MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-Powered Live Translation Lets Every Congregation Member Hear the Service in Their Own Language

SALZBURG, Austria, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveVoice, an AI-powered platform for live translation for churches, now supports over 70 languages, solidifying its place as the leading solution for live translation for churches. LiveVoice lets congregations offer real-time translation through AI or human volunteer interpreters, replacing interpreter receivers, transmitters, and booths with software that runs on equipment churches already own. LiveVoice is used by congregations in over 100 countries, including Willow Creek, Hillsong and ICF.







ICF Zurich uses LiveVoice to deliver real-time multi-language translation during worship services, providing an inclusive and immersive experience for diverse congregations without complex hardware setups.

Setting up a multilingual service takes only a few minutes. A church creates an event, defines a channel for each language, and shares a QR code in the bulletin or on the lobby screen. Worshippers scan it, choose their language, and listen through their own earbuds.

Built for Volunteers Rather Than AV Professionals

Most congregations do not have full-time audio staff. LiveVoice was designed so that the person running translation on a Sunday morning does not need technical training.

The interpreter console runs in any modern browser, so a bilingual member can translate from a laptop in the back row without special equipment. Original audio can come from the sound desk or directly from a phone or laptop microphone. Nothing needs to be installed, configured, or maintained between services.

No Receivers to Distribute, Collect, or Replace

Traditional church interpretation requires a receiver for every worshipper who needs one. Someone hands them out before the service, collects them afterward, charges them during the week, cleans them, and replaces the ones that go missing. That work usually falls to the welcome team.

Because worshippers use their own smartphones, none of it is necessary. Compared with traditional rented interpretation hardware, LiveVoice reduces typical costs by up to 80 percent.

Why LiveVoice Is a Leading Choice for Live Translation for Churches



Language coverage grows with the congregation. Adding a language means adding a channel, not buying more equipment, so a church can begin with one and expand as new families arrive.

Translators can serve remotely. A volunteer who has moved away, or a partner congregation abroad, can translate a service from anywhere with a stable connection.

Human and AI translation together. A service can carry a volunteer interpreter on one channel and AI voice translation on another, so languages without an available translator are still covered. Accessibility on the same account. AI-generated live captions and audio description channels serve members who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind, or have low vision, without separate equipment or vendors.

Platform Capabilities for Congregations

The LiveVoice platform includes the following capabilities:



AI Live translation across more than 70 languages

Browser-based interpreter console requiring no installation

Remote, on-site, and hybrid translator workflows within a single service

AI-generated live captions on phones or large screens

Live audio via app for parents with small children

Low bandwidth requirements, working over WiFi or mobile data Support for an unlimited number of language channels running in parallel.

A Word from LiveVoice Founder Johannes Wigand

"Many churches we hear from are not short of willing volunteers, they are short of equipment budget and technical confidence," said Johannes Wigand, founder of LiveVoice. "If a member can use a laptop and someone can print a QR code in the bulletin, the service can be multilingual this Sunday. That is a very different proposition from ordering receivers and hoping the quote fits."

About LiveVoice

LiveVoice is a cloud-based audio streaming platform headquartered in Salzburg, Austria. The company provides AI live translation, simultaneous interpretation, guided tour audio, silent conferencing, and audio description services for events of every size. LiveVoice supports 70+ languages and serves customers across more than 100 countries.







Church members tune into live audio translation and interpretation directly from their own smartphones using the intuitive LiveVoice app.

Press Inquiries

Johannes Wigand

hello [at] livevoice.io

