Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club Co-Hosted The South Florida PGA Section Professional Championship

Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club

PGA Professional Championship Qualifiers at Orchid Island

- Rob Tench, Orchid Island's General ManagerVERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club recently served as the official co-host for the 47th Annual South Florida PGA Selection Professional Championship, held September 15-17.For competing PGA Professionals, this is considered the coveted event of the year with the top 14 finishers advancing to the 2027 PGA Professional Championship that is taking place April 25-28, 2027 at Streamsong Golf Resort in Bowling Green, Florida. From there, the top 20 PGA Professionals will advance to the 2027 PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas.“We were thrilled to co-host PGA Professionals on our challenging Arnold Palmer golf course, and we were grateful to work with our co-host Quail Valley Golf Club,” said Rob Tench, Orchid Island's General Manager.“We congratulate this year's champion, Tyler Collet, Assistant Golf Professional from nearby John's Island Club.”Orchid Island completed a major renovation to its Arnold Palmer course in 2023 and it hosted a US Open qualifier in 2024. The renovation was undertaken by architect Brandon Johnson and encompassed all the greens and tees, bunkers, the short game area, and the driving range. Last year, Orchid Island completed a major refresh to its 15,000 square foot Golf Clubhouse.As a Certified Audubon Sanctuary by Audubon International with an ocean to river habitat, Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club is committed to preserving the rich wildlife found in Vero Beach. Golfers delight in the colorful and unique birds often found in and around Orchid Island.Orchid Island is located at One Beachside Drive, Vero Beach. For more information, visit OrchidIslandFL.About Orchid Island Golf and Beach ClubSpanning from the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian River, Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club is highly sought-after for its laidback waterfront lifestyle. The Beach Club serves as the heart of the community, with a resort-style pool. Also found within the gates are a world-class fitness center, spa, and multiple dining venues. Residents also enjoy nearly a mile of a secluded beach, an Arnold Palmer-designed championship golf course, and an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary. Located along Florida's Treasure Coast, Orchid Island is home to a wide variety of premier riverfront,oceanfront, and golf estates, courtyard homes, and low-rise condominiums. For real estate inquiries, call (772) 388-3888 or visit OrchidIslandFL.# # #

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Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club Co-Hosted the South Florida PGA Section Professional Championship News Provided By The Buzz Agency September 24, 2026, 21:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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