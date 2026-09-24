Azerbaijan And Benin Sign Agreement On Mutual Visa Exemption For Diplomatic And Service Passport Holder (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin Corinne Amori Brunet.

This was stated in a post shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its“X” social media account.

The meeting focused on establishing regular political consultations between our Foreign Ministries and deepening coordination within international organizations, particularly the UN, Non-Aligned Movement, and OIC.

The sides emphasized the importance of capitalizing on mutual economic, humanitarian cooperation, and across key growth sectors.

Following the meeting, the Ministers signed the“Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Benin on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and service passports.”

This agreement establishes an institutional legal basis to facilitate high-level exchanges and advance our long-term diplomatic partnership.