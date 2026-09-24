Azerbaijani FM Highlights Azerbaijan's Transformation Into A Key Logistics And Transit Hub (PHOTO)
This was stated in a post shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its“X” social media account.
He emphasized that through long-term strategic investments and sustained regional partnerships, Azerbaijan has successfully transformed its landlocked geography into a key logistical, transit, and energy nexus connecting East-West and North-South corridors.
The Minister highlighted the need for transit digitalization, simplified customs procedures, and integrated energy-digital links like the Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor. He stressed that combining transport, energy, and digital infrastructure creates a far more resilient global trade architecture.
Underlining that peace is an indispensable prerequisite for sustainable connectivity, he showcased how the 8 August 2025 Washington agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the TRIPP initiative that will expand regional and global transit networks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment