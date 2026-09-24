WSP U.S. Leadership Announcement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) ("WSP" or the "Corporation"), one of the world's leading engineering, science and infrastructure solutions firms, today announces that Joseph (Joe) Sczurko will be retiring from WSP at the end of 2026 following a distinguished career spanning 40 years in the engineering and professional services industry. He joined WSP through the acquisition of Wood's Environment & Infrastructure business while serving as its CEO, bringing deep industry experience and a strong leadership track record.

"Joe's leadership has been instrumental in strengthening WSP's position as one of the leading engineering, science and infrastructure solutions firms in the United States," said Alexandre L'Heureux, President and CEO of WSP. "Throughout his career, he has championed a people-first culture, fostered strong client relationships, and guided the business through a period of significant growth and transformation. We are deeply grateful for his contributions and wish him every success in his retirement."

During Joe Sczurko's tenure, the U.S. business has continued to build momentum across key sectors and regions, anchored by WSP's commitment to technical excellence, innovation, and collaboration.

"It has been a privilege to lead this remarkable part of the organization and work alongside such talented professionals," said Joe Sczurko. "I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together and am confident the business is well positioned for continued success. I thank the executive leadership of WSP and the great people that have supported me.”

To ensure a seamless leadership transition, Katus Watson, Chief Operating Officer for WSP in the U.S., has been appointed interim WSP U.S. Region President, effective October 1, 2026. Joe Sczurko will continue to serve as an advisor until December 31st, 2026, and will support the transition.

As an accomplished engineering executive with 30 years of leadership experience, Katus Watson has a track record of driving performance, supporting complex project delivery, and building high-performing teams. He currently oversees operational performance and advances strategic priorities across the WSP U.S. business.

Katus Watson will continue to work closely with WSP's executive leadership team to advance the firm's strategic priorities and maintain its focus on client service, operational excellence, and sustainable growth. wsp.com FOR I

About WSP

WSP is one of the world's leading engineering, science and infrastructure solutions firms, uniting its multidisciplinary expertise to shape communities to advance humanity. From local beginnings to a globe-spanning presence today, WSP operates in over 50 countries and employs approximately 83,000 professionals known as Visioneers. Together they pioneer solutions and deliver innovative projects in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining and metals sectors. WSP is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WSP)

For more information, please contact:

Alain Michaud

Chief Financial Officer

WSP Global Inc.

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Phone: 438-843-7317