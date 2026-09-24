Khhonda Marketplace Announces November 2026 Launch For Haitian Sellers And Shoppers

Khhonda Marketplace is preparing for its November 2026 launch, connecting Haitian sellers, brands, and shoppers through a multivendor e-commerce platform.

New York-based marketplace will connect Haitian entrepreneurs, brands and consumers through one centralized multivendor e-commerce platform.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Khhonda Marketplace, a new multivendor e-commerce platform, announced plans to officially launch in November 2026, creating a centralized online destination for Haitian entrepreneurs, independent sellers, brands, and consumers.

The marketplace is being developed to make Haitian products easier to discover online while giving sellers access to professional e-commerce tools designed to help them build and grow their businesses.

Many Haitian entrepreneurs currently rely on social media, local stores, individual websites, and word-of-mouth to reach customers. Khhonda Marketplace is designed to bring those businesses together within one platform, giving consumers a simpler way to discover, compare, and purchase products from multiple independent sellers.

“Khhonda is about creating greater visibility and opportunity for entrepreneurs,” said Nathanael Jean, Founder & CEO of Khhonda Marketplace.“There are many talented Haitian sellers and brands, but their products are often spread across different platforms. We want to create one marketplace where customers can discover those businesses while giving sellers the tools they need to grow online.”

Khhonda Marketplace will support a broad range of product categories, including Haitian groceries, coffee, spices and seasonings, fashion, health and beauty products, accessories, art and handmade goods, home and living products, electronics, and specialty merchandise.

Independent vendors will be able to operate their own storefronts, list and manage products, receive customer orders, and manage fulfillment through the marketplace.

Khhonda is also developing seller-focused infrastructure that includes shipping-rate calculation, prepaid shipping labels, package tracking, vendor dashboards, and order-management tools designed to simplify the selling and fulfillment process.

Additional capabilities planned as the marketplace expands include seller advertising tools, broader international marketplace features, and live-commerce functionality.

The initial focus of Khhonda Marketplace will be Haitian businesses and consumers across the global diaspora, including communities in the United States, Canada, France, Haiti, and other international markets.

“We are beginning with Haitian commerce, but the long-term vision for Khhonda extends beyond one community,” Jean said.“Our goal is to build marketplace infrastructure that can eventually create opportunities for entrepreneurs and consumers from many communities around the world.”

Ahead of the November launch, Khhonda Marketplace is continuing to expand its seller network, product catalog, shipping infrastructure, and marketplace technology.

Prospective sellers, brands, and consumers interested in learning more about Khhonda Marketplace can visit Khhonda.

About Khhonda Marketplace

Khhonda Marketplace is a multivendor e-commerce platform designed to connect independent sellers, entrepreneurs, brands, and consumers through one centralized online marketplace. Initially focused on Haitian products and businesses serving the global Haitian diaspora, Khhonda is being developed to provide sellers with tools for storefront management, product listings, order management, shipping, tracking, and marketplace growth.

Khhonda Marketplace is operated by Khhonda LLC, a New York limited liability company.

Nathanael Jean

Khhonda LLC

+1 347-980-0902

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Khhonda Marketplace Announces November 2026 Launch for Haitian Sellers and Shoppers News Provided By Khhonda LLC September 24, 2026, 21:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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