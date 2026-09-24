Operation K9 Companion Finds New Home At 98.9 The Bull, Carrying Forward Seattle Radio Tradition Supporting Veterans

Northwest Battle Buddies

Shannon Walker, Founder of Northwest Battle Buddies

Northwest Battle Buddies Service Dog

After six years with 100.7 The Wolf, the annual Northwest Battle Buddies campaign will continue Nov. 9–13 with Tanner & Friends

- Shannon Walker, Founder of Northwest Battle BuddiesSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What began six years ago on one Seattle country radio station is finding a new home across the dial as the local radio community comes together to continue a tradition supporting Veterans battling PTSD.Northwest Battle Buddies announced that Operation K9 Companion, its annual Veterans Week fundraising campaign launched with longtime Seattle radiopersonality Matt McAllister and 100.7 The Wolf in 2020, will continue this year with Tanner & Friends on 98.9 The Bull.The move marks a new chapter for a campaign that has become an annual tradition on Seattle country radio. Rather than ending with McAllister's departure from The Wolf, Operation K9 Companion is crossing station lines, with McAllister handing the baton to Tanner & Friends and 98.9 The Bull.“We are incredibly grateful and excited to see Operation K9 Companion continue with Tanner & Friends and 98.9 The Bull,” said Shannon Walker, founder of Northwest Battle Buddies.“What Matt started six years ago has grown into something that means so much to our organization, the Veterans we serve and the community that has rallied around them. To see another station step forward and carry that tradition forward is incredibly meaningful. At the end of the day, this has always been about serving Veterans, and we are thrilled that their stories will continue to have a place on the airwaves.”From Nov. 9–13, Veteran graduates of Northwest Battle Buddies will join Tanner & Friends on air to share their personal stories and the impact their service dogs have had on their lives, while listeners will be invited to support the nonprofit's mission of providing professionally trained service dogs to Veterans battling PTSD.For McAllister, the campaign's continuation beyond his tenure at The Wolf means something he helped establish can keep growing while remaining centered on the mission that inspired it.“Operation K9 Companion has always been about the Veterans and giving them a platform to tell their stories while giving our listeners a way to make a realdifference,” McAllister said.“It has been incredibly rewarding to watch this campaign grow over the years, and I couldn't be more excited to hand the baton to Tanner & Friends and 98.9 The Bull. I know they'll run with it, and I'm grateful that Operation K9 Companion will continue bringing the Seattle country community together in support of Northwest Battle Buddies and the Veterans they serve.”Northwest Battle Buddies provides professionally trained service dogs to Veterans battling PTSD, helping them regain their freedom and independence. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has provided more than 300 Veterans with professionally trained service dogs.Each Northwest Battle Buddies service dog undergoes more than five months of intensive training before being carefully matched with a Veteran handler. TheVeteran and service dog then complete five additional weeks of training and bonding together, creating a partnership designed to help the Veteran navigate the challenges of living with PTSD and regain greater freedom and independence.Operation K9 Companion will air Nov. 9–13, 2026, on Tanner & Friends on 98.9 The Bull. Additional campaign details will be announced ahead of Veterans Week.###

Leigh-Anne Anderson

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Operation K9 Companion Finds New Home at 98.9 The Bull, Carrying Forward Seattle Radio Tradition Supporting Veterans News Provided By Anderson PR September 24, 2026, 22:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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