Keep To Launch Recovery-Support Platform This Winter

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Keep, a new wearable band and platform focused on personal accountability, family connection and everyday support, is preparing for a December launch.

The Keep band features a proprietary chip that pairs with an app for morning and evening biometric scans and check-ins intended to track patterns in sleep, cravings and stress. Users can add friends, family or counselors to a support circle to view progress and share updates. The band also serves as a digital wallet, with safeguards for certain purchases.

Entrepreneur and recovery advocate Dino Miliotis serves as a senior advisor and spokesperson for Keep, providing strategic guidance and helping lead the initiative's outreach and partnerships. Miliotis brings three decades of experience in wearable technology to the company. His career in wearables began in the 1990s, when he created the first wearable insect-repellent band.

Miliotis said the concept for Keep developed from a broader observation about the way people deal with difficult periods in their lives.

“Life happens-people can be doing great today and struggle a year from now,” Miliotis said.“We all have times when coping is difficult. Whether you've left the four walls of professional treatment or never went at all, Keep is designed to provide support wherever you are in life.”

The platform is intended to give family members and trusted contacts additional visibility while encouraging individuals to take greater responsibility for their own choices.

“We're not trying to add another layer of complexity into people's lives,” Miliotis said.“We're trying to ease tensions, encourage family connection, promote a little more accountability and a little more peace of mind.”

Keep is also developing relationships with foundations and nonprofit organizations as part of its Bands on Hands campaign. Additional partnerships are expected to be announced ahead of the launch.“There are fantastic organizations supporting this effort that we'll announce soon,” Miliotis said.“Many are well known, not just here in the States, but globally recognized.”

The company chose the holiday period for its launch in part because it can be a challenging time for people dealing with stress, isolation, anxiety, substance-use issues and other personal difficulties.

“If Keep can provide a little more support to someone going through a difficult time and give families a little more peace of mind, then we're accomplishing something really special,” Miliotis said.“Sometimes a little more support and connection can make a real difference.”

Anthony Garrison

Garrison & Associates Public Relations

+1 312-586-2628

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Keep to Launch Recovery-Support Platform This Winter News Provided By Garrison & Associates Public Relations September 24, 2026, 21:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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