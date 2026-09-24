Shopian Court Orders Reopening Of Siraj-Ul-Uloom

He said the institute submitted that properties were deteriorating and the government had not made proper administrative arrangements.

“It will take time to prove that everything complies fully with the Constitution of India and no unlawful acts were committed,” Iqbal noted.

The advocate said that the Judge observed that the government's material at this prima facie stage is not sufficient to justify keeping the entire institution completely shut.

“The court found that excessive power had been exercised relative to the allegations made,” he added.

However, he said that the reopening of the institution comes with a condition that the government has to constitute a three-member supervisory committee to supervise the operations.

The court has also instructed that wide publicity be given through newspapers and media so that any students who left – whether they obtained admission elsewhere or not – can return without any hindrance or barrier.

According to the notification issued by the Government, the allegations were that unlawful activities were being carried out in the institute, Advocate Bashrat Abdullah said.