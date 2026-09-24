Varanasi Air Show: Police Review Crowd Management For 3 Million People

In preparation for the proposed air show in Varanasi on October 22, 23 and 25, Police Commissioner of Varanasi Commissionerate Mohit Agarwal inspected Namo Ghat, Raj Ghat, and Bhaisasur Ghat and reviewed arrangements for managing the expected crowds. During the inspection on Thursday, Agarwal walked through the ghats and assessed public movement routes, entry and exit points, areas likely to face heavy crowd pressure, parking arrangements and traffic management. With approximately 3 million people expected to attend the air show, the Police Commissioner directed officials to prepare a comprehensive crowd management action plan.

Crowd and Traffic Management Plan

He also called for adequate deployment of police personnel, barricading and holding areas wherever required, and advance planning of alternative routes and traffic diversions. Particular attention was given to parking arrangements around Namo Ghat. Officials were directed to ensure proper utilisation of designated parking areas and prevent traffic and pedestrian movement from being affected by haphazardly parked vehicles.

Surveillance and Emergency Measures

Agarwal also directed officials to ensure continuous surveillance through CCTV cameras, drones and other technological resources, along with additional police deployment at sensitive locations and strengthened security arrangements at the ghats. Officials were instructed to organise emergency routes, rapid-response systems, queue management and emergency exits, besides preparing an evacuation plan to facilitate the safe and swift movement of people in case of an emergency.

Final Preparations and Drills

The Police Commissioner further directed officials to conduct a fresh review of all arrangements and organise 'mock drills before the air show' to identify and address any shortcomings. He also stressed better coordination among the police and other departments for the smooth and safe conduct of the event.

Those present during the inspection included Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kashi Zone Gaurav Bansal, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kashi Zone Vaibhav Bangar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Anshuman Mishra, the concerned Assistant Commissioner of Police and other officers. (ANI)

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