PEDEVCO To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American: PED) (“PEDEVCO” or the“Company”), a domestic energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic oil and gas assets in the Rocky Mountain region, today announced that its Interim President, Chief Executive Officer R.T. Dukes and Chief Financial Officer Robert Long, will participate in two upcoming virtual conferences hosted by Lytham Partners and Noble Capital Markets.

Lytham Partners Investor Conference – Fall Event | September 29 – 30, 2026

Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 29, at 12:00 p.m. ET and will host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. Interested parties can register for the event here or view the live presentation by visiting the conference webcast link here.

Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference | October 1 – 2, 2026

Management is scheduled to present on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. ET, and will host one-on-one meetings with investors that day. Interested parties can register on Noble's website at .

To request a meeting with PEDEVCO's management team during the conferences, please contact your conference representative or the Company's investor relations team at .... After each event, replays of the Company's presentations will be listed in the investor relations section of its website at .

About PEDEVCO Corp.

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American: PED) is a publicly traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic oil and gas assets in the Rocky Mountain region. The Company holds over 300,000 net acres, with principal assets in the D-J Basin of southeastern Wyoming and northern Colorado, as well as the Powder River Basin of northeastern Wyoming. PEDEVCO is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information about PEDEVCO can be found at .

Media Contact:

PEDEVCO Corp.

(713) 221-1768

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Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Laurent Weil

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

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