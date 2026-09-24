Firefly AGM Date And Closing Date For Director Nominations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PERTH, Australia, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX/TSX: FFM) (or the) advises, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, that the Annual General Meeting () of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 24 November 2026.

Details of how shareholders can participate in the AGM will be provided with the Notice of Meeting to be released in due course.

An item of business at the AGM will be the election and re-election of directors. In accordance with article 7.5 of the Company's Constitution, the closing date for receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director is Tuesday, 6 October 2026.

Any nominations must be received at the Company's registered office by 5:00pm (AWST) on Tuesday, 6 October 2026.

For further information regarding FireFly Metals Ltd please visit the ASX platform (ASX:FFM) or the Company's website .

Authorised by the Board of Directors.

Laura Noonan-Crowe

Company Secretary

FireFly Metals Ltd

+61 8 9220 9030

...

