Loyola University New Orleans Earns Top 10 Ranking Among Private Universities In The South

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) U.S. News & World Report ranks Loyola No. 8 among Top Private Schools in the South and No. 11 among Regional Universities South

New Orleans, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyola University New Orleans has been recognized among the top universities in the South and for nationally ranked academic programs in the latest U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings, adding to a growing list of national honors for the university.

In the 2027 U.S. News & World Report rankings, Loyola ranked No. 8 among Top Private Schools in the South; No. 11 among Regional Universities South, the university's debut in this category; and No.15 among Best Value Schools in the South. Loyola's undergraduate International Business program was also ranked No. 17 nationally.

Other Loyola undergraduate business specialties recognized by U.S. News & World Report include Marketing (No. 28), Analytics (No. 30), Entrepreneurship (No. 32) and Management (No. 37). The university also ranked No. 30 among Top Performers on Social Mobility in its category.

Loyola was also named one of The Princeton Review's Best Colleges for 2027 and a Best College in the South. Additionally, The Princeton Review recognized Loyola among its Best Business Schools for 2027, including among its Best On-Campus MBA Programs and Best Online MBA Programs.

The national recognition comes during a period of significant momentum for Loyola, as the university expands academic opportunities, builds new partnerships and prepares for the Wolf Pack's historic return to NCAA competition after more than five decades. Loyola has been accepted into the Gulf South Conference, an NCAA Division II conference, effective Fall 2027, when the university will begin the NCAA Division II membership process.

“Loyola is building on its strengths while creating new opportunities for our students to learn, lead and thrive,” said President Xavier Cole.“These national distinctions reflect the extraordinary work of our faculty and staff, the talent and ambition of our students, and the academic excellence that defines a Loyola education. From our classrooms and academic programs to new partnerships and the historic return of Wolf Pack athletics to NCAA competition, there is tremendous momentum across our university. We are proud of how far Loyola has come, and even more excited about where we are headed.”

Together, the distinctions reflect Loyola's growing momentum across academics, student experience and athletics as the university strengthens its impact in New Orleans, across the South and nationally.

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About Loyola University New Orleans

Loyola University New Orleans is a Jesuit, Catholic university located in the heart of New Orleans. Grounded in a tradition of academic excellence and a commitment to educating the whole person, Loyola prepares students to lead lives of purpose, service, and impact. Through a rigorous liberal arts foundation and a wide range of professional programs, Loyola equips graduates to think critically, act ethically, and contribute meaningfully to a global society. Read here to learn more.

CONTACT: Julia LeBlanc Loyola University New Orleans...