Glow Beauty Hair Rebrands As Greedy Haircare With Updated Signature Brush

Marissa Larson, Founder of Greedy Haircare

Founded by hairstylist Marissa Larson, the brand enters a more refined chapter with updated brush designs, refreshed packaging and new Chili Red color way.

- Marissa Larson, Founder of Greedy Haircare

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Glow Beauty Hair, the hairbrush brand founded by professional hairstylist Marissa Larson, has rebranded as Greedy Haircare. Launched on Sept. 18, the new identity reflects Larson's growth as a female founder and her evolving vision for the brand, pairing a more refined presentation with updates to its signature detangling brush.

Larson created Glow after struggling to find the brush she wanted to use behind the chair. Its metal bristles and intentional drainage hole became defining features of the original design. Over the past four years, the brand has sold more than 100,000 brushes and has been carried by retailers including Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters and Revolve. The brush is also stocked in salons across the country.

“Greedy is Glow, grown up,” said Larson, founder of Greedy Haircare.“I've grown as a founder, and I wanted the brand to reflect that growth. The brush our customers love is still at the center, with more care in the details and a clearer sense of who we are. Greedy is about feeling confident in wanting better for yourself, down to the things you use every day.”

That perspective shapes the new identity, from the brush's finish to its packaging. Greedy's philosophy encourages women to expect thoughtful design, quality and more enjoyment from their everyday routines.

The updated Greedy Detangling Brush retains the recognizable metal bristles, cushioned pad and intentional drainage hole of the original Glow Beauty hairbrush. Its stainless steel bristles now measure 18 mm, extended from the original 12 mm. A double-coat glossy finish and a custom Greedy logo on the handle complete the design update.

The collection brings back Chocolate, Ballerina Pink and Glow OG Cream, while introducing Chili Red. A Mini Detangling Brush is also offered in Ballerina Pink. Refreshed packaging accompanies the collection, bringing the new identity to familiar customer favorites.

The full-size Greedy Detangling Brush is priced at $37. Customers can visit the website for current availability across the collection.

About Greedy Haircare

Greedy Haircare, formerly Glow Beauty Hair, is a hair tool brand founded by professional hairstylist Marissa Larson. Created from her experience behind the chair, the brand designs brushes for salon and everyday use, with an emphasis on thoughtful details and considered design. Its signature detangling brush features stainless steel bristles, a cushioned pad and an intentional drainage hole. Learn more at greedyhaircare.

Paul Bartholomew

Greedy Haircare

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Glow Beauty Hair Rebrands as Greedy Haircare With Updated Signature Brush News Provided By Greedy Haircare September 24, 2026, 22:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care



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