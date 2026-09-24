Euro Sun Mining Closes US$3 Million Strategic Equity Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(TSX: ESM) (“” or the“”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered US$3 million strategic equity investment by Urion Investments Holdings Limited (“”), a Trafigura Group company (the“”). For more information about the Investment, please see the Company's press release dated September 3, 2026, a copy of which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at

Pursuant to the Investment, Euro Sun issued 21,974,210 units (each, a“ Unit”) at a price of C$0.19 per Unit for gross proceeds of US$3,000,000 (approximately C$4,175,100). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a“ Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a“ Warrant”). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.40 per share until September 24, 2030.

The Units were issued pursuant to Ontario Securities Commission Rule 72-503 Distributions Outside Canada and are not subject to a hold period. The listing of the Common Shares and Warrants issued pursuant to the Investment remains subject to the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Investment. The net proceeds of the Investment are expected to be used for the Rovina Valley Project and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Investment, Euro Sun and Trafigura Pte Ltd. also entered into an amendment to the binding offtake agreement dated July 10, 2025, as amended and restated December 15, 2025 (the“ Offtake Agreement”) to (among other things) provide for an offtake volume of 40% effective upon closing of the Investment. For more information about the Offtake Agreement, please see the Company's press release dated July 10, 2025, a copy of which is also available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange-listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley Project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest copper & gold deposit in Europe. Already granted European strategic status, the Rovina Valley Project is expected to unlock much needed investment and job creation in Hunedoara County and will deliver critical minerals necessary for Europe's green energy transition.

Further information:

For further information about Euro Sun, or the contents of this press release, please contact Investor Relations at ....

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains statements which constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Investment, such as in respect of the Company's intended use of net proceeds, receipt of final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange, and other matters related thereto. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words“may”,“would”,“could”,“should”,“will”,“intend”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“expect” or similar expressions. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, including: the risk that necessary approvals, including Toronto Stock Exchange approval, may not be obtained; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties in Romania and the European Union; future commodity prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; risks inherent in the mining industry; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure. Undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, including the Company's annual information form, financial statements and related MD&A for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at .

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.