LINC Investors: Lincoln Educational Services Shares Declined By $10.22 On August 10, 2026 -- Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP To Discuss Your Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you have suffered a loss on your Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (“Lincoln” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: LINC) investment, contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost. Investors have untilto ask the Court to appoint them as lead plaintiff.

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of May 11, 2026 through August 9, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Lincoln made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's admissions process was not effectively converting students from enrollment to start; and (ii) as a result, the Company was experiencing a significant drop in student starts relative to enrollment.

On August 10, 2026, Lincoln reported its second quarter 2026 financial results, revealing that student starts increased by only 1% year-over-year, despite enrollment growing 9%,“as fewer enrolled students than expected attended the first day of class.” On this news, the price of Lincoln shares declined by $10.22 per share, or approximately 24.93%, from $40.99 per share on August 7, 2026 to close at $30.77 on August 10, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE LAWSUIT ]

What Are My Options?

Courts do not consider applications filed after the relevant deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

[WHAT IS A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION? ]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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