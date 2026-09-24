Azerbaijan, Saint Kitts And Nevis Abolish Visa Requirements

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Denzil Llewellyn Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, Industry & Commerce, Consumer Affairs, Economic Development and Investment of Saint Kitts and Nevis, on the sidelines of #UNGA81.

This was announced in a report published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan on X social account.

The sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, emphasizing the importance of intensifying political dialogue, encouraging mutual visits, and strengthening institutional coordination within multilateral platforms including the UN and Non-Aligned Movement.

Following the discussions, Ministers signed the“Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and official/service passports.”

Additionally, the sides signed the“Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis on mutual exemption of the visa requirement for holders of ordinary passports.”

These agreements will further facilitate official travel, broaden diplomatic contacts, and strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries.