Next Level Medical Deepens Corpus Christi Expansion As City Of Corpus Christi Selects Next Level Prime

Next Level Medical Operates over 45 Clinics Across Major Texas Cities

Growing employer partnerships strengthen Next Level Medical's investment in the Coastal Bend ahead of its first Corpus Christi clinic opening September 30.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Next Level Medical is expanding its presence in the Coastal Bend as the City of Corpus Christi becomes the latest major employer to partner with Next Level Prime, the company's integrated employer healthcare program designed to improve access to care while helping organizations better manage healthcare costs.

On August 18, the Corpus Christi City Council approved a three-year agreement with Next Level Medical to provide comprehensive primary, urgent and preventive healthcare services for City employees. The City joins the Port of Corpus Christi and other Coastal Bend organizations partnering with Next Level Prime, further strengthening the employer demand behind Next Level Medical's expansion into the region.

“Providing our employees and their families with access to high-quality, convenient healthcare is an important investment in our workforce,” said Corpus Christi City Manager, Peter Zanoni.“This partnership with Next Level Medical expands the healthcare options available to our employees and their dependents without additional cost to them, while making it easier to access primary, preventive and urgent care when they need it. We are pleased to bring this added benefit to the people who work every day to serve the Corpus Christi community.”

“We're honored to partner with the City of Corpus Christi and support the health and well-being of its employees and families,” said Juliet Breeze, MD, founder and CEO of Next Level Medical.“As we expand our presence in the Coastal Bend, our focus is on making high-quality care easier to access and helping employers provide a healthcare experience that is convenient, coordinated and centered on the people they serve.”

Next Level Prime brings services that are traditionally fragmented across multiple providers into one coordinated healthcare experience, including:

* Direct primary care

* Same-day urgent care

* 24/7 telemedicine

* Preventive care

* Chronic disease management

* Behavioral health counseling

* Health coaching

* Care navigation

For participating employers, the model is designed to make healthcare easier for employees to access while reducing avoidable emergency room utilization, supporting earlier intervention and creating greater visibility into healthcare spending.

The continued growth of Next Level Prime in Corpus Christi comes as Next Level Medical prepares to open its first physical clinic in the Coastal Bend on September 30, 2026, at 4717 S. Padre Island Drive. The location will serve both Next Level Prime members and the broader Corpus Christi community.

“Every new partnership reinforces what we heard when we first began conversations in Corpus Christi: employers here are ready for something different,” said Allyson Waybright, Vice President of Business Development at Next Level Medical.“They want their employees to have healthcare that is easy to access, easy to navigate and genuinely useful. The response from this community has been tremendous, and we see our first clinic as the beginning of a much larger investment in the Coastal Bend.”

Next Level Medical is already evaluating additional opportunities to expand its physical footprint in the region as Prime membership and community demand continue to grow.

“Our goal is not simply to bring Next Level to Corpus Christi,” Breeze added.“It is to become part of the healthcare infrastructure of this community, serving its employers, its workforce and its families for years to come.”

About Next Level Medical

Founded in 2013, Next Level Medical is a Texas-based healthcare organization focused on making high-quality care more accessible, affordable and convenient for patients and employers.

What began as a single urgent care clinic has grown into a comprehensive healthcare organization serving patients across Texas through urgent care, primary care, occupational medicine, work injury care, virtual care, clinical research and employer-sponsored healthcare solutions.

In 2021, Next Level Medical launched Next Level Prime, an employer healthcare model combining direct primary care, same-day urgent care, 24/7 telemedicine, preventive services, chronic disease management, behavioral health counseling, health coaching and care navigation into one integrated benefit.

For more information about Next Level Medical and Next Level Prime, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" nextlevelurgentcar.

Alexis Smith

Next Level Medical

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Next Level Medical Deepens Corpus Christi Expansion as City of Corpus Christi Selects Next Level Prime News Provided By Next Level Medical September 24, 2026, 21:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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