 16.37 100%















117.9 169.1 51.2 46.2 0.83 25.5 1.25 3.19 100% Including













148.4 150.3 1.9 1.7 1.89 146.1 6.66 14.57 100% Including













160.5 162.1 1.6 1.4 8.59 52.2 1.38 11.50 100% MLND-021 Delin. 421923.3 1985862.0 702.5 124 35 186 63.2 172.6 109.5 100.0 1.47 16.9 0.92 3.18 100% Including













68.7 69.2 0.6 0.5 55.13 17.5 0.80 56.65 100% Including













74.8 75.9 1.1 1.0 14.94 20.1 0.47 15.97 100%

Notes to Table

1) Core lengths subject to rounding.

2) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N.

3) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.

4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0132) + (Cu (%) * 1.6145) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (89% Au, 88% Ag, and 92% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna North.

5) All assay results are uncapped.

Table 6 (continued): Media Luna Cluster (Media Luna North) drill results1,2,3,4,5



















Intercept

Drill Hole Program UTM-E (m) UTM-N

(m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Final Depth (m) From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) True Width (m) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Cu

(%) AuEq

(gpt) Core

Recovery

(%) Including













90.9 92.4 1.6 1.4 6.94 131.5 8.95 23.12 100% MLND-022 Delin. 421923.3 1985862.0 702.3 136 35 210 77.0 79.3 2.3 2.0 4.96 11.8 0.81 6.42 100%















120.6 128.3 7.8 6.8 1.19 9.0 1.04 2.99 100%















134.3 160.0 25.7 22.5 1.86 132.9 4.92 11.56 100% Including













142.5 145.0 2.5 2.2 3.28 211.8 7.92 18.86 100% Including













150.0 155.4 5.4 4.7 3.38 275.5 9.44 22.25 100%















180.4 187.0 6.6 5.8 3.04 9.7 0.49 3.96 100% Including













180.4 181.1 0.7 0.6 11.34 11.9 0.46 12.24 100%















202.0 205.6 3.6 3.2 7.18 12.5 0.24 7.73 100% Including













204.8 205.6 0.8 0.7 18.63 19.2 0.41 19.55 100% MLND-023 Delin. 421923.6 1985862.0 702.2 136 30 210 67.9 78.0 10.1 9.3 0.89 16.5 0.55 2.00 97%















121.0 123.3 2.3 2.1 0.32 17.9 1.54 3.04 100%















136.0 160.0 24.0 22.2 2.06 88.5 3.74 9.26 100% Including













147.0 152.0 5.0 4.6 1.96 149.4 6.05 13.71 100%















176.0 193.6 17.6 16.2 0.99 49.4 1.90 4.71 100% Including













183.3 184.3 1.0 0.9 9.23 72.3 2.37 14.01 100%















203.7 208.9 5.2 4.8 3.51 60.5 2.02 7.57 100% Including













203.7 205.0 1.3 1.2 5.92 170.7 6.43 18.56 100% MLND-024 Delin. 421923.6 1985862.0 702.2 136 30 210 65.0 77.3 12.3 11.5 0.80 40.8 1.76 4.18 100%















97.0 105.9 8.9 8.3 5.00 41.7 2.11 8.96 100% Including













99.0 101.1 2.1 2.0 20.14 94.2 5.36 30.03 100%















120.5 161.1 40.6 38.1 1.68 95.8 4.40 10.05 100% Including













146.2 161.1 15.0 14.0 2.94 181.3 7.93 18.13 100%















171.7 189.5 17.8 16.6 2.13 151.9 5.17 12.47 100% Including













178.5 184.0 5.5 5.2 5.66 345.5 11.86 29.37 100%















199.6 220.0 20.4 19.1 2.81 23.9 1.06 4.83 100% Including













219.4 220.0 0.7 0.6 55.76 9.7 0.25 56.30 100%

Notes to Table

1) Core lengths subject to rounding.

2) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N.

3) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.

4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0132) + (Cu (%) * 1.6145) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (89% Au, 88% Ag, and 92% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna North.

5) All assay results are uncapped.

Table 6 (continued): Media Luna Cluster (Media Luna North) drill results1,2,3,4,5



















Intercept

Drill Hole Program UTM-E (m) UTM-N

(m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Final Depth (m) From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) True Width (m) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Cu

(%) AuEq

(gpt) Core

Recovery

(%) MLND-025 Delin. 421923.2 1985862.6 701.2 136 22 192 62.2 104.4 42.1 39.5 0.64 19.2 1.10 2.67 100% Including













83.6 85.2 1.6 1.5 1.43 50.5 3.22 7.29 100% Including













97.2 98.8 1.6 1.5 0.56 113.1 6.37 12.33 100%















116.0 158.5 42.5 39.8 2.14 86.2 4.54 10.61 100% Including













131.9 138.8 7.0 6.5 3.61 116.3 6.39 15.46 100% Including













141.0 158.5 17.5 16.4 3.28 143.4 7.55 17.36 100%















169.1 174.5 5.4 5.0 1.05 80.2 3.47 7.71 100% Including













169.1 171.4 2.3 2.1 1.07 158.2 6.86 14.24 100%















179.0 187.0 8.0 7.6 0.70 176.9 4.16 9.74 100% Including













179.0 182.2 3.2 3.0 1.65 205.7 9.33 19.42 100% MLND-026 Delin. 421923.7 1985862.0 701.5 124 28 175 95.4 101.8 6.3 5.9 0.59 44.2 2.46 5.15 100% Including













95.9 96.6 0.6 0.6 0.95 123.6 6.64 13.30 100%















113.6 136.0 22.5 20.8 0.82 7.8 0.77 2.17 100%















145.4 149.6 4.3 3.9 0.74 43.3 1.56 3.83 100%















161.0 170.4 9.4 8.7 0.48 16.9 1.30 2.80 100% Including













162.3 163.5 1.2 1.1 1.32 70.6 4.54 9.59 100%

Notes to Table

1) Core lengths subject to rounding.

2) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N.

3) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.

4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0132) + (Cu (%) * 1.6145) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (89% Au, 88% Ag, and 92% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna North.

5) All assay results are uncapped.

Table 7: ELG Underground drill results1,2,3,4,5



















Intercept

Drill Hole Program UTM-E (m) UTM-N

(m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Final Depth (m) From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) True Width (m) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Cu

(%) AuEq

(gpt) Core

Recovery

(%) LS-489 Infill 422128.5 1989208.9 924.5 269 -59 348 No significant results LS-495 Infill 422062.7 1989292.9 902.1 87 -67 417 255.1 257.5 2.4 1.7 0.40 17.7 1.04 2.31 100% LS-507

422222.6 1989459.1 812.6 277 -4 210 No significant results LS-508 Infill 422222.5 1989458.9 813.2 277 9 210 105.2 106.8 1.6 1.6 1.26 46.0 0.75 3.05 100%















111.8 112.8 1.1 1.0 6.89 1.9 0.01 6.94 100%















151.0 152.7 1.7 1.7 2.92 8.0 0.17 3.29 100% LS.509 Step-Out 422222.4 1989459.1 813.1 278 6 200 127.8 130.0 2.2 2.1 2.09 23.0 0.48 3.16 99% LS-510 Step-Out 422222.5 1989459.0 812.1 278 -18 220 No significant results LS-511 Step-Out 422222.4 1989459.0 811.7 278 -31 225 17.7 19.0 1.3 1.2 1.82 14.1 0.79 3.28 100% LS-512 Step-Out 422222.3 1989458.5 813.5 258 13 246 214.7 226.0 11.3 11.0 5.63 9.3 0.79 7.02 100% including













220.4 223.0 2.7 2.6 13.80 14.6 1.11 15.79 100% LS-513 Step-Out 422222.5 1989458.6 812.6 259 -3 256 109.7 113.8 4.1 3.9 10.15 8.6 0.07 10.38 100% including













110.4 111.0 0.6 0.6 19.87 17.1 0.16 20.35 100% LS-514 Step-Out 422222.4 1989458.6 813.9 259 20 249 No significant results LS-515 Step-Out 422222.5 1989458.6 813.0 259 5 228 18.7 21.4 2.7 2.6 2.15 4.7 0.16 2.47 99% LS-516 Step-Out 422197.2 1989512.3 808.5 278 -34 259 193.4 194.4 1.0 0.9 5.17 5.6 0.16 5.51 100% LS-517 Infill 422197.0 1989512.1 809.6 270 0 210 112.6 119.0 6.4 6.3 56.35 19.5 0.13 56.80 100% including













112.6 115.2 2.6 2.5 123.69 20.0 0.00 123.94 100% including













118.0 119.0 1.0 1.0 41.79 19.8 0.01 42.05 100%















134.1 135.3 1.2 1.1 6.89 31.6 0.91 8.76 100% LS-518 Infill 422197.2 1989512.0 809.1 270 -14 190 No significant results LS-519 Step-Out 422197.0 1989512.4 808.8 278 -22 231 27.0 27.9 0.9 0.8 2.32 18.6 0.05 2.64 100% LS-520 Infill 422197.4 1989511.7 809.1 258 -17 39 6.3 6.9 0.6 0.5 0.60 12.6 0.39 1.39 97% LS-521 Step-Out 422196.8 1989512.2 810.3 270 10 150 16.0 19.0 3.0 2.8 4.02 16.1 0.09 4.37 100% LS-522 Infill 422200.4 1989508.9 808.2 165 -81 330 268.4 270.6 2.2 1.3 0.49 25.5 1.48 3.21 100% LS-523 Infill 422197.7 1989513.7 811.2 313 30 90 No significant results LS-524 Infill 422199.3 1989508.2 811.3 208 30 45 8.0 10.0 2.0 1.7 7.77 7.5 0.08 8.00 100%

Notes to Table

1) Core lengths subject to rounding.

2) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N.

3) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.

4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6140) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for ELG Underground.

5) All assay results are uncapped.

Table 7 (continued): ELG Underground drill results1,2,3,4,5



















Intercept

Drill Hole Program UTM-E (m) UTM-N

(m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Final Depth (m) From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) True Width (m) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Cu

(%) AuEq

(gpt) Core

Recovery

(%) LS-525 Infill 422222.7 1989458.4 812.4 258 -17 200 No significant results LS-526 Infill 422222.7 1989458.9 812.4 268 -13 190 No significant results LS-527 Infill 422222.4 1989458.9 811.9 268 -31 198 174.8 176.3 1.6 1.3 1.53 35.8 1.47 4.36 100% SST-475 Infill 422092.6 1990075.4 1040.8 125 -39 165 130.6 137.0 6.4 5.2 2.81 2.4 0.15 3.08 100%















153.6 155.6 2.0 1.6 1.37 12.1 1.37 3.74 100% SST-476 Infill 422093.3 1990076.5 1040.5 108 -45 159 135.3 137.9 2.6 2.1 1.83 15.5 0.62 3.03 100%















143.0 146.8 3.8 2.6 2.65 12.0 0.91 4.27 100% including













143.6 144.4 0.8 0.7 5.34 20.7 1.55 8.11 100% SST-477 Infill 422093.4 1990076.3 1040.9 113 -34 160 No significant results SST-478 Infill 422092.4 1990075.1 1040.8 140 -37 170 147.9 157.0 9.1 7.5 3.84 10.4 0.34 4.53 100% SST-467 Infill 422258.6 1989845.8 902.6 339 -26 80 No significant results SST-469 Infill 422260.5 1989846.3 903.2 20 -1 70 35.7 38.2 2.5 2.5 9.42 8.7 0.44 10.24 100% including













36.8 37.5 0.7 0.7 18.37 12.2 0.54 19.39 100% SST-471 Infill 422258.2 1989845.7 903.2 310 -2 60 15.0 16.4 1.4 1.4 1.43 5.8 0.20 1.83 97% SST-472 Infill 422260.7 1989846.2 902.6 25 -20 114 68.8 70.2 1.4 1.3 2.36 1.3 0.00 2.38 100%















106.4 107.6 1.2 1.1 0.33 30.4 1.26 2.74 100% SST-473 Infill 422261.0 1989846.2 903.2 35 1 70 No significant results SST-474 Infill 422092.5 1990075.0 1041.4 145 -16 234 No significant results SST-477 Infill 422093.4 1990076.3 1040.9 113 -34 160 No significant results SST-479 Infill 422092.4 1990075.0 1041.2 150 -26 210 No significant results SST-480 Infill 422092.2 1990074.7 1041.1 159 -24 250 No significant results SST-481 Infill 422093.2 1990076.3 1040.6 126 -51 150 133.0 136.0 3.0 2.1 2.24 2.9 0.14 2.50 100% SST-482 Infill 422093.1 1990076.6 1040.4 113 -56 162 No significant results SST-483 Infill 422210.5 1990125.9 678.1 146 40 139 76.0 78.0 2.0 1.6 0.95 7.6 0.22 1.41 100%

1) Core lengths subject to rounding.

2) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N.

3) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.

4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6140) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for ELG Underground.

5) All assay results are uncapped.

Table 7 (continued): ELG Underground drill results1,2,3,4,5



















Intercept

Drill Hole Program UTM-E (m) UTM-N

(m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Final Depth (m) From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) True Width (m) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Cu

(%) AuEq

(gpt) Core

Recovery

(%) SST-484 Infill 422210.7 1990125.8 675.2 142 -6 160 63.9 70.4 6.5 6.2 3.11 4.6 0.15 3.41 100% including













66.6 67.5 0.9 0.8 11.55 10.6 0.46 12.42 100%















78.0 85.0 7.0 6.5 19.90 1.2 0.01 19.93 100% including













79.0 84.0 5.0 4.6 26.53 1.4 0.01 26.56 100% SST-485 Infill 422210.6 1990126.0 674.3 142 -39 200 75.0 81.5 6.5 5.6 6.09 4.4 0.16 6.41 100% including













80.8 81.5 0.7 0.6 26.34 3.2 0.09 26.52 100% SST-486 Infill 422210.6 1990125.9 674.9 143 -19 140 63.9 66.5 2.6 2.3 1.76 2.7 0.08 1.92 100% SST-487 Infill 422210.5 1990125.7 675.7 146 6 162 61.4 79.9 18.5 17.5 4.77 3.9 0.27 5.26 100% including













66.1 67.0 0.9 0.9 19.00 1.4 0.00 19.02 100% including













69.6 70.1 0.5 0.5 80.65 4.3 0.10 80.87 100% SST-484 Infill 422210.7 1990125.8 675.2 142 -6 160 63.9 70.4 6.5 6.2 3.11 4.6 0.15 3.41 100% including













66.6 67.5 0.9 0.8 11.55 10.6 0.46 12.42 100%















78.0 85.0 7.0 6.5 19.90 1.2 0.01 19.93 100% including













79.0 84.0 5.0 4.6 26.53 1.4 0.01 26.56 100% SST-485 Infill 422210.6 1990126.0 674.3 142 -39 200 75.0 81.5 6.5 5.6 6.09 4.4 0.16 6.41 100% SST-488 Infill 422211.3 1990126.7 675.8 116 9 165 No significant results SST-489 Infill 422211.5 1990126.6 675.0 118 -16 170 84.0 87.0 3.0 2.7 2.48 0.8 0.00 2.49 100% SST-490 Infill 422211.2 1990126.2 676.9 132 27 110 58.6 60.0 1.4 1.3 10.35 1.9 0.12 10.57 100% SST-491 Infill 422573.1 1989975.2 1000.4 281 -74 168 125.0 160.0 35.0 21.8 12.53 27.0 0.90 14.32 100% including













127.7 130.6 2.9 1.8 26.11 16.9 0.62 27.32 100% including













146.3 152.9 6.6 4.1 25.86 41.1 2.19 29.91 100% SST-492 Infill 422572.9 1989975.2 1000.3 281 -68 209 169.1 171.0 1.9 1.3 5.62 31.3 1.17 7.91 100%















177.9 186.5 8.6 5.4 5.49 41.5 2.09 9.39 100% including













180.0 183.9 3.9 2.5 9.10 81.4 4.14 16.81 100% SST-493 Infill 422573.6 1989975.2 1000.4 301 -81 189 175.8 177.2 1.3 0.7 1.59 30.1 0.88 3.40 100%

Notes to Table

1) Core lengths subject to rounding.

2) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N.

3) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.

4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6140) and use the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for ELG Underground.

5) All assay results are uncapped.

Table 8: Previously reported drilling results1,2,3,4,5,6



















Intercept

Drill Hole Program UTM-E (m) UTM-N

(m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Final Depth (m) From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) True Width (m) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Cu

(%) AuEq

(gpt) Core

Recovery

(%) MLE-003 Drill Test. 423022.8 1984429.2 1307.7 109 -51 803 618.7 679.7 60.9 NA 4.89 49.0 2.11 8.93 100%















689.3 701.3 12.0 NA 14.73 26.0 2.00 18.29 100% Including













692.6 697.0 4.4 NA 28.82 23.5 2.30 32.84 100%















753.4 771.7 18.3 NA 18.84 158.2 4.52 28.14 100% MLE26-016D Adv. Expl. 423385.0 1983907.0 1143.3



680 489.7 499.8 10.1 NA 2.58 4.6 0.46 3.38 100%















505.6 508.6 3.0 NA 2.56 9.3 0.73 3.86 100%















642.6 645.0 2.4 NA 4.58 1.4 0.04 4.66 100% MLE26-018D Adv. Expl. 423172.6 1984221.3 1205.0



533 422.8 431.7 8.8 NA 0.79 100.2 1.82 4.98 100% MLE26-019D Adv. Expl. 423385.0 1983907.0 1143.3



557 509.7 512.1 2.4 NA 2.59 10.9 1.41 4.99 100% MLE26-020 Adv. Expl. 423282.1 1984057.3 1143.1 360 -68 593 402.5 441.4 38.9 NA 2.63 17.9 1.00 4.47 99% Including













414.2 415.5 1.3 NA 36.07 67.3 2.14 40.37 100% ML21-753 Adv. Expl. 421867.8 1984351.1 1113.5 235 -75 938 836.0 847.0 11.0 NA 4.00 19.4 0.78 5.50 100% Including













845.0 846.0 1.0 NA 38.20 25.0 0.61 39.51 100% ML21-756 Adv. Expl. 421869.5 1984348.7 1113.6 351 -76 577 537.4 553.8 16.5 NA 9.75 4.2 0.56 10.71 100% Including













551.2 553.8 2.7 NA 56.50 8.2 0.75 57.82 100% SP22-004 Adv. Expl. 421892.2 1984629.5 913.8 220 -64 394 344.0 350.0 6.1 NA 19.16 29.0 0.45 20.25 100% Including













348.8 349.4 0.6 NA 184.30 25.2 0.06 184.72 100%

Notes to Table

1) Core lengths subject to rounding. NA=Not Available (true width/thickness will be determined once the geological modelling is completed).

2) Coordinates are WGS 1984 UTM Zone 14N.

3) Torex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.

4) The gold equivalent grade calculation used is as follows: AuEq = Au (gpt) + (Ag (gpt) * 0.0127) + (Cu (%) * 1.6140) and uses the same metal prices ($1,800/oz Au, $24/oz Ag, and $4.10/lb Cu) and metallurgical recoveries (90% Au, 86% Ag, and 93% Cu) used in the year-end 2025 mineral resource estimate for Media Luna.

5) All assay results are uncapped.

6) For more information on the above drilling results, please refer to the Company's press releases below, all of which are available on and :

Torex Gold Reports Results of Expansion Drilling Within Media Luna Cluster (July 7, 2022) Torex Gold Reports Results From 2023 Drilling at EPO Deposit (September 3, 2023) Torex Gold Reports Excellent Drill Results from Media Luna West and Initial Results from Media Luna East (February 24, 2025) Torex Gold Provides Q2 2026 Morelos Drilling & Exploration Update (July 13, 2026)







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Torex Gold Resources Inc.