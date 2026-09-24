Meet Ashley Ann: The Los Angeles Singer-Songwriter On A Mission To Bring Feeling Back To Pop

Los Angeles singer-songwriter Ashley Ann. Photo: Jen Rosenstein.

Singer-songwriter Ashley Ann, a modern-day woman with a nostalgic twinge of an old soul. Photo: Jen Rosenstein.

Ashley Ann, ahead of her debut EP, Tools of Survival. Photo: Jen Rosenstein.

With her debut single "Lemons" out now, Ashley Ann turns an underdog story into cinematic, hopeful music for anyone finding their way through hard times.

- Ashley AnnLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ashley Ann believes pop music has lost its feeling, and she wants to bring it back. The independent Los Angeles singer-songwriter writes honest, cinematic songs about resilience and self-discovery. She blends jazz-inflected melodies and Latin percussion with modern pop, and her sound carries the warmth of Old Hollywood film scores. Her debut single, "Lemons," is out now on all major streaming platforms.Her music has a purpose: to help people find their own tools of survival, the things that get each of us through hard times, whatever they look like."I'm a champion of the underdog, and I want to help people find their own tools of survival," she says. "I believe if we can better ourselves, we can better this world, and the first step starts with self-reflection."That mission comes from somewhere real. Born in Las Vegas and raised in Los Angeles from the age of 11, Ashley Ann grew up as the kid who didn't fit in. She liked comic books, basketball and video games, and spent time with the boys instead of girl-talk in the bathrooms. At school, that made her a target. She struggled academically, classmates labeled her "weird," rumors spread, and the days were hard.Getting her to school took a bribe, and her mom had exactly one that worked: singing in the car. Mornings were P!nk- and Britney-filled hype sessions, getting her ready for whatever lay ahead. Afternoons were her concerts, with the radio up, her heart out and her mom in the audience. Music became her outlet, and eventually her voice. That car was her first stage, and in a way, it still is. It's become the place where she does her vocal warm ups, practices singing, has fun, and expresses her angst and hope-filled days.That's why she's a champion of the underdog: she was one. She knows what it's like to be overlooked and underestimated, and she knows how much it matters to have one thing that gets you through. That car was her first tool of survival. Now she makes music to help others find theirs."I don't just want to be another artist out there," says Ashley Ann. "My music has intentions, life lessons and messages I want people to take in. The majority of pop music out there now lacks intention, with generic sounds and song formulas. There's no feeling. I want to change that and bring feeling back into popular music again."Years later, her sound found its heart through her grandmother, who passed her love for Old Hollywood down to Ashley Ann. In her grandmother's final weeks, the two spent their days side by side, watching classic films and soaking in the lush, emotional scores of that era. One of the last movies they shared was Pillow Talk, starring Doris Day and Rock Hudson. After her grandmother passed, Ashley Ann realized that the warmth, elegance and sincerity of that movie music was what was missing from so much of modern pop. She set out to bring it back, pairing that classic storytelling with the anxieties and hopes of right now."Lemons" is where that journey begins. Ashley Ann wrote the song in her college dorm room while reflecting on how far she had come. The kid who had been bullied and told she couldn't amount to anything was now proud of who she had become, and that realization birthed a beautiful song concept: You can always choose to find the good in the bad."Lemons" is the first single from Ashley Ann's debut EP, Tools of Survival, which is coming soon.Listen to "Lemons":Official website:Bio, photos and press kit:Tools of Survival:All links:About Ashley AnnAshley Ann is an independent singer-songwriter based in Los Angeles who is bringing feeling back to pop music. Rooted in jazz-inflected melodies and Latin percussion and inspired by Old Hollywood film scores, her music turns her own underdog story into honest, hopeful songs that help people find their own tools of survival. Her debut single, "Lemons," is out now, and her debut EP, Tools of Survival, is coming soon.Website:Press kit:Tools of Survival:Spotify:Apple Music:Amazon Music:YouTube: @AshleyAnnSingerInstagram:TikTok: @ashleyannsingerX:Facebook:Bandcamp:SoundCloud:Press & Booking Contact...High-resolution press photos: #press

Ashley Ann Matushevitz

Doom Town Records

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Meet Ashley Ann: The Los Angeles Singer-Songwriter on a Mission to Bring Feeling Back to Pop News Provided By Doom Town Records LLC September 24, 2026, 21:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media



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