MAK Acquisition Delivers Notice Of Breach To Uniuni

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAK Acquisition Corp. (TSX: MAK.U) (“MAK”) announced today that it has delivered a notice of breach to Uni Express Inc. (“UniUni”) pursuant to the purchase agreement (the“Purchase Agreement”) among MAK and UniUni governing the proposed reverse take-over by MAK of UniUni (the“Proposed Transaction”). Pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, UniUni agreed to operate its business within certain specified parameters during the interim period, including a defined maximum cumulative pre-tax loss. Since the announcement of the Proposed Transaction, UniUni's business and financial performance has deteriorated. MAK believes this constitutes a material breach of the Purchase Agreement.

The delivery of the notice of breach triggers a 15 business day cure period during which UniUni may cure the breach. If UniUni is unable to cure the breach within such period, MAK intends to exercise its rights to terminate the Purchase Agreement.

About MAK Acquisition Corp.

MAK is a special purpose acquisition corporation focused on niche-market businesses providing critical solutions, with strong revenue retention and diversified customer bases. MAK is an exempted company formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands. MAK completed its initial public offering in October 2025 and its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols“MAK.U” and“MAK.WT”. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” (collectively,“Forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to the Company's qualifying acquisition. This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as“may”,“would”,“should”,“could”,“expect”,“intend”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“plan”,“foresee”,“believe”, or“continue”, the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. Economic and geopolitical uncertainties, including regional conflicts and wars, including potential impacts of sanctions, may also heighten the impact of certain factors described herein. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Forward-looking information is based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Although the forward-looking information contained herein is based upon what we believe are reasonable assumptions, investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the strategic review process may not result in a transaction on suitable terms, or at all, and the other risk factors described in detail under“Risk Factors” of the Company's final long form prospectus dated October 22, 2025 and the Company's preliminary long form prospectus dated June 10, 2026.

Consequently, all of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein represents our expectations as of the date hereof or as of the date it is otherwise stated to be made, as applicable, and is subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Ross Marshall

Phone: 416.526.1563

Email: ...