INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against The Simply Good Foods Company And Announces Opportunity For Investors With Substantial Losses To Lead Class Action Lawsuit Before October 13, 2026 Deadline - SMPL

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Simply Good Foods class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

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CASE ALLEGATIONS: Simply Good Foods sells consumer packaged foods and snacking products under its various brands.

The Simply Good Foods class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and misleading statements because they failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to Simply Good Foods' business, operations, and financial condition, which were known to or recklessly disregarded by defendants: (i) that Simply Good Foods had lost key managerial personnel following the acquisition of Only What You Need, Inc. (“OWYN”) necessary for the successful integration of the acquired OWYN assets, impairing Simply Good Foods' ability to achieve the acquisition's purported strategic initiatives and financial and operational targets; (ii) that Simply Good Foods had materially increased its general and administrative spending to compensate for the loss of key managerial personnel, leading to an inefficient and bloated organizational structure and the lack of clear and cohesive strategic priorities for its OWYN segment; (iii) that the addition of a new pea protein supplier for OWYN formulations prior to the acquisition had created significant product quality issues which had negatively impacted the taste, texture, and shelf-life of OWYN products, leading to negative product reviews, depressed consumer sales, and the loss of important distributor relationships; (iv) that, in an effort to boost sales in the short-term, Simply Good Foods had offered discounts and engaged in other promotional activities for OWYN products above its historical practices, eroding Simply Good Foods' margins but failing to achieve the desired sales turnaround; (v) that, in order to stem the margin erosion being suffered in its OWYN segment, Simply Good Foods had cut brand support and marketing for OWYN, further depressing product sales; and (vii) as a result of the above, the OWYN acquisition had largely failed to achieve its key strategic goals, the integration of OWYN had run into severe operational and execution problems, and the business and operational results for Simply Good Foods' OWYN segment had been materially negatively impacted, undermining the acquisition's economic rationale.

On October 23, 2025, Simply Good Foods issued a release reporting financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ending August 30, 2025, revealing that Simply Good Foods' OWYN segment had in fact suffered a slowdown in sales growth. During the related earnings call, defendant Geoff E. Tanner revealed that end user consumption of OWYN branded products had declined due to a previously undisclosed product quality issue. Specifically, Tanner explained that“a raw material sourcing decision for pea protein,” which predated the close of the OWYN acquisition but was implemented shortly thereafter, had“resulted in taste and texture issues” as the products aged, leading to negative product ratings and reviews and depressed sales for OWYN. Simply Good Foods also provided disappointing 2026 net sales guidance in the range of negative 2% to positive 2%, a decline in the rate of growth of at least 75% from the 9% net sales growth Simply Good Foods had reported for fiscal 2025. On this news, the price of Simply Good Foods common stock fell more than 17%.

Then, on April 9, 2026, Simply Good Foods announced its second quarter of 2026 earnings results, revealing that OWYN's quarterly sales had contracted by nearly 17% year-over-year. Simply Good Foods further revealed a $187 million impairment charge against its OWYN brand intangible assets and slashed its 2026 net sales outlook to a range of negative 7% to negative 10%. On this news, the price of Simply Good Foods common stock fell more than 27% over a two-day trading period.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Simply Good Foods common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Simply Good Foods class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Simply Good Foods class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Simply Good Foods class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Simply Good Foods class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

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