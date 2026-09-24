GLOBAL Honors David Tolleson's 25 Years Of Service By Establishing Emergency Relief Award Program In His Name

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Fund Will Provide Emergency Grants to People with Down Syndrome and Their Families, With Donations Matched up to $50,000 Through December 2026

DENVER, CO, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) today announced that Vice President of Strategic Alliances David Tolleson will retire from his full-time role after dedicating 25 years of his career to serving people with Down syndrome, their families and the organizations that support them.

To honor Tolleson's extraordinary service and ensure that his commitment to helping families continues for years to come, GLOBAL is establishing the David Tolleson GLOBAL Emergency Relief Awards program. The program will initially provide multiple emergency grants of approximately $1,000 each year to people with Down syndrome and their families facing urgent and extraordinary needs.

GLOBAL has established an initial fundraising goal of $250,000 for the program. As fundraising grows, GLOBAL hopes to expand both the number and size of the awards. To help launch the effort, a generous anonymous donor has agreed to match every contribution dollar for dollar, up to $50,000, through December 31, 2027.

“It is incredibly meaningful-and so completely David-that the legacy he wants to leave is one that helps people in our community during their most difficult moments,” says Michelle Sie Whitten, GLOBAL Co-Founder, President and CEO.“David was my mentor for many years, and it was a tremendous honor to recruit him to establish and lead GLOBAL's Strategic Alliances department. At NDSC, he created a warm, welcoming and collaborative culture where a thousand flowers could bloom. He brought that same generosity of spirit to GLOBAL, strengthening our relationships, supporting our member organizations and reminding all of us that our community is strongest when we work together.”

Before joining GLOBAL in 2021, Tolleson served for 19 years as Executive Director of the National Down Syndrome Congress (NDSC). Under his leadership, NDSC expanded its national advocacy, education and family-support efforts and strengthened its Annual Convention, the nation's largest gatherings of people with Down syndrome, their families and the professionals who support them.

At GLOBAL, Tolleson created and led the Strategic Alliances department, overseeing the Foundation's growing Membership Program, membership benefits such as the GLOBAL Education and Employment Awards, quarterly GLOBAL Webinars, and numerous advocacy and resource collaborations. Through his outreach, leadership and personal relationships, he helped GLOBAL expand its network of member organizations and fostered a culture in which local organizations could learn from one another, form partnerships and strengthen programs benefiting people with Down syndrome and their families.

“Serving the Down syndrome community for the past 25 years has been one of the greatest privileges of my life,” says David Tolleson, GLOBAL Vice President of Strategic Alliances.“During my five years at GLOBAL, I have been deeply inspired by Michelle's leadership and by an organization whose advocacy has secured historic investments in research and medical care-work that has contributed to an approximately 10-year increase in life expectancy for people with Down syndrome since 2003. What Michelle has built, and what I have been privileged to help advance with our extraordinary GLOBAL team, is truly remarkable. It is just like Michelle to honor me in a way that touches my heart most: by helping people with Down syndrome and their families when they are facing their greatest challenges.”

The new award program is already inspiring support. Shawna Lucas, a longtime friend of Tolleson's, GLOBAL supporter, and the first donor to the David Tolleson GLOBAL Emergency Relief Awards, made her gift even before the program was formally announced.

“I am honored to be part of this GLOBAL campaign to raise funds for the families of self-advocates in need, says Lucas.“Growing up with a brother who had Down syndrome, I am keenly aware of the sacrifices made by families who are dealing with complex medical issues, as well as routine "life" issues. This fund will help bridge the gap when help is needed."

“David has a rare gift for making every person feel welcomed, respected and important,” says former NDSC President Marilyn Tolbert.“I have experienced firsthand how his warmth, collaborative leadership and genuine love for people with Down syndrome helped create a community where families, self-advocates and organizations could flourish. The David Tolleson GLOBAL Emergency Relief Award Program is a wonderful reflection of David's heart and a fitting way to continue his extraordinary legacy of service.”

The David Tolleson GLOBAL Emergency Relief Award Program

The new program builds upon GLOBAL's experience responding rapidly to families and organizations in crisis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, GLOBAL redirected its Education and Employment Awards to establish Emergency Relief GLOBAL Grants.

Through those efforts, GLOBAL provided emergency support to more than 200 people with Down syndrome and their families, as well as Down syndrome organizations serving communities in need. The awards helped provide groceries and other basic necessities, medical care and supplies, housing and utility assistance, transportation and emergency organizational support.

The David Tolleson GLOBAL Emergency Relief Award Program will carry this experience forward by providing timely assistance in circumstances such as:



Urgent medical, transportation or accessibility needs not covered by insurance or other programs;

The loss of housing, food or essential utilities following a family crisis or natural disaster; The death, hospitalization or sudden loss of income of a primary caregiver; including support for relocation following the unexpected death of a self-advocate's primary caregiver.

The program will begin by providing multiple grants of approximately $1,000. As additional funds are raised, GLOBAL hopes to increase the number of people served and, where circumstances warrant, the amount of assistance available.

Although he is retiring from his full-time position, Tolleson will continue his service to the community as a member of the GLOBAL Emergency Relief Committee that will review applications, help select recipients and present the awards.

“David has always seen the person behind every program, partnership and award,” Whitten continued.“This program reflects his instinct to listen, welcome people in and help wherever the need is greatest. Our goal is to raise $250,000 so that David's extraordinary legacy of compassion and service can continue to provide hope and tangible support to families experiencing the most difficult moments of their lives.”

Donations made to the David Tolleson GLOBAL Emergency Relief Award Program through December 31, 2027, will be matched dollar for dollar, up to a total of $50,000, by a generous anonymous donor.

About the Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest nonprofit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL established the first Down syndrome research institute and supports over 400 scientists and over 2,700 patients with Down syndrome from 40 states and 11 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 120 Down syndrome organizations worldwide and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, the University of Colorado Alzheimer's and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus, and the GLOBAL Adult Down Syndrome Clinic at Denver Health.

GLOBAL's widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal & Newborn Down Syndrome Information, and the award-winning magazine, Down Syndrome World TM. GLOBAL also organizes the annual AcceptAbility Gala in Washington D.C., and the annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Attachments



GLOBAL Emergency Relief Award Program - In Loving Memory of Jack (Jay) W Serig, Jr. David Tolleson Honored with GLOBAL Emergency Relief Award Program

CONTACT: Alex Lee Global Down Syndrome Foundation (720) 548-5631...