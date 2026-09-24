Bugbane Surpasses 2.75 Million Units Sold On Amazon Since 2021 Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than 1 million units sold in the past 12 months mark the brand's strongest period of growth to date

Sheridan, WY, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BugBane has surpassed 2.75 million units sold on Amazon since launching in 2021, marking a major sales milestone for the pest control brand. More than a million of those units were sold within the past 12 months alone, representing over one-third of the company's total Amazon unit sales to date.







The milestone reflects a sharp acceleration in customer adoption during the brand's most recent year of operation. BugBane's Amazon growth has been supported by thousands of 5-star customer reviews and strong visibility across the fly trap, fly stick, and fly ribbon categories. The sales volume and review history have helped establish the brand as a recognizable name among consumers searching for practical fly control solutions online.

“It's been rewarding to watch BugBane grow from an idea into something millions of customers have chosen to use,” said Joe Ryan, Founder of BugBane.“That kind of response motivates us to keep listening, improving, and finding better ways to solve everyday pest problems.”

Much of BugBane's growth has come from serving customers who want practical pest control without relying on conventional sprays or synthetic pesticides. The brand offers both disposable and reusable products that use physical trapping methods and food-based attractants such as dried egg, fish meal, bran, and yeast to draw flies into traps, giving households options for different indoor and outdoor settings.

Disposable products offer a simple, low-maintenance option for customers who want to place a trap and replace it as needed, while reusable models provide a longer-term choice for buyers who prefer to refill and reuse the same system. BugBane products are used in kitchens, patios, garages, gardens, barns, and other areas where fly activity can become a recurring problem.

BugBane has continued to build its portfolio around straightforward setup and practical use, helping customers select products based on the location and type of pest issue they are dealing with.

That approach has helped BugBane convert product demand into steady marketplace growth. With more than 2.75 million units now sold, BugBane is entering its next phase with a larger customer base and stronger marketplace presence. The company plans to continue developing its product portfolio while staying focused on straightforward, accessible pest control solutions.

More information about BugBane and its pest control solutions is available at .

About BugBane

BugBane develops insecticide-free pest control products using food-based attractants and physical trapping methods. Its portfolio includes disposable and reusable fly traps, window traps, ribbons, swatters, and lanternfly solutions for household and outdoor use. Since launching in 2021, the brand has built a strong Amazon presence, supported by thousands of 5-star customer reviews, practical product design, and 24/7 customer support.





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Company Name: BugBane

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