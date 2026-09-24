Masons Of California Surpass $3 Million In Donations To Youth Baseball Programs Through Masons4mitts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2026 Campaign Raises $345,000 and Provides 17,250 Mitts Statewide Through Partnerships with the Giants, Dodgers, Padres and Angels

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Masons of California proudly announced that the 2026 Masons4Mitts campaign raised a statewide record $345,000 this season for its four Major League Baseball partners, pushing the program beyond $3 million raised since its launch in 2009. This year's contributions delivered 17,250 brand-new baseball mitts, bringing the campaign's all-time total to more than 151,000 mitts for children from underserved communities.

Since 2009, Masons4Mitts has been the signature fundraising campaign of the Masons of California. Partnering with team foundations at the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres, the campaign helps youth participate in enrichment programs, giving them access to summer experiences with structure, mentorship and movement that research shows can help close the“summer slide” when away from school. While the mitt is largely symbolic, Masons4Mitts is a key partner in providing kids with a safe place to play, learn teamwork, and build habits around nutrition and academics. Today, it is the largest single donor to many of these team foundations.

“Surpassing $3 million is an incredible milestone, but what matters most is what those dollars represent for youth across California,” said Doug Ismail, president of the California Masonic Foundation.“For nearly two decades, Masons throughout the state have rallied around Masons4Mitts because it gives kids access to safe, supportive programs where they can stay active, build confidence and continue learning during the summer. We're grateful to our Major League Baseball partners for helping us turn that commitment into an impact that continues to grow year after year.”

2026 Regional Highlights

In Northern California, the Masons of California presented a regional record $163,775 donation to the Giants Community Fund, providing 8,189 mitts for Junior Giants players. Presented in honor of longtime Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow as he prepares to retire at the end of the 2026 season, the gift was the largest single-year Masons4Mitts contribution ever made to the Giants Community Fund. With this year's contribution, Northern California Masons have donated over $1.6 million through the partnership since 2009, providing more than 80,600 mitts. The 2026 check presentation took place at Oracle Park on September 22 featuring Junior Giants players, California Masonic Foundation President Doug Ismail, Grand Master Garrett Chan, Prince Hall Masons of California Grand Master Robert Eagle-Spirit, Prince Hall Masons of California Deputy Grand Master Aaron Washington, Masons of California Grand Secretary Allan Casalou, and California Masonic Foundation Board Chairman, Mark McNee.

In Los Angeles, the fraternity set a new regional high with $86,436 raised this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, enough to provide 4,322 mitts for local youth. Since 2015, the Los Angeles Masons4Mitts partnership has raised $687,440, equivalent to approximately 34,372 mitts. The 2026 check presentation was held on September 8 with the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. Presenters included California Masonic Foundation President Doug Ismail, Grand Master Garrett Chan, and Prince Hall Masons of California Grand Master Robert Eagle-Spirit.

In San Diego, Masons4Mitts raised $31,168, providing 1,558 mitts this season. Since 2015, Masons in this region have donated more than $365,274, delivering 18,264 mitts through the Padres Foundation. The 2026 check presentation took place on August 24 at Petco Park, with California Masonic Foundation President Doug Ismail, Grand Master Garrett Chan, and Prince Hall Grand Master Robert Eagle-Spirit presenting on behalf of the fraternity.

In Orange County, the fraternity also reached a regional record, contributing $63,599 and providing 3,194 mitts for young ballplayers. Since 2018, the region has raised $355,294, resulting in 17,765 mitts delivered through its partnership with the Angels Baseball Foundation. The 2026 check presentation, held on September 15 at Angel Stadium, featured California Masonic Foundation President Doug Ismail, California Masonic Foundation Board Member Ralph Shelton, Junior Grand Warden Charles Cross, and Masons4Mitts Ambassadors James Segerstrom and Jamie Barr.

Masons4Mitts is just one example of the Masons of California's enduring commitment to youth education and opportunity. The fraternity also supports Investment in Success Scholarships, which aid high school seniors overcoming challenges on their path to higher education; a statewide partnership with Raising a Reader, which brings vital literacy programs to underserved elementary schools; and the Johnny Ritchey Scholarship Program with the Padres Foundation, which helps first-generation, underserved students pursue their college dreams.

About the Masons of California

Freemasonry is the world's first and largest fraternal organization, guided by the enduring belief that everyone has the responsibility to make the world a better place. For 300 years, Freemasonry has enhanced and strengthened the character of its members by providing opportunities for fellowship, charity, and the search for truth-within themselves and the larger world. Through Freemasonry, we make true friends, improve ourselves, and make a positive impact on our communities. The Masons of California have approximately 32,000 members and more than 330 lodges located throughout the state. The California Masonic Foundation is committed to making a profound difference in our local community and touches the lives of thousands of Californians each year. Learn more at freemason.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Masons4Mitts

Since 2009, Masons4Mitts has been the signature public fundraising campaign of the Masons of California. Working with community fund partners at the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, L.A. Angels, and San Diego Padres, Masons4Mitts allows members of the fraternity to donate funds to purchase and deliver high-quality, leather baseball mitts to young ballplayers throughout the state-many of whom do not have access to such equipment otherwise. Through Masons4Mitts, young players are provided with a safe place to learn and play the game, develop collaboration skills, learn about health and nutrition, build productive study habits, and more. Masons4Mitts has raised more than $2.3 million for youth baseball programs since 2009 and is the largest single sponsor to many of its MLB partners' community funds. Learn more at masons4mitts.org.

About the Giants Community Fund

The Giants Community Fund uses baseball and softball to promote health, education and character development to propel youth in underserved regions to be positive forces in their communities. The Fund, a 501(c)(3) public charity, is managed by a volunteer Board of Directors and sustained by contributions from individuals, businesses and foundations through a number of special partnerships and fundraisers. Since its inception in 1991, the Fund has donated $52 million to community efforts and has served more than 500,000 youth. For additional information on the Giants Community Fund, visit giantscommunityfund.org and follow on social media - X | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn.

About the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) tackles the most pressing problems facing Los Angeles with a mission to improve education, health care, homelessness, and social justice for all Angelenos. Reimagined in 2013, LADF has since raised over $154 million, including a $50 million pledge in 2024 by its Chairman Mark Walter and Dodgers Ownership, marking the largest contribution ever from an MLB ownership group to the organization's charitable partner. Under its new strategic plan,“Lasting Impact for Los Angeles,” LADF is amplifying best practices, scaling solutions, growing its capacity and refining its work with investments exceeding $60 million in its programs and grants to local organizations. To date, LADF has positively impacted over 10 million youth. LADF is the proud recipient of ESPN's Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year, Robert Wood Johnson Sports Award, Beyond Sport's Sport for Reduced Racial Inequalities Collective Impact Award, and the Aspen Institute Project Play Champion. To learn more, visit Dodgers.com/LADF and join the conversation on Instagra, , and Faceboo.

About Padres Foundation

The Padres Foundation, established in 1995, is the primary source of funding for the club's outreach initiatives in the areas of children's health and wellness, education, youth baseball/softball, military and first responders. The Foundation raises funds through a number of programs throughout the year in which fans can participate, including the 50/50 Raffle, Shirts Off Their Backs, Padres Foundation Garage Sale, Online Auctions and many others. For more information on the Padres Foundation, including how you can get involved, visit .

About Angels Baseball Foundation

The Angels Baseball Foundation was established in 2004 under Arte and Carole Moreno. Together with the Los Angeles Angels, the two organizations have contributed more than $24 million in value toward local causes. Each year, the Angels Baseball Foundation rewards community organizations with grants to benefit their individual needs and to support programs that impact our youth. The Foundation focuses on improving education, healthcare, arts and sciences, as well as community-related youth programs and military engagement throughout the region. For more information about the Angels Baseball Foundation visit Angels.com/community.

Media Contact

Andy Vernier

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