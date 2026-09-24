Inabnit Law Office Attorney Steps Away From Partnership To Represent Injured Montanans
Inabnit earned his law degree from the University of Montana School of Law in 2017 and clerked for two years under Dana L. Christensen, then-chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana. He then spent several years as an associate at a Missoula defense firm, representing hospitals and doctors in medical malpractice cases, major trucking companies in accident litigation, and large corporations in civil disputes. That work included defending hospitals, doctors, negligent drivers, and trucking companies in medical malpractice and personal injury litigation.
Inabnit now applies that background on behalf of injured Montanans. At Inabnit Law Office, clients speak directly with an attorney when they call. The firm also maintains a family law practice, handled by attorney Rachel G. Inabnit.
For more information, contact Inabnit Law Office, PLLC at (406) 201-1305.
About the Company: Inabnit Law Office, PLLC is a Missoula, Montana law firm that provides civil litigation, personal injury, medical malpractice, and family law
representation, including divorce, parenting plans, and mediation services, for clients across Montana.
Business name: Inabnit Law Office, PLLC
Address: 317 E Spruce St, Missoula, MT 59802
City: Missoula
State: MT
Zip code: 59807
Phone number: (406) 201-1305.
Rachel and Elijah Inabnit
Inabnit Law Office, PLLC
+1 406-201-1305
email us here
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