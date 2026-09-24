Horowitz Center's 21St Season Brings Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall Talent To Howard County

COLUMBIA, MD, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Community College's (HCC) Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center 2026-2027 performing arts season offers HCC students opportunities to learn from a Queen Elisabeth Competition silver medalist and to perform for a Metropolitan Opera soprano over two weeks this fall.

Violinist Keng-Yuan Tseng and soprano Leah Hawkins will take the stage at the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center and lead public masterclasses for HCC performing arts students. Their appearances are part of the HCC Concert Series, which anchors a 21st season featuring more than 60 performances, screenings and exhibitions across the college's arts programs.

Tseng, a silver medalist at the Queen Elisabeth Competition and professor of violin at the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University, has performed at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center. He will lead a masterclass on Friday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m., before presenting“Tradition and Transformation: Mozart, Beethoven and Brahms” on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m.

Hawkins, a graduate of Morgan State University, Yale University and an alumna of the Metropolitan Opera's Lindemann Young Artist Development Program, has sung Musetta in La bohème at the Metropolitan Opera and made her debut there as Leonora in Il trovatore. The Metropolitan Opera presented Hawkins with its Beverly Sills Artist Award in 2024, following her receipt of the Marian Anderson Award in 2023. Hawkins will perform a voice recital on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 8 p.m., and return on Friday, Oct. 16, at noon, for a masterclass open to students and the public.

“The 2026-27 season invites our students and audiences into a wonderfully diverse musical world,” said Hsien-Ann Meng, professor of music and director of the HCC Concert Series.“From the expressive beauty of Chinese art songs to 12 hands at a single piano, there is something to discover at every turn. No passport or suitcase required.”

More Season Highlights

HCC Concert Series



The fifth annual Music Alumni Spotlight Concert brings graduates back to campus on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 4 p.m.

Other faculty programs include“Perspectives: Stylistic Synthesis and Musical Identity in Chinese Art Songs” on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m.

“Excursions: Around the World with Patagonia Winds” on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 4 p.m. “88 Keys, Countless Hands ” on Sunday, April 11, at 4 p.m.

HCC Theatre

The HCC Theatre program presents Thornton Wilder's Our Town Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 19–22, following its fall production Oct. 8–11.

Musical Theatre

“Changing Tunes: A Broadway Celebration” comes to the Horowitz Center on Sunday, April 18, at 4 p.m.

HCC Dance



The annual Dance Showcase features nine original works, with performances on Friday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 7, at 2 and 7 p.m. The HCC Dance Company Concert follows on Friday, March 12, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 13, at 2 and 7 p.m.

Children's Theatre

“Mouse on the Move” returns to the Horowitz Center Dec. 12–20, featuring HCC students in an Imagination Stage play.

Film



The Columbia Film Society presents 10 weekends of film for $35. A horror film discussion series explores nearly 80 years of the genre, from Nosferatu to The Others, with six screenings remaining on select Fridays at 7 p.m.

For the complete season calendar and event information, please visit: HowardCC.edu/HorowitzCenter/Season

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