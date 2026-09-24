AZ Foothills' 2026 local-choice list included Phillips Law Group in its large law firm category.

Arizona Foothills Magazine's December 2025/2026 winners list named the Phoenix-based firm in its 2026 large-law-firm category.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AZ Foothills' Best of Our Valley 2026 winners list, posted December 12, 2025, named Phoenix-based Phillips Law Group Best Large Law Firm. The published 2026 designation places the firm in the program's large-law-firm category and provides a locally attributed milestone for Phillips Law Group – Injury Lawyers.The recognition appears in Arizona Foothills Magazine's annual Best of Our Valley program. The publisher describes its honorees as people, places, and businesses chosen by locals who experience the Valley every day. Within that local-choice framework, the winners list identifies Phillips Law Group in the category designated for large law firms.The entry is an organization-level designation rather than an individual attorney recognition. Its published wording identifies the firm's category by size through the parenthetical“(23 +),” keeping the acknowledgment tied to the exact classification used in the winners list.The December publication date gives the recognition a clear historical setting: the publisher posted the 2026 winners list in December 2025. The category name is retained as published, preserving the specific designation recorded by the program rather than broadening it into a general statement about the firm or its work.Phillips Law Group welcomes the acknowledgment from a Valley-focused publication and the local audience represented by the program. The firm's inclusion allows the recognition to be shared as a discrete piece of 2026 publisher news, with its source, timing, and category plainly identified.This historical, local-choice recognition is a publisher-attributed category designation; it is not a ranking, a guarantee of results, or a statement of present status.ABOUT PHILLIPS LAW GROUP – INJURY LAWYERSPhillips Law Group – Injury Lawyers is an Arizona personal injury law firm serving individuals and families affected by negligence. The firm handles matters involving motor vehicle collisions, commercial trucking crashes, wrongful death, premises liability, and other serious injuries. Check out client feedback and Phillips Law Group reviews to see what past clients say.Phillips Law Group – Injury Lawyers3101 N Central Ave #1500Phoenix, AZ 85012(602) 288-1591

Olivia Lemorrocco

Phillips Law Group – Injury Lawyers

(602) 222-2222

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AZ Foothills' 'Best of Our Valley 2026' Names Phillips Law Group Best Large Law Firm News Provided By Brainspike Marketing LLC September 24, 2026, 22:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law



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