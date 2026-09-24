Peer Ki Gali In South Kashmir Gets Season's First Snowfall

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Peer Ki Gali in the Pir Panjal range received the season's first snowfall on Thursday, while rainfall was reported from several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, marking a change in weather conditions after a largely dry spell.

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The snowfall was recorded in the higher reaches of Peer Ki Gali along the Mughal Road.

The weather office has, however, forecast mainly dry conditions across Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days.

According to the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, J&K is likely to experience mainly dry weather from September 25 to 27. No weather warning has been issued for September 25 and 26.

Thunderstorm, lightning and squall activity has been forecast at isolated places on September 27 and 28, while no warning has been issued for September 29 and 30.

For Srinagar, mainly clear weather is expected on September 25, 26 and 27. Partly cloudy conditions with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms are likely on September 28 and 29.

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Jammu city is also expected to remain mainly clear till September 27, followed by partly cloudy conditions with a possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms on September 28 and 29.

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The weather is likely to remain comparatively stable during the first part of the forecast period, with the possibility of localized thunderstorm activity increasing towards September 27 and 28.

The snowfall in the higher reaches is also expected to bring a further drop in temperatures, with snowfall likely to become more frequent as the season progresses.