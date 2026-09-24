USW Welcomes Canadian Steel Commitment For North Coast Transmission Line

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURNABY, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott Lunny, USW Western Canada Director, welcomes today's commitment from David Eby and the BC NDP to introduce“Built in B.C. and Canada” procurement rules for public infrastructure projects and released the following statement:

“Using public dollars to buy Canadian steel, wood, aluminum and other materials will support our industries, strengthen our economy and keep good jobs here at home.

“We're particularly pleased to see David Eby and the BC NDP's commitment to use Canadian steel for the North Coast Transmission Line and direction to BC Hydro to build 70% of Phase 1 towers and 100% of Phase 2 towers with Canadian steel. At a time when our workers and industries are facing significant trade uncertainty, governments should be using every tool available to support Canadian workers and Canadian production.

“But where we buy materials is only part of the equation. The USW continues to call on all candidates and parties to ensure public procurement also gives preference to unionized workplaces and includes prevailing-wage requirements.

“Public dollars should create good, family-supporting union jobs with fair wages, strong benefits and high safety standards. We must make sure governments and corporations build and buy Canadian, and that we expand unionization and support working families.”

For more information:

Scott Lunny, USW Western Canada Director, 604-329-5308,...

Brett Barden, USW Communications, 604-445-6956,...