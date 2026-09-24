Inabnit Law Office Attorney Steps Away From Partnership To Represent Injured Montanans

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Elijah L. Inabnit turned down a partnership track at a defense firm to represent plaintiffs in personal injury and medical malpractice cases.

- Rachel and Elijah InabnitMISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elijah L. Inabnit, an attorney at Inabnit Law Office, PLLC in Missoula, has shifted his legal practice toward representing injured clients after years spent defending hospitals, doctors, negligent drivers, and trucking companies in medical malpractice and personal injury cases. In 2025, while under consideration for partnership at his former firm, Inabnit chose to represent plaintiffs in these cases instead. He now handles auto accident claims, commercial motor vehicle cases, medical malpractice matters, and construction defect disputes for clients throughout Montana.Inabnit earned his law degree from the University of Montana School of Law in 2017 and clerked for two years under Dana L. Christensen, then-chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana. He then spent several years as an associate at a Missoula defense firm, representing hospitals and doctors in medical malpractice cases, major trucking companies in accident litigation, and large corporations in civil disputes. That work included defending hospitals, doctors, negligent drivers, and trucking companies in medical malpractice and personal injury litigation.Inabnit now applies that background on behalf of injured Montanans. At Inabnit Law Office, clients speak directly with an attorney when they call. The firm also maintains a family law practice, handled by attorney Rachel G. Inabnit.For more information, contact Inabnit Law Office, PLLC at (406) 201-1305.About the Company: Inabnit Law Office, PLLC is a Missoula, Montana law firm that provides civil litigation, personal injury, medical malpractice, and family lawrepresentation, including divorce, parenting plans, and mediation services, for clients across Montana.Business name: Inabnit Law Office, PLLCAddress: 317 E Spruce St, Missoula, MT 59802City: MissoulaState: MTZip code: 59807Phone number: (406) 201-1305.

Rachel and Elijah Inabnit

Inabnit Law Office, PLLC

+1 406-201-1305

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Inabnit Law Office Attorney Steps Away From Partnership to Represent Injured Montanans News Provided By Inabnit Law Office, PLLC September 24, 2026, 22:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.