Inteveo Ecolink Earns Applied Systems Certification

Inteveo EcoLink earns Applied Systems Vendor Certification for its integration with Applied Epic and EZLynx.

EcoLink joins the inaugural class of Applied-certified integrations, embedding voice, messaging, e-signature, and AI workflows into Applied Epic and EZLynx.

- Sean Darwish, Chief Executive Officer, Inteveo EcoLinkAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Inteveo, LLC today announced that its EcoLink platform has been certified under the newly launched Applied SystemsVendor Certification Program, joining the program's inaugural class of certified integrations. The certification validates EcoLink's secure, deep integration with Applied Epicand EZLynx, giving insurance agencies a trusted, faster path to unify phone, messaging, and daily workflow inside the systems they already run their business on.Inteveo EcoLink is a leading provider of integration and unified-communications technology for insurance agencies, purpose-built to bridge RingCentral and other top-tier telephony systems directly with core Applied Epic and EZLynx. The instant a customer connects, a unique AI-driven routing engine directs the call to the account agent and populates a complete record on a live, central dashboard - call history, activities, policies, messaging, agent notes, and attachments. Transcriptions and e-signed documents archive automatically, and every interaction syncs back to the agency management system for a continuous, auditable compliance chain. EcoLink IQ drives growth and retention by turning every conversation into actionable next steps - for a faster, smarter, optimal customer experience and stronger ROI."Insurance has always been a relationship business - earned one conversation at a time," said Sean Darwish, Chief Executive Officer of Inteveo EcoLink. "That's why we pursued certification in Applied's Vendor Certification Program: so the moment a customer calls or texts, the agent has full context, and every interaction flows straight back into Applied Epic and EZLynx. Our customers should never have to choose between modern communication and a single source of truth. Now they don't."Certification under the Applied Systems Vendor Certification Program follows a rigorous onboarding and validation process, confirming that each integration meets Applied's standards for quality, reliability, and security before it reaches an agency. Certified integrations activate quickly, require no additional purchase from Applied, and stay current with the latest Applied Epic releases - giving mutual customers a trusted, low-friction way to bring EcoLink into their operations.EcoLink is available today to Applied Epic and EZLynx agencies. To see the platform or request activation, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" inteve. Inteveo will also preview its forthcoming EcoLink One platform - the most advanced operating system ever built for insurance agencies, where communications, AI, workflow, and cybersecurity finally work as one - at Applied Net 2026 in Washington, D.C.About InteveoInteveo, LLC, headquartered in Austin, Texas, builds integrated communications and operational technology purpose-built for insurance agencies. Its EcoLink platform unifies voice, messaging, e-signature, and AI-driven workflow directly inside leading agency management systems - giving agencies one place to serve customers, capture every interaction, and grow. Learn more at inteveo and inteveo.About Applied SystemsApplied Systems is the current that connects the insurance value chain. As the world's largest provider of insurance software, Applied connects agencies, brokers, and carriers across the global flow of risk, orchestrating data, intelligence, and action at every connection.Applied, Applied Epic, and EZLynx are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc. RingCentral is a trademark of RingCentral, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.Media ContactPress & Marketing · Inteveo, LLC ·... · (512) 501-6009# # #

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Inteveo EcoLink Earns Applied Systems Certification News Provided By Inteveo EcoLink, LLC. September 24, 2026, 22:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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