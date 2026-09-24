Govinda Praises Anupam Kher: 'He's One Of The Country's Best Artists'

Govinda is all praise for versatile actor Anupam Kher. Speaking to ANI, Govinda said, "He (Anupam Kher) is one of the country's very good artists. When I worked with him, I understood how simple, approachable, and easy-going a person he is. He always thinks about everyone. If he feels that something could have been better after the shoot, he himself calls and talks about it."

Mutual Appreciation and Past Collaborations

Govinda's appreciation for Anupam Kher comes after the 'Saaransh' actor spoke highly of him during a recent interview, especially at a time when there has been a lot of noise around former's personal life. Govinda and Kher have worked in several movies such as Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahi Bolta, Jodi No 1, Deewana Mastana, Aunty No 1, and Ek Aur Ek Gyarah.

Govinda's Comeback Film

Meanwhile, Govinda is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Roopa' with Komal Rani Swarnkar. The film marks his comeback after several years. He was last seen in the 2019 film 'Rangeela Raja', followed by an appearance in the 2022 documentary 'Naam Tha Kanhaiyalal.'

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