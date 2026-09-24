Istituto Marangoni Miami Hosts Dolce&Gabbana Beauty Leadership For Exclusive Student Panel On Luxury Beauty And Careers

Gianluca Toniolo, Global CEO of DG Beauty (left), with Hakan Baykam, CEO & President of IMM (center), and Paolo Rosellini, Managing Director of The Americas (right)

Global CEO Gianluca Toniolo and Americas Managing Director Paolo Rosellini share insights on leadership, luxury beauty, and career journeys

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On September 10th, Istituto Marangoni Miami (IMM) a fashion and design college in the Miami Design District, welcomed Gianluca Toniolo, Global CEO of Dolce&Gabbana (DG) Beauty, and Paolo Rosellini, Managing Director of The Americas, as guest speakers for a special morning event with students. The visit offered attendees a unique opportunity to learn more about the brand, the beauty and fashion industry at large, and the personal journeys that led both executives to where they are today.The morning opened with an exclusive panel discussion, where Toniolo and Rosellini offered students unique perspectives on leadership, the evolving luxury beauty landscape, and the Dolce&Gabbana Beauty vision. The event closed with an intimate networking reception, giving students the chance to connect directly with both speakers - reinforcing the brand's commitment to education, innovation, and the future of the industry.“At Istituto Marangoni Miami, we believe that education becomes truly transformative when students have the opportunity to engage directly with the people shaping the future of our industries. Welcoming Gianluca Toniolo and Paolo Rosellini from Dolce&Gabbana Beauty gave our students an inspiring perspective on leadership, creativity, innovation, and the evolution of luxury. These conversations go beyond the classroom-they help our students understand the realities of the global fashion and beauty landscape, while encouraging them to develop their own vision and become the next generation of influential creative and business leaders.”- Hakan Baykam, President and CEO of Istituto Marangoni Miami“Education plays an essential role in shaping the future of our industry. Having the opportunity to engage with the students of Istituto Marangoni Miami, share our experiences and perspectives, and most importantly hear their ideas, is incredibly valuable. At Dolce&Gabbana Beauty, we believe in empowering the next generation of talent by creating opportunities for knowledge, creativity and innovation to come together - because they will ultimately be the ones defining the future of beauty and luxury.”- Gianluca Toniolo, Global CEO, Dolce&Gabbana BeautyAbout Istituto Marangoni MiamiIstituto Marangoni Miami (IMM) is a fashion and design school located in the Miami Design District, offering programs in Fashion Design, Fashion Business, Fashion Styling, Interior Design among other disciplines. Part of the international Istituto Marangoni network, the school connects classroom learning with the creative industries through guest lectures, industry events and opportunities to engage with professionals. Istituto Marangoni Miami Inc. is an accredited institutional member of the National Association of Schools of Art and Design (NASAD).Website: istitutomarangonimiamiMedia ContactIstituto Marangoni Miami -...

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Istituto Marangoni Miami Hosts Dolce&Gabbana Beauty Leadership for Exclusive Student Panel on Luxury Beauty and Careers News Provided By Istituto Marangoni Miami September 24, 2026, 21:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Education, Social Media, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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