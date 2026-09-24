Cultural Council For Palm Beach County Announces 2026-27 Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fourteen inspiring exhibitions featuring nearly 200 Palm Beach County-based artists will be presented at the Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Lake Worth Beach

Lake Worth Beach, Florida, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the official local arts agency for Palm Beach County, the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is proud to continue its mission to nurture, promote, and support a thriving cultural community as it announces it 2026-27 season of programming.

Nearly 200 Palm Beach County-based creative professionals will be featured across 14 exhibitions at the Council's headquarters, the Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in downtown Lake Worth Beach.

The Council will also host free, engaging public programs, including a film series, family-friendly art experiences, and professional development opportunities for the sector.

"As we look ahead to the upcoming season, our team has been intentional in selecting exhibitions and programs that reflect the breadth and vitality of Palm Beach County's cultural sector," said Dave Lawrence, President and CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County. "Behind every gallery exhibition is support for professional artists. Behind every public program is a commitment to making the arts accessible. And beyond every visitor experience is our work to strengthen cultural tourism, champion the arts, and invest in the organizations and creative professionals who make The Palm Beaches 'Florida's Cultural Capital®.'"

Below is a preview of some of the programming and exhibitions happening in the coming season. The Council's Season Guide is available to download for free, and additional details and updates to Council programming throughout the season can be found at palmbeachculture.com.

William R. and Joyce A. Kruger Family Gallery Exhibitions:

Each season, the Cultural Council's William R. and Joyce A. Kruger Family Gallery brings together artists and ideas that invite new ways of seeing Palm Beach County and the world around us. Through changing exhibitions and related programs, visitors can discover work by contemporary artists, connect with creative professionals, and take part in conversations inspired by art. Admission to the galleries is always free.

On view first is Sun, Sand, Surf, a reflection of the enduring influence of the beach on the creative life of The Palm Beaches (November 6–December 31, 2026). Curated by two artists, the next exhibition, Foodways, will explore the cultural traditions, social practices, and systems surrounding food (January 15–February 27, 2027). Then, The Short List returns for its second year, featuring nearly 200 small works by Palm Beach County artists (March 12–April 2, 2027). Later in the spring, the juried Biennial 2027 will be curated by independent curator Ross Karlan, bringing together artists whose works reflect the evolving ideas, perspectives, and cultural experiences shaping the region today (April 16–June 11, 2027).

Gayle and Paul Gross Gallery Exhibitions:

The Gayle and Paul Gross Gallery provides space for focused exhibitions by individual artists, offering visitors an opportunity to spend time with a distinct body of work and artistic point of view. Artists are selected through a highly competitive process by a panel of art professionals. In addition to a professional solo exhibit, the artists also receive a stipend to help cover the cost of packing and transportation.

This year's solo exhibitions feature Bogdan Kravchenko (October 23– December 5, 2026), Elena Mamenko (December 11, 2026–January 23, 2027), Ilene Gruber Adams (January 29–March 13, 2027), Heather Couch (March 19–April 30, 2027), Keren Kroul (May 7–June 19, 2027), and Sandy Lerman (June 25–August 6, 2027).

Donald M. Ephraim Family Foundation Gallery Exhibitions:

The Donald M. Ephraim Family Foundation Gallery is a flexible space that can be used to feature an individual artist, creative collaboration, or a community or educational art project.

On view this season will be: Molded & Mannered, an exhibition featuring artists from the Ceramic League of The Palm Beaches (October 16 – December 12, 2026); an exhibition inspired by strip mall signage called Karate Bagels Dance (December 18, 2026 – February 20, 2027); and In the Likeness Of, a contemporary approach to portraiture (February 26 – April 10, 2027).

Lake Theatre Revival Series:

The Lake Theatre Revival Series returns for a second season, bringing classic and culturally significant films back to the building the Cultural Council calls home, which originally opened as the Lake Theatre in 1940. The series begins with a screening of Beach Blanket Bingo on December 11, 2026, in support of the Sun, Sand, Surf exhibition. A fitting pairing with the Foodways exhibition, Big Night will be screened on February 5, 2027. On June 4, 2027, a summer screening will be presented in partnership with Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens. The series will conclude on July 16, 2027, with a film program celebrating Black cinema and storytelling from the 1940s.

Artist Marketplace:

On June 17, July 22, and August 19, 2027, the Cultural Council will once again transform its galleries into a vibrant, market-style showcase featuring Palm Beach County-based professional artists and makers. Browse and shop original artwork, handcrafted goods, and one-of-a-kind creations while connecting directly with the creatives behind the work.

Other programs this season include:



Palm Beach County Open Studios (May 1-2, 2027) and the 10th annual MOSAIC (“Month of Shows, Art, Ideas and Culture”) celebration in May.

Free professional development opportunities for cultural organization employees as well as creative professionals throughout the season through the Institute for Cultural Advancement (ICA). The first ICA program, Coffee & Culture, will take place on October 21, followed by AI Policy Making on November 12.

Free art experiences in venues throughout the community offered by the Council's Arts in My Backyard (AIMBY) program. AIMBY dates for the 2026-27 season include October 17, 2026, at the Gardens Branch Library in Palm Beach Gardens, January 16, 2027, at the Creative Arts School in Delray Beach, and February 20, 2027, at Lake Worth Beach City Library in Lake Worth Beach. An A-Muse-ing Evening returns in Spring 2027, the Cultural Council's annual celebration of the artists, organizations, supporters, and creative energy that make Palm Beach County Florida's Cultural Capital®. Stay tuned for event details, including the date and location, at palmbeachculture.com/muse.

The Council's 2026-2027 season is generously sponsored by the Tourist Development Council, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, and the Florida Division of Arts & Culture. Its 2026-27 exhibitions title sponsor is Florida Weekly, and additional exhibition sponsors include Palm Beach Media Group and WLRN.



About the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida's Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exciting year-round exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The Council features handcrafted items for sale by Palm Beach County-based professional artisans in its Roe Green Uniquely Palm Beach Store and offers complimentary resources for visitors in its Jean S. and Frederic A. Sharf Visitor Information Center. The Council is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m. For more information and a comprehensive calendar of cultural events in The Palm Beaches, visit palmbeachculture.com.

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2026-27 Season Guide

CONTACT: Rachel Soler Cultural Council For Palm Beach County 5614723340...