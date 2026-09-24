Rubicon Organics Announces Annual General Meeting Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the“Company”), Canada's leading premium licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling premium and super-premium cannabis products, is pleased to report the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the“Meeting”) held earlier today. A total of 26,439,140 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, constituting approximately 39.1% shares represented of the Company's total issued and outstanding Common shares as of the record date, and voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting. Results of Annual General Meeting The following matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in Rubicon Organics' management information circular dated August 19th, 2026 (the“Circular”) were approved by the shareholders:

Setting the number of directors of the Company at five;

Electing Doris Bitz, Jesse McConnell, John Pigott, Margaret Brodie, and Michael Detlefsen as directors of the Company (together the“Board”) for the ensuing year until the next annual meeting of the Company; and Appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year with the Company's directors authorized to fix their remuneration.



Question Yes No Abstain Number of Directors at Five (5) 99.8% 0.2% - Elect as Director, Doris Bitz 99.2% - 0.8% Elect as Director, Jesse McConnell 98.7% - 1.3% Elect as Director, John Pigott 92.8% - 7.2% Elect as Director, Margaret Brodie 98.6% - 1.4% Elect as Director, Michael Detlefsen 93.6% - 6.4% Appointment of Auditor 100.0% - -



Board Departures

As Len Boggio, Ian Gordon, and Karen Proud did not stand for re-election at the Meeting, they have retired from the Board effective today.

“On behalf of Rubicon Organics and the Board, I would like to thank Len, Ian, and Karen for their dedicated service and valuable contributions to the Company,” said Doris Bitz, Chair of the Board.“Their guidance, experience, and commitment have supported Rubicon Organics through important stages of its development, and we wish each of them the very best in their future endeavours.”

Engagement of Atrium Research Corporation

Rubicon Organics has renewed the services of Atrium Research Corporation (“Atrium”), an independent third-party, to provide research services. Atrium will receive $10,500 per quarter for 12 months beginning on October 1st, 2026. This engagement is subject to TSX-V approval. Atrium and the Company are arm's-length parties, and neither Atrium nor its insiders holds any shares or options to purchase shares in the issued and outstanding capital of the Company.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics is the Canadian leader in certified organic and premium cannabis. With a vertically integrated model and strong national distribution, the company is scaling a house of trusted, high-performing brands including Simply BareTM Organics, 1964 Supply Co.TM, WildflowerTM, and Homestead Cannabis SupplyTM.

The Company operates two complementary cultivation facilities in British Columbia: the flagship 125,000 square foot Pacifica hybrid greenhouse in Delta and the 47,500 square foot Cascadia indoor facility in Hope. Cascadia is now fully planted and operational, contributing to Rubicon's total current annual production capacity of approximately 15,500 kilograms of premium cannabis.

With proprietary genetics, award-winning products, and certifications enabling international distribution, Rubicon is positioned at the forefront of the premium cannabis segment.

As the Canadian market continues to evolve and global demand for high-quality cannabis increases, Rubicon Organics' disciplined execution, brand equity, and consumer loyalty set it apart. The Company's continued focus on premium quality, thoughtful innovation, and operational excellence has supported steady revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Rubicon Organics represents a rare combination of category leadership, operational strength, and long-term growth potential.

For more information visit .

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email:...

The TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance are“forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as“will”,“expects”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“plans”,“believes”,“may”,“could”,“would”,“should”,“estimates”,“potential” or variations of such words and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, should or will, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this press release, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the continued service and contributions of the directors elected at the Meeting; the Company's ability to benefit from the experience and expertise of its Board; the Board's ability to provide effective governance and strategic oversight; the continued availability of Atrium's services on the terms described herein; stable market conditions; the Company's ability to maintain product quality, supply and production levels; and the Company's ability to successfully execute its business and international expansion strategies.

Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the contributions of the directors elected at the Meeting; the Board's role in supporting the Company's long-term objectives; the renewal of Atrium's services for a 12-month period; the Company's ability to expand its presence in regulated international markets; the expected benefits of new product launches; and the Company's production capacity, revenue growth opportunities and strategic initiatives. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that anticipated production, yield, operational efficiency, revenue, margin or profitability targets are not achieved; changes in market conditions, consumer demand, competition, regulatory developments, access to capital; and the other risk factors described under the heading“Risk Factors” in Rubicon Organics' Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2026, filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions underlying such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. Except as required by applicable law, Rubicon Organics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.