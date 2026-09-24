Kayeh AI Names Conflict Transformation Strategist Dana Eyre, Phd, As Advisor

The Kayeh thought space maps claims in a conversation to help moderators find consensus

Former UN policy advisor and Hoover Institution Visiting Scholar will help civic and international organizations use Kayeh's technology to build consensus

- Dana EyreWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kayeh AI, which builds a patented platform that measures where people agree and where they diverge, today announced that Dana Eyre, PhD, has joined the company as an advisor. Eyre has spent four decades on conflict transformation, from civic dialogue programs in Iraq to UN peacebuilding in Kosovo. He will lead introductions and advise on deployments with civic organizations, governments, and multilateral institutions that are seeking to reach agreement on polarized issues, both within local communities and between nations.Most tools that analyze public conversation, including sentiment and social-listening platforms, measure only convergence, the places where people already agree. Kayeh's method (U.S. Patent No. 11,995,408) also measures divergence, showing facilitators where positions separate and which shared principles might connect them. The platform maps a conversation onto a coordinate system called the Thought Space. It produces a consensus score that tracks whether a dialogue is moving toward or away from agreement while it is still underway.That capability addresses a problem Eyre has worked on directly for most of his career. As a Senior Advisor with the U.S. Agency for International Development in Baghdad from 2003 to 2005, he led the team that developed the Coalition Provisional Authority's Civic Education Plan. Its associated Civic Dialogue Program held more than 25,000 Iraqi-led small-group sessions with more than 750,000 participants. Programs at that scale depend on knowing which conversations close the distance between people and which do not. That has usually been measured after the fact, through surveys and facilitator reports.Eyre has also built the kind of analytical tools Kayeh represents. As Principal Social Scientist at System of Systems Analytics from 2012 to 2021, he led the social science and design work on a $40 million software program that applied computational modeling to complex human problems. At Oxford University's Centre for International Studies, he developed a framework he calls "social change leadership communications," which focuses on countering polarization and radicalization in contested environments. His work bridges field practice and computational social science, the same gap Kayeh is trying to close.In his role with Kayeh, Eyre will help the company identify civic and international partners and shape how the platform is introduced into sensitive dialogue settings. He will also advise on pilots with organizations working on divisive local and international issues. He has already begun introducing Kayeh to civic organizations in Southern California and around the world."Dana has run civic dialogue at a scale very few people ever have, in places where getting it wrong carried real consequences," said Lawrence Au, CEO of Kayeh AI. "He also spent close to a decade building software that models human behavior in conflict, so he understands both what facilitators need and what the technology can realistically deliver. That combination is why civic and international organizations take his calls, and it's already shaping which partners we approach and how we introduce the platform to them.""The civic dialogue program in Iraq brought hundreds of thousands of people into small-group sessions, and one of the hardest questions was always whether a given conversation was closing distance or just letting people restate positions," said Eyre. "Most of our evidence came from facilitator judgment and follow-up surveys. Kayeh measures divergence directly in the text of the conversation itself, giving facilitators something to work from while the dialogue is still happening. Whether the setting is a city council or a negotiation between states, that kind of evidence makes deliberation more honest. That's the reason I agreed to advise the company."About Dana EyreEyre is a Visiting Scholar at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, where he leads the socio-cognitive analysis and strategy effort for the Human Security Project. Since 2006 he has been principal of Eyre & Associates, advising corporate and public-sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the UN system on social change, conflict transformation, peacebuilding, and strategic communications. That work includes campaigns with combined budgets exceeding $575 million. He served three years as a senior policy advisor with the United Nations Mission in Kosovo, including as deputy head of its economic policy office, and was a senior mentor on DARPA's COMPOEX social and political modeling project. His career also includes 26 years of active and reserve service as a U.S. Army infantry and civil affairs officer, among them a posting as Chief of Plans for the Joint Civil-Military Task Force in Bosnia-Herzegovina. He held a Jennings Randolph Senior Fellowship at the United States Institute of Peace. He also spent 16 years as faculty and political advisor at Canada's Pearson Peacekeeping Centre, where he mentored NATO and European general officers on peacebuilding. He has taught at the Naval Postgraduate School and the United States Military Academy at West Point. He holds a PhD in sociology from Stanford University, an MSc in organizational behavior, development, and change from Chapman University, and a BA from San Jose State University.About Kayeh AIKayeh AI builds AI for consensus. Its patented platform (U.S. Patent No. 11,995,408) measures both convergence and divergence in conversations, enabling organizations to surface shared principles, generate bridging content, and track progress toward agreement. Kayeh is offering beta access to civic institutions, UN and multilateral bodies, NGOs, trust and safety teams, and enterprises working through contested issues. Kayeh AI is a DBA of Pangea Social, Inc. Learn more at kayeh.

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Kayeh AI Names Conflict Transformation Strategist Dana Eyre, PhD, as Advisor News Provided By Kayeh September 24, 2026, 22:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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