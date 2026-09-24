HAIRDO SPIRIT WEAR Announces Multi-Year Partnership With The Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HAIRDO SPIRIT WEAR, a new collection of fun, easy-to-wear hair accessories that give fans instant, commitment-free color, today announced a multi-year partnership with the Chicago Cubs beginning with the 2027 regular season.The partnership will give Cubs fans new ways to showcase their team spirit with hair accessories in the team's signature blue, red and white colors. The HAIRDO SPIRIT WEAR collection includes clip-in hair extensions, braids, messy buns and two-tone wigs, giving fans the opportunity to create their own unique Cubs gameday look.As a proud partner of the Chicago Cubs, HAIRDO SPIRIT WEAR will host styling events at select Spring Training games at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, and at Gallagher Way in Chicago before select 2027 regular season home games. Fans can enjoy complimentary professional hair styling before the game with the purchase of any HAIRDO SPIRIT WEAR product.Fans can now purchase HAIRDO SPIRIT WEAR products at the Cubs Store at Gallagher Way as well as in retail locations inside Wrigley Field. HAIRDO SPIRIT WEAR products will also be available for purchase at the Cubs Store at Sloan Park during Spring Training 2027.“We are thrilled to partner with the Chicago Cubs to bring HAIRDO SPIRIT WEAR to the Friendly Confines,” said Michael Napolitano, President & CEO of HairUWear, Inc.“We know Cubs fans are some of the most passionate fans in sports and we are excited to provide another way for them to showcase Cubs pride through HAIRDO SPIRIT WEAR hair accessories.”HAIRDO SPIRIT WEAR will also be a sponsor at additional Cubs events throughout 2027.About HAIRDO SPIRIT WEARHAIRDO SPIRIT WEAR makes it easy for fans to transform their gameday look with instant, commitment-free color. Featuring clip-in hair extensions, braids, messy buns and two-tone wigs, the collection offers a fun way to showcase team spirit without dye or a long-term commitment. For more information, visit hairdospiritwear.About the Chicago CubsThe Chicago Cubs franchise, a charter member of Major League Baseball's National League since 1876, has won the National League pennant 17 times and was the first team to win back-to-back World Series titles in the 1907 and 1908 seasons. In 2016, the Chicago Cubs made history again when the team won its first World Series in 108 years, ending the longest championship drought in North American sports. Known for its ivy-covered outfield walls, hand-operated scoreboard and famous Marquee, iconic Wrigley Field has been the home of the Chicago Cubs since 1916 and is the second oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball. In 2009, the Ricketts family assumed ownership of the Chicago Cubs. The organization's three main goals are: Win the World Series, Create the World's Best Guest Experience and Be a Good Neighbor. For more information, visit cubs.LEARN MORE: hairdospiritwearFOLLOW: @hairdoUSA on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube

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HAIRDO SPIRIT WEAR Announces Multi-Year Partnership with the Chicago Cubs News Provided By Stretch PR September 24, 2026, 21:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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